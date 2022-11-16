Read full article on original website
That didn’t take long: Dr Disrespect is already furious about one ‘awful’ Warzone 2 feature
Warzone 2 has barely been out for more than a day, and Dr Disrespect has already found something he doesn’t like about it—the loot system, or rather, the “loot experience,” as he called it. It soured his excitement almost immediately. “I don’t know what the fuck...
The 7 best Apex Legends toys
No matter whether you’re young or old, everyone appreciates a good toy sometimes. Toys are generally in greater demand around the holidays than at other times of the year as eager kids and kids-at-heart open up gifts from friends and family. Just about every major video game franchise today has its own line of toys and collectibles for fans of every age.
How to watch Legends of Runeterra 2022 World Championship
Riot Games continues to support Legends of Runeterra through the 2022 World Championship, featuring a qualifiers tournament prior to the Worlds final. Competitive organized Legends of Runeterra gameplay will take place across the globe during the months of Nov. and December, showcasing a total of 192 players who want a Worlds title. Qualifiers for LoR Worlds will take place first on Nov. 19, cutting the field down to 16 for the World Championship finals. The regional breakdown for the qualifiers is six seeds for the Americas region. five for EMEA, and five for the APAC region.
Put your World of Warcraft knowledge to the test with incredible fan-made geoguessr ft. 100,000 locations
World of Warcraft today expands over four realms—Outland, Draenor, Shadowlands, and Azeroth, eight continents—Kalimdor, Eastern Kingdoms, Pandaria, Northrend, Broken Isles, Zandalar, Kul’Tiras, and the Dragon Isles, and countless zones are each more unique than the other. If you’re a WoW veteran sure in your in-depth knowledge of all the zones and realms, you can put your knowledge to the test with this incredible fan-made geoguessr.
What does FidelityFX CAS do in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty fans are finally streaming onto the battlefield with Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ all having fully released. For PC users, there are plenty of different settings to play around with to enhance your gaming experience, from different mouse and keyboard options to a whole plethora of graphic choices.
Does Warzone 2 have a nuke?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has finally been released to fans who are eager for the new challenge in Al Mazrah. Players from across the world are logging hours into the battle royale, dealing devastating damage to enemies in this new land. With the inclusion of a Tactical Nuke in the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and videos of a Warzone 2 nuke popping up, many players are curious if it’s included.
How to unlock all operators in Warzone 2
Call of Duty’s 2022 releases have been full of things to unlock, whether it’s new operators, guns, gear, attachments, and more. The same goes for Warzone 2, the evolution of the hit battle royale game that’s launched as part of this year’s main Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2. In both games, players will need to play the game to unlock operators, the characters that you play as.
Kassadin is coming back from the Void in League’s next update
League of Legends season 12 hasn’t been kind to Kassadin at all. The champion has been struggling to stay relevant in the roam-heavy meta, especially when facing Zeds and Qiyanas in the mid lane. The preseason might have helped Kassadin recover slightly, but he has still been in need of buffs. Thanks to Riot Games monitoring his performance over the last several patches, Kassadin is finally getting some much-needed love.
New Kiriko animation leaves us longing for an Overwatch anime
Overwatch 2 has been out for over a month now, and three new heroes have brought brand-new elements to the game. Today, Blizzard released a new short animation featuring Kiriko, the game’s newest addition. In addition to new gameplay, each new hero has their own story, and they all...
Anubis replaces one of Counter-Strike’s most iconic maps in huge CS:GO update
Just a week after Outsiders hoisted the IEM trophy at the Rio major, Valve has dropped a bombshell on CS:GO fans with a couple of huge changes to the game. Map switches in the active duty pool and even some gun modifications await CS:GO fans in the new update. Another...
Riot delays League feature to next year as devs add finishing touches to new system
The League of Legends preseason changes just went live on Nov. 16. Although Patch 12.21 has made substantial changes to the game by introducing new items and jungle companions, tweaking gold and experience gains for both laners and junglers, and revamping the communication wheel, Riot Games still failed to ship all the planned changes.
How to earn Captain’s Coins in Destiny 2’s Eliksni Quarter community event
Guardians who dove into Destiny 2 during last year’s Season of the Splicer were already familiar with the Eliksni Quarter, accessible in the Last City, and the zone played an important role in Season of Plunder. Now, players can spruce it up as part of Destiny 2‘s Eliksni Quarter...
Saint’s Row reboot moves to new studio after failing to meet expectations
As part of Embracer Group’s latest financial earnings report, Volition—the creator of the Saints Row reboot—is now a part of Gearbox Software. “Going forward, Volition will transition to become part of Gearbox which has all the tools, including an experienced management team in the United States, to create future success at Volition,” the announcement reads. “This is the first internal group transfer where we transfer a major studio between operative groups, but it is not necessarily the last.”
BLAST wants to change how you watch CS:GO matches
BLAST, one of the leading tournament organizers in CS:GO, has launched a new broadcast platform that is aiming to revolutionize how esports fans watch games. This new product, BLAST.tv, comes just in time for BLAST Premier Fall Final in Copenhagen, Denmark this month and ahead of the BLAST Paris Major, which will be the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO tournament of 2023. BLAST.tv will have an interactive timeline feature that will automatically upload highlights to be replayed instantly, a video player with 4K capabilities, and a live chat with moderators.
How to fix lag and FPS stuttering in Warzone 2
The most rage-inducing thing in gaming history is lag. The last thing you want in your Warzone 2 games is uncontrollable lag. You can curse your internet provider as much as you’d like, but it won’t get you anywhere. Let’s put the pitchforks down and figure this one out for ourselves. Lag can make you rubberband to the other side of the map, it can make miss those all-important headshots, and it can make you sound like a robot.
Junglers continue to get love from Riot with 6 buffed champions in upcoming League Patch 12.22b
Six champions are being buffed in League of Legends Patch 12.22b, which is the first update to the game following the release of the 2023 preseason. Earlier today, League’s lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison detailed all of the changes coming to some of the game’s champions and items in a detailed preview of the patch. Beyond the six champions receiving balance changes—all of which are buffs—four items will also be adjusted in the patch.
Does Cyclizar have an evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
A brand new Pokémon game is upon us in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with new mysteries and Pokémon to find. One of these mysteries comes in the form of Cyclizar, a new Pokémon that has a striking resemblance to the two box legendary Pokémon Miraidon and Koraidon. Cyclizar are found all around the world and are used as a bike by most of the students to travel the area.
Riot makes changes to junglers’ clear speed in early League preseason PBE build
The jungle position has been a hot-button topic for League of Legends this preseason, with changes coming in droves over the last few days. Earlier this week, after the launch of the revamped jungle, six jungle champions were buffed in a micropatch alongside changes that came to three of the game’s new items.
Seeing the ‘a player that your platform denies’ error in Warzone 2 and DMZ? Here’s what to do
Players trying to team up for Warzone 2 or DMZ have been running into a frequently occurring and annoying new issue, one of many that have plagued the launch of the new experiences for Call of Duty. Players trying to play Warzone 2 or DMZ are getting an error notice...
Around the world in 80 plays: Valve can’t seem to figure out where its Dota 2 champions come from
A tiny patch made its way to Dota-land this morning with a single purpose: carving Tundra Esports’ name onto the Aegis of Champions in the game. Though the names of The International 2022 champions made it safely onto the Aegis, the team were listed as an Eastern European representative, a close guess by Valve but a wrong one.
