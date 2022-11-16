Read full article on original website
Related
gowatertown.net
Governor Noem Announces Christmas at the Capitol Grand Lighting Ceremony
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has announced that the 2022 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the South Dakota Capitol will take place in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 pm. This year’s theme for Christmas at the Capitol is “Merry Prairie Christmas.”
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Highway Patrol looking for more officers
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Highway Patrol is stepping up their recruitment efforts to find more troopers. Colonel Rick Miller says they are looking for those that want to serve. Miller says working in law enforcement can be very rewarding. Miller says they have some basic requirements. Miller says those...
KELOLAND TV
Crow Ghost sentenced to life for murder
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A McLaughin man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of First Degree Murder. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that 44-year-old Casey Crow Ghost was sentenced to life in federal prison on Monday. Authorities say his romantic partner was...
gowatertown.net
Men killed in I-90 crash identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two people killed Friday in a three vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. Seventy year-old Harry Jackson the third of Pierre and 34 year-old Scott Ahlers of Renner were killed in the crash on Interstate 90.
KELOLAND TV
S.D. Supreme Court upholds rape convictions
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has set aside a Pennington County man’s claims that he was wrongly convicted of rape. Theodore Guzman received three life sentences in 2021 for first-degree rape and sexual contact with two of his children and one of his children’s friends.
Comments / 0