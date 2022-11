There is no place like NYC during the holidays and we are back in full swing with the holiday markets, a holiday light extravaganza at Citi Field, Holiday House NYC, the Pink Winter Lodge, and gingerbread houses from all boroughs. The lion is king of the jungle and king of Broadway for 25 years. Sandi Durell shares The Lion King celebration. Valerie Smaldone says there’s another roar on Broadway— & Juliet, a new musical with book by David West Read, a writer and executive producer of the hilarious series Shitt’s Creek. And our Broadway Babe is back with entertaining YouTube finds.

