‘Christmas Story’ Sequel, Getting ‘Pickled’ on CBS, Marital Discord in ‘Fleishman,’ ‘Dead to Me’ Finale
Christmas-themed TV highlights include a movie sequel to the 1983 classic A Christmas Story with a grown-up Ralphie. HBO Max visits an enlightened Santa Camp. CBS brings pickleball to prime time with a comedic celebrity tournament. FX (on Hulu) presents an unsparing adaptation of the bestseller Fleishman Is in Trouble, about the aftermath of a broken marriage. Netflix’s darker-than-dark female buddy comedy Dead to Me debuts its third and final season.
Cornered: ‘Ghosts’ Star Richie Moriarty Reveals What Show Makes Him Laugh (VIDEO)
Ghosts fans may know Pinecone Troop leader Pete quite well, but actor Richie Moriarty is pulling the curtain back on his own life in our latest edition of Cornered. This summer, Moriarty stopped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con, to chat about Ghosts and share some facts about himself. Unsurprisingly, he’s just as humble and down to earth as his onscreen counterpart regarding pastimes, hobbies, and more.
Iconic Australian Soap ‘Neighbours’ to Return on Amazon Freevee
The residents of Ramsay Street aren’t quite ready to say goodbye just yet, as the iconic Australian soap Neighbours has found new life on Amazon Freevee just months after it was canceled. Amazon and Fremantle announced the news today, Thursday, November 17, revealing that a brand new series of...
‘The White Lotus’ Renewed for Season 3 as HBO Extends Stay With Resort Anthology
HBO is officially extending its stay with The White Lotus as they renew the anthology series from Mike White for Season 3. The series, currently in its second season, will return for a third installment at a different White Lotus property in a yet-to-be-disclosed location with a set of all-new guests and employees. First debuting in 2021, The White Lotus kicked off its Emmy-winning Season 1 run with a Hawaii-based story exploring the dynamics between wealthy guests and the overworked staff of the luxury resort.
Robert Clary, a Holocaust Survivor Turned Beloved Entertainer, Has Died at 96
There are few in show business with an entertainer's spirit as enduring as Robert Clary. The beloved comedy actor, who was best known for his time on the 1960s sitcom Hogan's Heroes and found success in entertainment for more than 50 years, was also a Holocaust survivor. On Nov. 16,...
‘Jeopardy!’: Sam Buttrey Has Another Final Jeopardy! Nightmare After Bible Controversy
Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions is now tied at two wins each for Amy Schneider and Andrew He after Sam Buttrey made a Final Jeopardy! blunder that cost him Thursday’s (November 17) game. Many fans were rooting for Buttrey heading into Thursday’s episode, especially after the controversial decision on...
ABC Scraps Neve Campbell Crime Drama ‘Avalon’
Neve Campbell won’t be starring in a midseason crime drama on ABC after all: The network has ended development on Avalon, a David E. Kelley series that would have marked Campbell’s first post-Scream leading role. In Avalon, created by Kelley and based on the Michael Connelly short story...
‘Fire Country’ Star Teases Tension-Filled Rescue Mission
Consider the November 18 episode of Fire Country your reminder that taking selfies on a cliff is not recommended!. When a female hiker falls and suffers broken bones, the Cal Fire crew attempts a difficult mountainside rescue. Complicating it further: Mother Nature and the fact that the guys making the climb are Battalion 1608 engineer Jake (Jordan Calloway) and inmate firefighter Bode (Max Thieriot), who have serious history. Eve (Jules Latimer) is there “to delegate and make sure we don’t go after each other’s head,” says Calloway.
How ‘SVU’ Just Set Up Rollins’ Exit — and Peek at Major Rollisi Moment (VIDEO)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 8 “A Better Person.”]. With Law & Order: SVU one episode away from saying goodbye to Kelli Giddish, how much does “A Better Person” set up Detective Amanda Rollins’ exit?. Near...
First Look at Michael Chiklis, Malcolm-Jamal Warner & More of the ‘Accused’ (PHOTO)
The newest thriller coming to TV in 2023 is Fox’s Accused, and it boasts an all-star cast. Just take a look at who’s featured in TV Insider’s exclusive debut of the key art!. The new photo, which you can view in full below, features Michael Chiklis (The...
‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions: Amy Schneider’s Best Outfits, Ranked
The 2022 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions could come to a close tonight, Thursday, November 17, should finalist Andrew He pull out a third win. Playing against him are Amy Schneider and Sam Buttrey. If either of them comes out on top after tonight’s game, the tournament will continue until one player reaches three victories (with a max of seven games).
‘How to Die Alone’: Natasha Rothwell Comedy Ordered at Hulu
The White Lotus and Insecure star Natasha Rothwell is set to star in and co-showrun her own series on Hulu, as Onyx Collective has announced they have greenlit her comedy series, How to Die Alone. According to the streamer, How to Die Alone will follow Melissa, “a fat, black, neurotic...
Lizzy Savetsky Exits ‘Real Housewives of New York City,’ Blames Anti-Semitic Attacks
Bravo‘s upcoming reboot of Real Housewives of New York City is down one cast member as Lizzy Savetsky has decided to part ways with the reality series. As reported by Variety, Savetsky has quit the show just a month after being unveiled as one of the seven women participating in the series. “After thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY,” a Bravo spokesperson told the publication.
Best Lines of the Week (November 11-17): ‘They’re Sister Novelists Who Feuded Like Rappers’
Ahead of a big Thanksgiving dinner, we get to enjoy lots of new TV. After a year of waiting, Mindy Kaling’s The Sex Lives of College Girls returned with a bang. After Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) loses her scholarship, she tries to get creative with ways to pay for college. Meanwhile, the iconic group struggles to live a fun college life when they get banned from all parties on campus. We know we’ll definitely be binging this new season while in a food coma.
Quentin Tarantino Unveils Plan for TV Series Next Year
Famed film director Quentin Tarantino is making plans to jump to the small screen as he shared plans for a new TV series. The man known for titles such as Pulp Fiction, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Reservoir Dogs teased his project Wednesday, November 16 during an event in New York City surrounding the release of his new book Cinema Speculation. Hosted by Elvis Mitchell (Is That Black Enough for You?), TV Insider was on site for the conversation during which Tarantino let it spill that he’s working on an eight-episode series tentatively set to shoot in 2023.
Bellamy Young Shares Why ‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’ Is a New Holiday Classic (VIDEO)
The Waltons family grows by one in A Waltons Thanksgiving, premiering Sunday, November 20 on The CW. Ahead of the premiere, Ma Walton herself — Scandal‘s former First Lady Bellamy Young — popped by the TV Insider office to dish on her second Waltons film and play a round of Holiday Hot Takes.
Matthew Perry Talks Addiction on ‘Real Time’: ‘Reality Is an Acquired Taste’ (VIDEO)
On the 20th season finale of Real Time, Bill Maher had a sit-down with Matthew Perry that easily could have never happened, given how close the Friends alum was to death as a result of the addictions from which he’s now recovering. Appearing on the HBO show on Friday,...
‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Star Trek’ & More 4K Blu-Ray/DVD Box Sets for When You Want to Give the Gift of Physical Media
The holidays are upon us and it’s time to get those wallets out. If you’re a TV/movie hound like us, it’s the perfect time of year to grab some hotly anticipated entertainment goods, such as physical media! Whether it’s to bolster the roster of your previously existing collection or serve as a stocking stuffer for a loved one, DVDs, box sets, and Blu-Rays still have a place in the digital era. The latter is especially true when they’re in 4K, and you consider all the streaming services dropping like flies these days.
‘Family Guy’ Team Talks Having Stewie Get ‘Canceled’ for Episode 400
Family Guy was sitting on a great story idea — Stewie (voiced by series creator Seth MacFarlane) gets canceled after the diabolical baby genius tweets something negative about a pop star — for a while. When the show’s 400th program started to come up, executive producers and co-showrunners Rich Appel and Alex Sulkin decided to use that particular plot for the animated series’ historic episode.
Claire Foy On Why The Set Of ‘Women Talking’ Was Unlike Anything She’d Experienced Before – Contenders L.A.
Women Talking director Sarah Polley, stars Claire Foy and Ben Whishaw and the film’s two-time Oscar-winning producer Dede Gardner talked Saturday about creating a safe space on the set to explore trauma. The foursome made up a panel for the pic Saturday at Deadline’s The Contenders Film: Los Angeles. The film follows a group of women trapped in a cult-like religious community as they struggle to come together and find a way to survive as they face on going sexual assaults by the men around them. Gardner described how Polley worked to protect the cast and crew while creating an secure arena...
