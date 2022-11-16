Read full article on original website
SFist
Esquire Names Three SF Spots (and One In Sonoma) As Best New Restaurants In the Country
San Francisco got short shrift the last couple years when it's come to the James Beard Foundation Awards and Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants lists, but Esquire is still paying attention to our food scene. We're back to a world when magazines can criss-cross the country and new stuff is...
sfstandard.com
Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco
England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
Yelp crowns San Francisco brunch spot best in California
Yelp has confirmed it, San Francisco knows good brunch. The online restaurant guide has released its top 100 brunch spots in California list for this year, and a San Francisco establishment has been ranked number 1.
These over-the-top San Francisco hotels are discounted for a limited time
With some rates as low as $63 per night, San Francisco boasts more than a dozen participating locations.
Eater
Casements’ Whiskey-Soaked Advent Calendar Is a Must-Have for San Francisco Cocktail Lovers
If you aren’t quite ready for the onslaught of holiday cheer this year, Mission bar Casements is preparing an Advent calendar to get you into the spirit. The cheerful-looking Advent calendar is filled with an assortment of boozy surprises to open each day until Christmas. As is appropriate for...
Eater
This Elegant New Bar Inside a FiDi Skyscraper Pays Homage to Coastal Italy and Classic Cicchetti
San Francisco’s downtown may be slow to rebound from the impacts of the pandemic, but that’s not stopping the folks behind a new bar and restaurant from investing in a grand space and an alluring menu of cocktails and Italian bar snacks. Bar Sprezzatura comes from Italian-born and San Francisco-based bar expert Carlo Splendorini and Mina Group spinoff TableOne Hospitality and brings a cocktail menu inspired by coastal Italy and a list of cicchetti — those Venetian bar snacks similar to Spanish tapas — to One Maritime Plaza office tower at Clay and Front streets. TableOne Hospitality’s David Varley says the idea to “build the ultimate bacaro” first came up about three years ago. “We want to create something where people are whisked away from the hustle and bustle,” he says.
1st holiday village coming to San Francisco’s Union Square
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The first-ever “holiday village” in San Francisco’s Union Square is opening this Black Friday, Nov. 25, according to a press release. Winter Wanderland’s Holiday Village at Hallidie Plaza (at Market and Powell streets) will open at noon that day, with a kick-off ceremony at 4 p.m. It will remain open through […]
archpaper.com
Surfacedesign introduces a lush garden with native vegetation to an underused backyard in San Francisco
In California, the ideal of indoor-outdoor living has never loosened its hold. Even with ever-pressing environmental issues and ballooning population growth, the dream of a seamless integration between inside and out continues to captivate designers and clients alike. Three recent landscape projects in the Bay Area demonstrate this fact, while also illustrating the particularities of today’s California lifestyle.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Home With Huge ‘YOLO’ Sign Could be Yours for $4.5M
A San Francisco home with a large light-up “YOLO” sign in the backyard could be yours for around $4.5 million. The Russian Hill home at 1268 Lombard St. features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, across 2,550 square-feet with a private garage, roof deck and a spacious backyard—well, spacious by San Francisco standards.
Lizzo buys flute at San Francisco store before Chase Center show
Lizzo's team initially contacted the local business for repair services on her "Sasha Flute" - the main flute used in her shows.
The do's and don'ts of parking in San Francisco
A guide to keep you from stacking up costly tickets or even a tow.
climaterwc.com
Dynasty: How the Kopfs of Redwood City created an automotive powerhouse
The Kopf family, owners of Towne Ford, an Acura dealership and Boardwalk Auto Mall in Redwood City, come by their passion for cars honestly. It all started in 1917, when Benjamin Kopf Sr. joined the staff of Ford Motor Company’s recently opened factory in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Kopf, who was born in the city, eventually established and ran five Ford plants throughout South America. His reputation spread, and company founder Henry Ford himself asked his rising Latin star to build a fresh franchise abroad.
frommers.com
The Year's Best and Worst U.S. Airports Named in New Ranking
Northern California has the best airports in the United States and the New York City area has the worst, according to a new ranking from the Wall Street Journal. San Francisco International Airport (SFO) topped the newspaper's 2022 list of the best large U.S. airports, while Sacramento International Airport (SMF; pictured above) came in first in the ranking of midsize airports.
sfstandard.com
Is San Francisco on Track for Another Dot-Com Bust?
Editor’s Note: Every month, The Standard’s ‘State of the City’ dashboard analyzes the outlook for San Francisco by monitoring data on the city’s economy, health, crime, housing and other key performance indicators. After a summer of shifting economic headwinds, an autumn of high-profile tech layoffs,...
'It's really addicting' – Pickleball craze sweeps Bay Area
REDWOOD CITY – Part tennis, part ping-pong, part badminton, pickleball is arguably America's fastest growing sport, with many in the Bay Area picking up a racket. But don't be fooled by the funny-sounding name. Players said this latest craze should come with a warning. "It's really addicting, once you start playing you can't stop," said Cecilia Lau.When the pandemic first hit, Lau — a long time tennis player — was having a hard time getting her 12-year-old son Nicolai off the internet Lau eventually managed to pull him offline with the help of a different kind of net. It worked....
Eater
This Beloved Gumbo Pop-Up Is Opening Its First Location in the Bayview
Fans of the Outer Sunset farmer’s market’s Gumbo Social rejoice: Dontaye Ball’s powerful gumbo has found a permanent home in the Bayview. The business will move into the former Frisco Fried location at 5176 3rd Street. The permanent location plans to feature a “build your own gumbo” menu in addition to vegan, smoked turkey, and the traditional sausage bowl. Five different po’ boys, Ball’s California greens, and a slew of other vegan options that the entrepreneur trialed at the farmer’s market will also be on deck. Ball will have desserts curated by Yes Pudding for the space, a relationship he built through both businesses being at the farmer’s market.
berkeleyside.org
Popular Oakland beer bar abruptly closes
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Downtown Whole Foods in SF Now Requires Receipt to Use Restrooms
Citing an increase in shoplifting and instance of drug use, the bathrooms at the Whole Foods location at 1185 Market Street are now only open to customers. The new bathroom rules come after the downtown location dramatically cut operating hours amid instances of violence and retail theft; shoppers must scan a QR code found to gain entry to the restrooms... after they've shown on-site security their receipt. [SF Standard]
losgatan.com
DISCOVER LOST GATOS: It’s showtime!
The imminent reopening of the Los Gatos Theater is the perfect time to take a look back at the history of this major downtown site. The Los Gatos Canning Company occupied most of the block for 30 years before the construction of a movie theater. The cannery, established in 1882 to serve the growing number of local orchardists, was staffed by what the Los Gatos Weekly News described as “labor which is not in demand in other business, namely women, boys, and girls.” The workday started at 6am and continued until 9pm six days a week. A female “expert hand” was paid $3.50 for a 15-hour day while children were paid $2 or less per day.
sanleandronext.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens in Downtown San Leandro
Just in time for the Thanksgiving holidays, Dave’s Hot Chicken is ready to open at 1495 E. 14th Street in Downtown San Leandro! This highly anticipated restaurant is opening on Friday, November 18, 2022 with hours Sunday—Thursday, 11AM to 11PM and Friday—Saturday, 11AM to midnight. Dave’s Hot...
