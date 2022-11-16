Read full article on original website
NASA shares first view of Earth from Artemis I Moon rocket
Following the successful launch of NASA’s most powerful rocket in the world — the Space Launch System (SLS) — the public space agency's Orion spacecraft is on its way to the moon, marking the first such mission in 50 years.
Artemis 1 moon rocket spotted from space (satellite radar image)
One of Capella Space's sharp-eyed satellites captured a radar view of what may be some of the Artemis 1 moon mission's final moments on Earth.
scitechdaily.com
Artemis I Retrograde Orbit: NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Will Travel 40,000 Miles Beyond the Moon
This morning at 1:47 a.m. EST, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) launched the agency’s Orion spacecraft on its way to the Moon as part of the Artemis I mission. During this mission, which will pave the way for missions with astronauts, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will journey thousands of miles beyond the Moon in what is called a Distant Retrograde Orbit (DRO) to evaluate the spacecraft’s capabilities. DRO provides a highly stable orbit where little fuel is required to stay for an extended trip in deep space to put Orion’s systems to the test in an environment far from Earth.
NASA's daring Artemis 1 'Red Crew' saved the day for the launch to the moon. Here's how.
Today's historic launch of NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission was saved by a courageous crew of technicians who stepped in to perform a critical repair beneath the fueled Space Launch System rocket.
WAFF
Alabama officials send congratulations to Artemis I team, NASA after successful launch
WASHINGTON, DC. (WAFF) - Congressman Robert Aderholt and Senator Richard Shelby each released statements expressing their excitement over the successful Artemis I launch early Wednesday morning. “I am beyond excited for Artemis I to have taken to the sky. This historic moment marks the beginning of a new era of...
NASA launches its new Moon rocket for 1st time
NASA's Space Launch System rocket took flight for the first time Wednesday, ushering in a new era of exploration for the space agency. Why it matters: This uncrewed launch — called Artemis I — is expected to pave the way for NASA to one day send astronauts to the Moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program in the 1970s.
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission heads for lunar orbit after crucial engine burn
NASA's Artemis 1 mission is officially on its way to the moon, thanks to an 18-minute-long engine burn by the upper stage of the SLS rocket.
CNET
NASA's Capstone Reaches Moon After Tough Journey, Clears Way for Artemis
While NASA works toward a planned launch of its first big Artemis moon mission early Wednesday, a tiny cubesat has officially arrived at the moon to serve as a pathfinder for upcoming stages of the agency's milestone lunar program. Capstone, short for the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and...
NASA’s Artemis I mission lights up Florida skies
The Artemis I mission took flight early Wednesday, marking the start of an effort for a return to the moon. NASA’s Orion, the spacecraft carried by the rocket, will gather information to help astronauts walk on the lunar surface once again.
NASA's Artemis I rocket launches on historic journey to the moon
NASA's Artemis I lunar rocket launched from Florida's Kennedy Space Center early Wednesday morning. The mission will send the uncrewed Orion capsule by the moon.
NASA's nighttime Artemis 1 moon rocket launch will light up Florida's coast (visibility map)
NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket will be visible for hundreds of miles around during its nighttime launch, scheduled for the early hours of Nov. 16.
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
Artemis 1's Orion capsule fires engine for 1st time on way to the moon
NASA's moon-bound Orion space capsule fired its main engine for the first time about 8 hours after the launch of the Artemis 1 mission to adjust its trajectory and check out the system.
WAVY News 10
Follow along with the Artemis I mission to the moon
After several delays due to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole, as well as issues with a faulty temperature sensor and liquid hydrogen leak, the SLS rocket is finally on its way to the moon. Artemis 1 launched early Wednesday morning, at 1:47 a.m. EST from Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy...
