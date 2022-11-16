Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Sync Files Between Two Windows PCs With AOEMI
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 don't provide much in the way of keeping your files and folders in sync across multiple devices. In today's age, it's not uncommon to have a laptop for when you're attending meetings on the go or just feel like working out of a coffee shop, and a desktop for when you're working at home.
makeuseof.com
What Does the End of Internet Explorer 11 Mean for Users?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Microsoft announced its plans to retire the Internet Explorer browser and support for Windows 10 on June 15, 2022, and disconnecting the browser completely in February 2023.
makeuseof.com
How to Open Programs With Preset Window Sizes in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Software usually opens at the sizes they were closed at. Windows 11 doesn’t include any options to configure software windows to open at custom preset sizes. That’s a pity since such settings would enable you to set more ideal default dimensions for software windows to open with.
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Open the System Information Tool on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. You’ve probably heard of the Windows System Information tool before. It’s an incredible app that provides detailed information about your PC. But how do you access this app in the first place?
makeuseof.com
The Best New Features for Microsoft Teams
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Microsoft Teams was launched worldwide on March 17, 2017. Since then, over a quarter of a billion people choose Microsoft Teams as their preferred business communication platform.
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
makeuseof.com
What Is Credential Stealing? How to Prevent It on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Credential stealing is a type of cyberattack where hackers target the process that handles Windows security. You can liken it to a thief swiping your house keys and quickly copying them. With these keys, they have access to your house whenever they want. So what do you do when you discover your keys are stolen? You change the locks. Here's how to do the equivalent of that on Windows to combat credential stealing.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "IPv4/IPv6 No Internet Access" Error on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. An IPv4 or IPv6 address helps identify and connect other devices on a network. However, if you encounter the "No Internet Access" error while using IPv4 or IPv6, it's likely that your internet connection is not working properly.
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best New Features in Peppermint OS’s Latest Debian Release
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Peppermint OS, a Debian- and Devuan-based Linux distro, is out again with its newest updates, and it packs a power punch with each element. On November 6, 2022, Peppermint’s developers announced a series of changes to the existing distro, making it an excellent addition to the current set of features.
makeuseof.com
How to Set a Vibrate Only iPhone Alarm
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Often, an iPhone alarm needs to be loud enough to ensure you’ll wake up in the morning. But in some cases, you might prefer your iPhone alarm to vibrate only.
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Fix OBS Studio's "Failed to Connect to Server" Error in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. OBS Studio is a perfect choice if you're looking for an app to record or stream your screen. This free open-source application has plenty of configuration options that give you more control than other similar apps.
makeuseof.com
How To Fix the "An Audio Stream Is Currently in Use" Error on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Windows' sleep and hibernation modes are great for taking breaks from work when you know you will resume in a short while. With these low-power state modes, you can pick up where you left off while saving the computer's energy.
makeuseof.com
Is the Altruistics Trojan a Serious Threat? How to Remove It From Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Have you noticed a process named Altruistics.exe consuming hefty system resources in the Windows Task Manager, causing your system to run slower than a turtle? Is it giving you an error when you try to close it? Having this process in Task Manager indicates a Trojan has infected your PC. The question is, how?
makeuseof.com
How to Enable and Use Vocabulary Builder on Your Kindle
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Amazon Kindle is a remarkable tool, making it easy to carry a whole library with you wherever you are. Your Kindle e-reader contains many extra features that can enhance your reading enjoyment and help you to develop your language and vocabulary.
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Color Grading Feature in Adobe Lightroom
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Before October 2020, split toning was one of the most popular tools for editing colors in pictures with Adobe Lightroom. But as any photographer that’s used it before will tell you, the feature—while useful—had its limitations.
makeuseof.com
Bitcoin Crash, Windows 11's Start Menu Ads, Portless iPhone Rumoured, and What Is WPA3?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Bitcoin is crashing, leaving a lot of people out of pocket. Windows 11 is sneaking ads into the operating system, and what is WPA3? With some public Wi-Fi tips and recommendations, this is your Really Useful Podcast.
makeuseof.com
This New Google Maps Feature Guides You to the Fastest EV Charging Points
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The world's most popular navigation app, Google Maps, will now show you the fastest EV charging stations in your local area. The move comes on the back of Google adding fuel-efficient route planning to the navigation tool in early 2022.
makeuseof.com
The Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25247 Is Out, and It's Looking Great
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. As Microsoft shapes Windows 11 to become the operating system of the future, it puts out updates to the Insiders channel for people to try out. The Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25247 just hit the testing channel, and it's shaping up to be a good one.
makeuseof.com
How to Block (and Allow) Microsoft Account Sign-Ins on Windows 10
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Your Microsoft account is your conduit to the Microsoft Store, and it also gives you access to a bunch of other things such as apps, games, and other Microsoft work, productivity, and cloud services across Windows 10 devices.
makeuseof.com
How to Hide Sensitive Info Before Sharing a Photo on Android
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Your phone comes with the convenience of being able to share images with friends and family on a whim. However, you might accidentally expose some sensitive or private information that may compromise your privacy and security, especially on social media.
Comments / 0