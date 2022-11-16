Read full article on original website
Related
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
Fairfield Sun Times
ABC Scraps Neve Campbell Crime Drama ‘Avalon’
Neve Campbell won’t be starring in a midseason crime drama on ABC after all: The network has ended development on Avalon, a David E. Kelley series that would have marked Campbell’s first post-Scream leading role. In Avalon, created by Kelley and based on the Michael Connelly short story...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Sneak Peek: Andrew Walker Surprises Tyler Hynes & Paul Campbell (VIDEO)
A Hallmark Christmas movie with three of the network’s leading men? We can’t wait! Paul Campbell (who wrote the script with Kimberley Sustad), Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker star in Three Wise Me and a Baby (premiering on Hallmark Channel on November 19 as part of the /”Countdown to Christmas” event), and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Doctor Who’ Casts Millie Gibson as Companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor
Ready to meet the companion joining the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, on the TARDIS on Doctor Who?. Millie Gibson has been cast as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s new companion, and will be making her debut over the festive season in 2023 when the Fifteenth Doctor takes control of the TARDIS. Gibson is best known for her role as Kellie Neelan on Coronation Street.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Daredevil’ Star Deborah Ann Woll Hasn’t Been Cast in Disney+ Reboot
It looks like Deborah Ann Woll might not be involved in Daredevil: Born Again, the upcoming Disney+ reboot of the abruptly canceled Netflix series Daredevil. While she played a main character — Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) coworker and love interest Karen Page — on all three seasons of the show, she let it be known that she hasn’t been asked to reprise her role.
Claire Foy On Why The Set Of ‘Women Talking’ Was Unlike Anything She’d Experienced Before – Contenders L.A.
Women Talking director Sarah Polley, stars Claire Foy and Ben Whishaw and the film’s two-time Oscar-winning producer Dede Gardner talked Saturday about creating a safe space on the set to explore trauma. The foursome made up a panel for the pic Saturday at Deadline’s The Contenders Film: Los Angeles. The film follows a group of women trapped in a cult-like religious community as they struggle to come together and find a way to survive as they face on going sexual assaults by the men around them. Gardner described how Polley worked to protect the cast and crew while creating an secure arena...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘The Masked Singer’s Bride: ‘I Wanted to Be Something Opposite of What You Would Expect’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 8, “Comedy Roast Night.”]. It was all about comedy on The Masked Singer as Season 8 winds down, but two contestants weren’t laughing after being eliminated. Bride returned after beating Gopher and Venus Fly...
Comments / 0