WHNT-TV
UNA Hosts Esports Regional Tournament
The University of North Alabama is hosting an esports gaming tournament this weekend.
WHNT-TV
MA ROCKET CITY XMAS LIGHT SHOW OPENS
A federal court is hearing arguments on Alabama law banning certain medical treatments.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs
For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
WHNT-TV
Dragon Forge Café to host Medieval Murder Mystery
The Medieval Murder Mystery dinner party will be an immersive theatrical experience, paired with a dining experience curated by Chef Jennie Caudle.
WHNT-TV
Nearly 1,000 People Gather for Artemis I Launch in the Rocket City
We have liftoff! Hundreds of people gathered early Wednesday morning to watch the Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion spacecraft (more commonly known as 'Artemis I') launch into space!
WHNT-TV
News 19 at 6:00
The holiday shopping season is underway across Alabama, and the outlook for small businesses this year is positive.
WHNT-TV
Alabama Doctors Promote 'flu Shot Friday' on Nov. 18
Alabama is experiencing one of the nation's worst flu outbreaks, so doctors with the Alabama Medical Association are promoting a campaign, 'Flu Shot Friday' to encourage everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against the virus.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved one from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Alabama school district A-F report card grades are posted. See your rank from 1 to 145.
Alabama school grades, released today, reveal the statewide impact of the pandemic on students, with report card grades mostly down at the district and school level, though some bright spots are evident. The statewide grade of Alabama public schools remains an 84, a ‘B’. The way scores are calculated for...
Alabama Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen Slammed for Premature Action and Weakening Alabama Voting System
Montgomery, AL – Alabama Secretary of State, John Merrill has publicly and official slammed Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen for what has been deemed premature actions. In his recent letter to the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen stated that Alabama is leaving ERIC. Per John Merrill this is a premature statement, as he cannot officially make that determination until after the date he takes office.
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
WHNT-TV
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty.
Here are the 10 birds most commonly spotted in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Alabama using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 31 count sites in Alabama. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
WHNT-TV
Alabama abandons attempt to execute Kenneth Smith, citing difficulty establishing necessary vein access
ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — The State of Alabama has abandoned its attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith. The announcement that the state would not proceed with the execution came after the U.S. Supreme Court had cleared the way for the lethal injection around 10:24 p.m.
Secretary of State-elect to remove Alabama from multi-state voter registration program
Alabama's incoming Secretary of State and the current officeholder disagree over whether Alabama should stay in a multi-state voter registration database.
alreporter.com
First Solar to open $1.1 billion Alabama facility, creating over 700 jobs
First Solar Inc. plans to invest $1.1 billion to establish a solar module manufacturing facility in Lawrence County, creating over 700 jobs in North Alabama. The U.S. company already operates plants in Ohio. Governor Kay Ivey announced on Wednesday that First Solar Inc. plans to invest $1.1 billion to establish a solar module manufacturing facility in Lawrence County.
One Alabama metro area was the second-most sought after destination for renters in the US
Renters are flocking South looking for bargains, and one Alabama metro area is among the most sought after. Rent.com is out with a new analysis of rental data, and it found that the Huntsville-Decatur (Florence) metro area was the second most searched for destination in the country. Only Biloxi, Miss. ranked higher.
State report cards show Madison school ranked highest in North Alabama
The Alabama Department of Education state report cards came out on Friday. One of Madison County's own is among the highest ranked in the state.
WHNT-TV
Tuscumbia Appoints New Mayor
Council member William Foster was appointed to fill the open position as Tuscumbia's Mayor.
wtvy.com
‘We’re in a crisis, folks,’ Dr. Don Williamson sheds light on state of hospitals in Alabama
Alabama hospitals are stressed with both financial and workforce issues, and they have been for years. The pandemic is not the cause of these issues, but it magnified the severity of the struggles healthcare workers face each day in the state, according to Dr. Don Williamson.
