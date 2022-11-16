ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WHNT-TV

UNA Hosts Esports Regional Tournament

The University of North Alabama is hosting an esports gaming tournament this weekend. Family Looking for Closure after Son's Death Seven …. The family of Tyler Berryhill is looking for answers 7 years after his death.
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

MA ROCKET CITY XMAS LIGHT SHOW OPENS

Federal court hears arguments on Alabama law banning …. A federal court is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs

For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Dragon Forge Café to host Medieval Murder Mystery

The Medieval Murder Mystery dinner party will be an immersive theatrical experience, paired with a dining experience curated by Chef Jennie Caudle.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Nearly 1,000 People Gather for Artemis I Launch in the Rocket City

We have liftoff! Hundreds of people gathered early Wednesday morning to watch the Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion spacecraft (more commonly known as 'Artemis I') launch into space!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

News 19 at 6:00

The holiday shopping season is underway across Alabama, and the outlook for small businesses this year is positive. New Albertville Ice Rink is Ready for Winter Fun. A new ice rink is...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Alabama Doctors Promote 'flu Shot Friday' on Nov. 18

Alabama is experiencing one of the nation's worst flu outbreaks, so doctors with the Alabama Medical Association are promoting a campaign, 'Flu Shot Friday' to encourage everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against the virus.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved one from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen Slammed for Premature Action and Weakening Alabama Voting System

Montgomery, AL – Alabama Secretary of State, John Merrill has publicly and official slammed Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen for what has been deemed premature actions. In his recent letter to the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen stated that Alabama is leaving ERIC. Per John Merrill this is a premature statement, as he cannot officially make that determination until after the date he takes office.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison

Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Here are the 10 birds most commonly spotted in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Alabama using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 31 count sites in Alabama. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Tuscumbia Appoints New Mayor

Council member William Foster was appointed to fill the open position as Tuscumbia's Mayor. Family Looking for Closure after Son's Death Seven …. The family of Tyler Berryhill is looking for answers 7 years after...
TUSCUMBIA, AL

