He’s back: Solo reportedly re-signs with TSM for 2023 LCS season
TSM’s last year, in League of Legends and beyond, has been bumpy. But the staple org is looking to in stability in the top lane for 2023. Colin “Solo” Earnest is reportedly re-signing with TSM after helping the organization turn its 2022 season around, according to League reporter Brieuc Seeger. If this were to pass, it would be the first time in his five-plus year LCS career that Solo re-joins in the Spring the team he was with the prior Summer Split.
Evil Geniuses may have found its way into the SA Dota 2 scene after a staple org ceases operations
The North and South American Dota 2 regions are having the most hectic roster shuffle season of their history. From organizations uprooting their operations to sponsorship troubles, the 2023 DPC preseason kicked off with a bang. And there will also be missing faces like SG Esports. SG has been a...
How to watch Legends of Runeterra 2022 World Championship
Riot Games continues to support Legends of Runeterra through the 2022 World Championship, featuring a qualifiers tournament prior to the Worlds final. Competitive organized Legends of Runeterra gameplay will take place across the globe during the months of Nov. and December, showcasing a total of 192 players who want a Worlds title. Qualifiers for LoR Worlds will take place first on Nov. 19, cutting the field down to 16 for the World Championship finals. The regional breakdown for the qualifiers is six seeds for the Americas region. five for EMEA, and five for the APAC region.
BLAST wants to change how you watch CS:GO matches
BLAST, one of the leading tournament organizers in CS:GO, has launched a new broadcast platform that is aiming to revolutionize how esports fans watch games. This new product, BLAST.tv, comes just in time for BLAST Premier Fall Final in Copenhagen, Denmark this month and ahead of the BLAST Paris Major, which will be the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO tournament of 2023. BLAST.tv will have an interactive timeline feature that will automatically upload highlights to be replayed instantly, a video player with 4K capabilities, and a live chat with moderators.
Tundra’s players can’t get their story straight around one of Dota’s biggest TI11 memes
Fata was kicked from Tundra Esports in January 2022. When the news first surfaced, Tundra players decided to keep silent while Fata expressed his disappointment. Though replacing Fata with Saksa worked in Tundra’s favor as they won TI11, the team’s coach, Aui_2000, stirred up the kick debate in his latest blog, which was followed with a series of explanations from Sneyking and Neta “33” Shapira.
That didn’t take long: Dr Disrespect is already furious about one ‘awful’ Warzone 2 feature
Warzone 2 has barely been out for more than a day, and Dr Disrespect has already found something he doesn’t like about it—the loot system, or rather, the “loot experience,” as he called it. It soured his excitement almost immediately. “I don’t know what the fuck...
Dota Hunger Games: South American teams claim they have not been paid for DPC Tour after four months
With The International 2022 in the books, the Dota 2 world is looking to finalize their rosters before the 2023 DPC season. While some players may decide to take some time off during this time for a vacation, it’s a different story for South American DPC players as they claim that 4D Esports, the organizer for SA DPC, still haven’t paid out teams.
Young North American CS:GO star reportedly close to joining EG
Evil Geniuses is set to pick up Nouns’ best CS:GO player Jeorge “jeorgesnorts” Endicott to replace Connor “chop” Sullivan in EG Black, according to a report by Dust2.us. Chop was released from his contract yesterday and jeorgesnorts has been spotted scrimming with EG Black, according...
‘I’m sick of the comments’: Aui_2000 claims Tundra’s controversial Dota roster change had a different story
The International 2022 marked the end of another competitive season in Dota 2 as Tundra Esports lifted the Aegis of Champions. With TI11 out of the way, almost all teams are reflecting back on their season, even the ultimate victors. Tundra coach Aui_2000 recently went over Tundra’s 2022 season in a blog, including the infamous Fata kick.
A Worlds-winning top laner is making his return to professional League as Team Liquid’s new head coach for 2023
After failing to capture a single trophy this year, Team Liquid has torn down a majority of its League of Legends division to make room for sweeping changes across its roster and coaching. The team is kicking off free agency by bringing on one-time Summoner’s Cup winner Jang “MaRin” Gyeong-hwan as the squad’s new head coach, Liquid announced today.
3 of League’s new Mythic items to receive quick buffs following launch of 2023 preseason
The 2023 League of Legends preseason has been live for just over a day, and Riot Games is already hitting the game with a series of balance changes. The game’s 12.22b patch, which is scheduled to come out later this week, buffs six champions, while hitting four items with balance changes, too.
How to join and merge with other squads in DMZ and Warzone 2
One of the newest features to come with Warzone 2 is the ability to team up with enemies. While team sizes are still locked this function allows players at the end of the game to come together and eliminate an enemy that has more remaining players in their squads. While this feature is mostly dedicated to Warzone 2, the feature also works for Call of Duty‘s newest game mode DMZ.
Tier One Entertainment purchases RSG’s Division 1 Dota Pro Circuit slot in SEA
The post-TI roster shuffle period is a time when the dream rosters of 2023 gather. In addition to the free agency market, it’s also one of the better times for organizations to dip their toes into the competitive Dota 2 world, Tier One Entertainment just did that by acquiring RSG’s division one slot in the SEA DPC.
LCK to get much-anticipated format change heading into competitive 2023 League season
If you’re an LCK fan that has been hunting for more exciting storylines over the past few years, you’re in luck. Riot Games has announced some major changes to the League of Legends competition’s playoff format, including a heavily-requested change that should inject the path to gold with even more suspense than before.
Saint’s Row reboot moves to new studio after failing to meet expectations
As part of Embracer Group’s latest financial earnings report, Volition—the creator of the Saints Row reboot—is now a part of Gearbox Software. “Going forward, Volition will transition to become part of Gearbox which has all the tools, including an experienced management team in the United States, to create future success at Volition,” the announcement reads. “This is the first internal group transfer where we transfer a major studio between operative groups, but it is not necessarily the last.”
Seeing the ‘a player that your platform denies’ error in Warzone 2 and DMZ? Here’s what to do
Players trying to team up for Warzone 2 or DMZ have been running into a frequently occurring and annoying new issue, one of many that have plagued the launch of the new experiences for Call of Duty. Players trying to play Warzone 2 or DMZ are getting an error notice...
Where to catch Sinistea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
While Sinistea isn’t a super popular Pokémon species, it’s about to become one of the most sought-after in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet due to its requirement to adding Ceruledge to your Pokédex. If you’re wanting to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge you’ll need to get your...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has somehow made rolling an olive more difficult than battles
The Pokémon games are famous for the daunting battles and encounters that dominate the late game, with an Elite Four to beat, Legendaries to catch, and gyms to conquer. But thanks to Scarlet and Violet’s performance issues, the most difficult thing to accomplish in the new games might be trying to push an olive into a basket.
Junglers continue to get love from Riot with 6 buffed champions in upcoming League Patch 12.22b
Six champions are being buffed in League of Legends Patch 12.22b, which is the first update to the game following the release of the 2023 preseason. Earlier today, League’s lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison detailed all of the changes coming to some of the game’s champions and items in a detailed preview of the patch. Beyond the six champions receiving balance changes—all of which are buffs—four items will also be adjusted in the patch.
Oceanic League players will be PCS residents next year—but many have a choice to make
Oceanic players will be considered Pacific Championship residents from the start of the 2023 League of Legends season, Riot Games confirmed amidst a raft of major changes to the competitive landscape—and several Australian and New Zealand exports now have a career-shaping choice to make. From 2023, all Oceanic players...
