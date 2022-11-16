Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
PopSockets’ New Dimensionals Collection Adds a Daring Fashion Twist to Your Tech Accessories
Enter a new dimension of self-expressive styling with PopSockets’ luxury line of functional yet fashionable phone grips designed to elevate your wardrobe. Playful and practical, the Dimensionals series feature two exclusive grips – Heavy Metal and Tiger’s Eye – that feature premium design details made to upgrade your tech accessories game. Staying true to the themes of the digital lifestyle brand’s latest line, PopSockets tapped rising artist glaive to show the dimensionality of the aptly-named series.
Hypebae
Unisex Brand Goods Jewellery Drops Debut Collection
London-based brand Goods Jewellery has just opened the “doors” of its online store, delivering uber-cool unisex pieces to complete your favorite fits. Loved for its handmade pieces, the accessories label got its start making truly unique, one of one rings and necklaces during the pandemic, giving the gift of highly individual drip.
Hypebae
Snoop Dogg Launches Petwear Brand Snoop Doggie Doggs
Rapper Snoop Dogg has answered our prayers and has launched a petwear brand, Snoop Doggie Dogs, to take care of our furry best friends, and it is as exactly as adorable as it sounds. Our pets can live like the royalty they think they are as the range is inspired...
Hypebae
Deeba and CINTA's PJ Collaboration Can Be Worn Both to Sleep and on the Dance Floor
Deeba and CINTA have joined forces to release a PJ set that’s not just to wear to bed. Inspired by both labels’ muse, Mother Earth, the nightwear set features floral accents and a sweet pastel color palette. Made with Cupro EcoVero, a completely plant-based material produced from cotton...
Hypebae
Jacquemus and British Rapper Central Cee Step Into a "Neve World" With Its Latest Winter Collection
Jacquemus is preparing for cozy season with its newest winter collection. Starring British rapper Central Cee, made for sipping spiked hot chocolate by the fireplace, the mélange of garments deliver luxurious, uber-soft fluffy soft knits. Appearing in a rainbow of shades from a deeply saturated pink and purple colorway,...
Hypebae
How Converse's New Silhouette Represents the Evolution of Women's Footwear
Converse is a brand that’s all about its female consumer. With a focus on continual innovation and versatility and comfort at its core, the brand aims to grow as she grows, and support her every need, no matter how much it changes. For this reason, Converse’s newest release, the...
Hypebae
This Is What a Stussy x New Balance 550 Collab Could Look Like
With the ongoing popularity of New Balance‘s kicks — specifically the 550s — and Stussy‘s collaborative releases such as the Nike Air Max Penny 2 and Converse Chuck 70 Hi, there’s no doubt a Stussy x New Balance drop would get sneakerheads excited. Thanks to...
Hypebae
Delos SS23 Collection Is an Ode to the Joy of Wanderlust
Delos celebrates wanderlust and the luxury of carefree travel with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Combining craftsmanship and tradition, the Mediterranean label has unveiled a delicate range that delivers a state of boundless escapism. Shibori, the Japanese technique of dyeing fabric to create vibrant color palettes, is imprinted with graphic squares and snakeskin-like strands in the exclusive line-up.
Hypebae
Kylie Jenner Dropped a Green, Color-Changing Lip Tint That Has TikTok in a Frenzy
The KarJenners have an extended hand in the beauty game, so it is no surprise that Kylie Jenner launched a lip gloss that has reached viral status on TikTok. Kylie Cosmetics Transformative Lip Tint is doing numbers on the app from its limited-edition “Wizard of Oz” makeup collection. Upon application, the lipgloss turns a shade of pink, all adaptable to the hue of each user. What caught our attention the most around the product is the excitement beauty creator Sean Anthony began his video with on TikTok. “Kylie Jenner… Why is this lip tint green?” From there, we just had to know more. He then proceeds to do on-camera testing, where we see the color literally “transform” on his lips. There was a toned-down hue of pink that adapted to Anthony’s cool undertone. “It’s like popsicle lips,” he exclaims.
Hypebae
Drake's NOCTA x Nike Gear Up for "Street Uniform" Collection Release
Drake’s NOCTA line with Nike is preparing for another drop. Dubbed “Street Uniform,” the forthcoming apparel collection is filled with wardrobe staples such as tracksuits and outerwear. The release follows NOCTA’s previous drops focused on basketball as well as golf. In footwear, the duo is gearing up...
Hypebae
Flea Market by F. Miller Is Everything Your Home Needs
Essential and effortless skincare brand, F. Miller, has unveiled its new exciting venture, Flea Market. The new platform offers a rotating selection of found objects, irreverent things and giftable products hand selected by designer Frank Miller herself. The curated collection of distinctive and custom pieces is a natural extension of...
Hypebae
11 Honoré x adidas Join Forces on Size-Inclusive Activewear Collection
Luxury size-inclusive label 11 Honoré has joined forces with adidas on an activewear range designed for all. The Dia & Co.-owned label worked with the sportswear giant on 14 styles dressed in earthy hues, ranging from onesies and corset bras, to tees and sweatpants offered in sizes 1XL to 4XL. Inspired by the Northern Lights, the high-performance items are highlighted with patterns replicating the look of light diffusion and reflection.
Hypebae
Small-Town Murders Inspire Extra Butter and Hunter's PLAY Boots
New York-based retailer Extra Butter and heritage footwear label Hunter has just launched its limited-edition collection of rain boots. The new footwear plays the role of the silent accomplice in a moody campaign inspired by the horrors that only take place in a small town. “At times, people may view the rain boot as rather utilitarian, but we saw an opportunity to use our cinematic perspective for the marketing rollout that highlights the product as edgy and exciting,” shares Bernie Gross, Extra Butter’s Creative Director. “We aimed to draw from our audience’s obsession with true crime documentaries and small town mysteries to apply a narrative that completely flips what consumers often associate with a rain boot.”
Hypebae
Dior Brings Back Iconic Lady Dior Worn by Princess Diana
Celebrating Princess Diana and her impact on the world of fashion, Dior is bringing back an iconic Lady Dior handbag design initially worn by Lady Di herself. The mini-sized purse made its first appearance back in 1996 at the Met Gala, after being given to Lady Di in September 1995 when she visited Paris for the opening of a Paul Cézanne retrospective exhibition at the Grand Palais. Unofficially named ChouChou at the time, the style icon made the handbag so famous that it ended up being named after Lady Diana herself. The purse was later frequently seen carried by Diana at multiple events. Throughout the years, the Lady Dior has been associated with Marion Cotillard, who became the face of the bag in 2008 during John Galliano‘s time. It became one of Dior’s most iconic pieces, receiving its very own exhibition “Lady Dior As Seen By” which has made its way all over the world, from Berlin to Hong Kong.
Hypebae
Dua Lipa’s Festival Glitter Eyeshadow Proves That Makeup Has No Season
Dua Lipa is a master at turning looks and she’s keeping the makeup momentum going during the Australian leg of her tour. Blink twice and you’ll receive a hand full of glitter from Lipa. With this recent look, the singer’s makeup artist Shelby Smith holds true to the...
Hypebae
Hypebeans Café Gets Cosmic in Collaboration With Spanish Artist Okokume
Hypebeans and Okokume have unveiled a creative collaboration that transports coffee lovers into the aura of the iconic character, Cosmic Girl. Laura Mas Hernandez, the Spanish artist behind the moniker, has transformed the Hypebeans coffee space in Hong Kong into an immersive experience that invites viewers to join her nuanced universe.
Hypebae
UPDATE: Billie Eilish Is Set To Drop Second Fragrance, "No.2"
UPDATE: (November 17, 2022): Finally, Billie Eilish has confirmed the release of her new fragrance, “No. 2”. The “No.2” perfume is set to drop on November 18 at 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. In an Instagram post, the singer’s campaign imagery features her wearing wet clothes in the rain giving a nod that the scent will feature sultry, earthy and woodsy notes.
Hypebae
Blake Lively’s Gives the "Granny Chic" Manicure Trend a Youthful Update
A current trend in beauty has made “Granny chic” a “thing” throughout how we’re styling our hair, makeup and nails. There’s something so alluring about the Martha Stewart, Ina Garten look. It just serves rich energy. Don’t believe us? See Blake Lively’s display of “granny chic” nails to pique your interest.
Hypebae
KFC Is Opening Its First-Ever London Pub
Yes, you read that right — KFC is opening up its first-ever pub in London, combining two of our favorite things — fried chicken and pints of beer. Named the Colonel’s Arms, the bar is located in Hammersmith and has all the trimmings of a traditional British resting spot. The new weekend spot features a foosball table and an abundance of TVs to accompany your finger-lickin’ good chicken. While us Yankees patiently wait for an American version of KFC’s pub, fans can buy limited-edition merchandise from pint glasses and coasters to bottle openers and bar mats on the official KFC Merch store starting on November 25.
Hypebae
Salehe Bembury Teases Upcoming Moncler Sneaker Collab
Salehe Bembury is back with another collaboration — this time with Moncler. The creative took to Instagram to share a sneak peek at the upcoming release, posting a close-up image of the co-created shoe. Not much information is revealed at the moment, but based on the teaser, we can see that the kicks arrive in a vintage-inspired palette of salmon pink, olive green, deep red, orange and more. The overall design seems to be inspired by the outdoors — a common theme in Bembury’s creations that also aligns with Moncler’s brand DNA — with thick laces. The shoes are highlighted with “MONCLER SALEHE BEMBURY” branding on the tongue, while the rest of the shoe is given curvy, wavy textures reminiscent of the designer’s previous releases with other footwear partners. A touch of contrast is added with a shaggy texture peeping through the overlays on the tongue.
Comments / 0