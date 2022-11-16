Celebrating Princess Diana and her impact on the world of fashion, Dior is bringing back an iconic Lady Dior handbag design initially worn by Lady Di herself. The mini-sized purse made its first appearance back in 1996 at the Met Gala, after being given to Lady Di in September 1995 when she visited Paris for the opening of a Paul Cézanne retrospective exhibition at the Grand Palais. Unofficially named ChouChou at the time, the style icon made the handbag so famous that it ended up being named after Lady Diana herself. The purse was later frequently seen carried by Diana at multiple events. Throughout the years, the Lady Dior has been associated with Marion Cotillard, who became the face of the bag in 2008 during John Galliano‘s time. It became one of Dior’s most iconic pieces, receiving its very own exhibition “Lady Dior As Seen By” which has made its way all over the world, from Berlin to Hong Kong.

2 DAYS AGO