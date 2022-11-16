San Francisco’s downtown may be slow to rebound from the impacts of the pandemic, but that’s not stopping the folks behind a new bar and restaurant from investing in a grand space and an alluring menu of cocktails and Italian bar snacks. Bar Sprezzatura comes from Italian-born and San Francisco-based bar expert Carlo Splendorini and Mina Group spinoff TableOne Hospitality and brings a cocktail menu inspired by coastal Italy and a list of cicchetti — those Venetian bar snacks similar to Spanish tapas — to One Maritime Plaza office tower at Clay and Front streets. TableOne Hospitality’s David Varley says the idea to “build the ultimate bacaro” first came up about three years ago. “We want to create something where people are whisked away from the hustle and bustle,” he says.

TIBURON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO