Famed film director Quentin Tarantino is making plans to jump to the small screen as he shared plans for a new TV series. The man known for titles such as Pulp Fiction, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Reservoir Dogs teased his project Wednesday, November 16 during an event in New York City surrounding the release of his new book Cinema Speculation. Hosted by Elvis Mitchell (Is That Black Enough for You?), TV Insider was on site for the conversation during which Tarantino let it spill that he’s working on an eight-episode series tentatively set to shoot in 2023.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO