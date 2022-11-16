‘The Recruit’ Trailer: Noah Centineo’s First Week at the CIA Gets Chaotic (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
ABC Scraps Neve Campbell Crime Drama ‘Avalon’
Neve Campbell won’t be starring in a midseason crime drama on ABC after all: The network has ended development on Avalon, a David E. Kelley series that would have marked Campbell’s first post-Scream leading role. In Avalon, created by Kelley and based on the Michael Connelly short story...
‘Doctor Who’ Casts Millie Gibson as Companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor
Ready to meet the companion joining the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, on the TARDIS on Doctor Who?. Millie Gibson has been cast as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s new companion, and will be making her debut over the festive season in 2023 when the Fifteenth Doctor takes control of the TARDIS. Gibson is best known for her role as Kellie Neelan on Coronation Street.
‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Sneak Peek: Andrew Walker Surprises Tyler Hynes & Paul Campbell (VIDEO)
A Hallmark Christmas movie with three of the network’s leading men? We can’t wait! Paul Campbell (who wrote the script with Kimberley Sustad), Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker star in Three Wise Me and a Baby (premiering on Hallmark Channel on November 19 as part of the /”Countdown to Christmas” event), and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.
Quentin Tarantino Unveils Plan for TV Series Next Year
Famed film director Quentin Tarantino is making plans to jump to the small screen as he shared plans for a new TV series. The man known for titles such as Pulp Fiction, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Reservoir Dogs teased his project Wednesday, November 16 during an event in New York City surrounding the release of his new book Cinema Speculation. Hosted by Elvis Mitchell (Is That Black Enough for You?), TV Insider was on site for the conversation during which Tarantino let it spill that he’s working on an eight-episode series tentatively set to shoot in 2023.
Patrick Dempsey Responds to Rumors of a New Series With Ellen Pompeo
Rumors about a potential series in development starring former Grey’s Anatomy co-stars Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo have been put to bed — for now. With Pompeo stepping back this season on Grey’s, and their recent red carpet admission that they would both love to work together again, gossip around a potential new series grew. During his promotion of Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, Dempsey was asked about the rumor that the pair may be starring in something new together.
‘Call Me Kat’ Sets Leslie Jordan’s Final Episode; Vicki Lawrence Will Play His Mom
Fox has confirmed that Leslie Jordan‘s final episode of Call Me Kat will air on Thursday, December 1, and it will feature Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence in a special guest role. Jordan, who sadly passed away on October 24 in a car accident, starred in the hit sitcom...
‘Daredevil’ Star Deborah Ann Woll Hasn’t Been Cast in Disney+ Reboot
It looks like Deborah Ann Woll might not be involved in Daredevil: Born Again, the upcoming Disney+ reboot of the abruptly canceled Netflix series Daredevil. While she played a main character — Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) coworker and love interest Karen Page — on all three seasons of the show, she let it be known that she hasn’t been asked to reprise her role.
