Springfield, MO

KOLR10 News

Governor Parson announces $410 Million in water infrastructure grants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson announced the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is awarding $410 million to help communities improve water infrastructures in drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater. “We knew this program was critically needed for communities across our state, and that’s why we included it in this year’s budget,” Governor Parson said. “While we […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. World Population Review and Infoplease both rank Missouri at number 7 on their most recent lists of dangerous states, while 24/7 Wall St. was even less generous, ranking it number 6 on their 2021 lineup.
MISSOURI STATE
Springfield Business Journal

Judge appointed to Springfield Municipal Court

David Mercer has been appointed as a judge for the Springfield Municipal Court. Mercer got the nod from City Council at its meeting last night, according to a news release. Mercer, who starts Dec. 1, will have a four-year term that expires Nov. 14, 2026. "David is a person of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Crosslines prepares for holiday distributions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Thanksgiving just eight days away, Crosslines Food Pantry is getting ready for its Thanksgiving Distribution. “So they get a full Thanksgiving meal,” Director of Communications Tim Smith said. “This evening, we have a great volunteer group coming in to help us pack and get ready for that because we have basically […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Greene County authorities warn of scam claiming a relative in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around targeting the elderly population by asking for large sums of money. According to a Facebook post, victims of the scam have reported the scammers called the victims claiming to be a loved one either in jail or in a car accident.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark Christmas parade closes roads

OZARK, Mo. – The 57th Annual Ozark Christmas Parade is causing some roads in Ozark to close on Saturday, November 19th. The parade will begin at 5 pm at the intersection of N. 16th St. & Jackson St. and conclude at the intersection of W. Walnut St. & S. 3rd St. Roads closed during the […]
OZARK, MO
KYTV

License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie

The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield bank robber pleads guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man who robbed a Springfield bank in July pleaded guilty to his charge today in federal court. Michael C. Loyd, 30, of Springfield pleaded guilty to a felony count of bank robbery today, Nov. 17. By doing so, he admitted that on July 20, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., he went into […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

