NOLA.com
A Karr Cougar answered the call and saved a potential upset in the playoffs
Nursing a shoulder injury, Karr senior quarterback AJ Samuel came off the sideline to lead the Cougars to three fourth-quarter touchdowns and a 34-26 victory against Scotlandville in the Division I select playoffs Friday at Behrman Stadium. No. 7-seeded Karr (7-3) will play at No. 2 Catholic-Baton Rouge on Friday...
NOLA.com
Shaw handles Livingston Collegiate with ease after trick play goes awry
In only the second playoff game in the school’s history, Livingston Collegiate looked to catch Shaw off guard on the opening drive of the game. But while trying a double reverse, the Wolves fumbled at their 7-yard line, and the Eagles used one play to take the lead to kick-start a 42-6 victory Friday night at Zimmerman Stadium.
NOLA.com
One of LSU LB Harold Perkins' sacks against Arkansas was taken away. Here's why.
An unusual statistical adjustment has erased one of LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins’ four sacks against Arkansas. Perkins originally tied a single-game school record in the 13-10 win Saturday, but the NCAA did not officially give him credit for a sack on his game-sealing forced fumble. As Arkansas submitted...
NOLA.com
LSU-Georgia: An early SEC title breakdown through the eyes of other league coaches
Shane Beamer had to face Georgia earlier this season, so when asked about the top-ranked Bulldogs’ strengths, the South Carolina coach kind of chuckled. “How long you got?” Beamer said. Georgia, the reigning national champions, reloaded after losing five first-round picks from its historic defense. The Bulldogs (10-0,...
NOLA.com
Lakeshore rallies from a two touchdown deficit for a thrilling 35-34 second-round win at Opelousas
OPELOUSAS — Trailing No. 3 Opelousas by 14 points with six minutes to play, Lakeshore needed a few good bounces to keep its season alive. That's exactly what the Titans got. No. 14 Lakeshore scored 15 points during a 1:49 span in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 2-point conversion, to upset the Tigers 35-34 in the second round of the Division II nonselect playoffs on Nov. 18.
NOLA.com
If you're going to UAB-LSU Saturday night, be prepared for the cold and the rain
A week after dealing with chilly conditions at Arkansas, the LSU football team may need to break out the hot chocolate and broth again Saturday night for its home game against UAB. Fans who plan to attend the 8 p.m. game will likely want to wear their winter weather gear,...
NOLA.com
Louisiana football player injured in UVA shooting is off ventilator, recovering, family says
A Louisiana athlete seriously wounded in last weekend’s deadly shooting that authorities say targeted football players on the University of Virginia campus is in stable condition and recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries, his family says. UVA running back and Baton Rouge native Michael Hollins, 21, was removed from a...
NOLA.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NOLA.com
It's a traffic headache, but can the Madisonville bridge be changed without hurting town?
Even though the swing bridge crossing the Tchefuncte River is located in the tiny town of Madisonville, the two-lane span spreads traffic misery for miles along Louisiana 22. It's no surprise, then, that for the second year in a row, the bridge drove most of the discussion at a recent traffic summit organized by Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden. Though it's small, the Madisonville swing bridge plays an outsized role in western St. Tammany Parish's traffic-choked landscape.
NOLA.com
Impaired driver crashes into truck, killing passenger, near Madisonville, police say
A Covington woman riding in an impaired driver's SUV was killed when the vehicle crashed into a tow truck near Madisonville, authorities said Saturday. Louisiana State Police said Petrina Lee, 51, was a passenger in Roy Keys III's westbound 2019 Jeep Cherokee when he crossed the centerline of Louisiana 22 on Friday at about 6:30 p.m. The Jeep collided with an eastbound 2018 International tow truck near Helen Drive, killing Lee although she was properly restrained in the Jeep.
NOLA.com
Gramercy man gets 30 years in 2019 manslaughter
A 30-year-old Gramercy man who fatally shot another man and then stood over him and shouted at him has been given a 30-year prison sentence, St. James Parish prosecutors said Thursday. Quannae Clark, 30, admitted to shooting Destin Smith, 22, also of Gramercy, multiple times while in the parking lot...
Comments / 0