performance-radio.com
SD HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION HONORS TWO HURON SUPPORTERS
The final day of the South Dakota State Volleyball Championships brings some recognition for two Huron residents. Jeff Duffy of Performance Radio and longtime voice of the Huron Tigers and longtime head coach for the Huron Volleyball program Shelly Buddenhagen will receive those honors today in Sioux Falls. Executive Director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association, Dan Swartos talks about the recognition.
