Spokane, WA

Jan Bowers
3d ago

so why spend all the $ on those who won't accept help. sooo many families that work and try to survive and we don't help them. just saying

19
Lori Lindquist
3d ago

I am so thrilled that yet more of my tax dollars are being spent on this endeavor. This entire train wreck should never of been allowed in the first place. I am also filled with pride that our governor dimslease has the distinct honor of being voted the worst governor in the United States.

22
Doug Salter
3d ago

first what makes him the worst governor and for camp hope your right but don't blame the city of Spokane point your fingers at jewels helping hands and two fromer city council members

7
 

