wcn247.com
Indiana doctor: AG shouldn't get abortion patient records
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for an Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio told a judge Friday that Indiana’s attorney general should not be allowed to access patient medical records for an investigation into undisclosed complaints. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, her medical partner, and their patients sued Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita to try to stop him from accessing the records. The doctors claim Rokita’s conduct “violates numerous Indiana statutes,” including one state requirement that his office first determine consumer complaints have “merit” before he can investigate physicians. The state says it's allowed to access the records to investigate three consumer complaints that Rokita’s office say allege some wrongdoing.
NC Democrats' parity in Congress delegation may be fleeting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democrats celebrated winning North Carolina's lone toss-up race for the U.S. House this month as Wiley Nickel won the 13th District seat. The victory creates a 7-7 split in the state’s delegation — the best showing for Democrats in a decade. But there’s a good chance Nickel’s district and others will be altered for the 2024 elections, returning the advantage to Republicans. The current lines are only being used for these elections. New lines will be drawn by Republicans, who still control the General Assembly. And a new GOP majority on the state Supreme Court likely will be more skeptical of legal challenges that scuttled previous boundaries.
Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general has identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. That's according to court records filed on Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that his office has completed a 463-page report on the investigation, which began in 2019. He filed a motion in Baltimore Circuit Court to make the report public. Court permission is required to make the report public, because it contains information from grand jury subpoenas. It’s unclear when the court could make a decision.
Dayton bounces back from UNLV loss with 60-51 win over RMU
DAYTON (AP) — DaRon Holmes II scored 18 points and No. 21 Dayton shook off a loss at unranked UNLV with a 60-51 victory over Robert Morris. Mustapha Amzil came off the bench to add 12 points for the Flyers. Enoch Cheeks scored 15 points and Josh Corbin added 12 to lead the Colonials, who had won two straight games. Dayton led the entire game after blowing a 12-point lead to in a 60-52 loss to UNLV on Tuesday night.
