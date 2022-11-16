Women Talking director Sarah Polley, stars Claire Foy and Ben Whishaw and the film’s two-time Oscar-winning producer Dede Gardner talked Saturday about creating a safe space on the set to explore trauma. The foursome made up a panel for the pic Saturday at Deadline’s The Contenders Film: Los Angeles. The film follows a group of women trapped in a cult-like religious community as they struggle to come together and find a way to survive as they face on going sexual assaults by the men around them. Gardner described how Polley worked to protect the cast and crew while creating an secure arena...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO