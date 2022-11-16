ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Shaw handles Livingston Collegiate with ease after trick play goes awry

In only the second playoff game in the school’s history, Livingston Collegiate looked to catch Shaw off guard on the opening drive of the game. But while trying a double reverse, the Wolves fumbled at their 7-yard line, and the Eagles used one play to take the lead to kick-start a 42-6 victory Friday night at Zimmerman Stadium.
LIVINGSTON, LA
NOLA.com

Lakeshore rallies from a two touchdown deficit for a thrilling 35-34 second-round win at Opelousas

OPELOUSAS — Trailing No. 3 Opelousas by 14 points with six minutes to play, Lakeshore needed a few good bounces to keep its season alive. That's exactly what the Titans got. No. 14 Lakeshore scored 15 points during a 1:49 span in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 2-point conversion, to upset the Tigers 35-34 in the second round of the Division II nonselect playoffs on Nov. 18.
OPELOUSAS, LA
NOLA.com

Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

It's a traffic headache, but can the Madisonville bridge be changed without hurting town?

Even though the swing bridge crossing the Tchefuncte River is located in the tiny town of Madisonville, the two-lane span spreads traffic misery for miles along Louisiana 22. It's no surprise, then, that for the second year in a row, the bridge drove most of the discussion at a recent traffic summit organized by Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden. Though it's small, the Madisonville swing bridge plays an outsized role in western St. Tammany Parish's traffic-choked landscape.
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Impaired driver crashes into truck, killing passenger, near Madisonville, police say

A Covington woman riding in an impaired driver's SUV was killed when the vehicle crashed into a tow truck near Madisonville, authorities said Saturday. Louisiana State Police said Petrina Lee, 51, was a passenger in Roy Keys III's westbound 2019 Jeep Cherokee when he crossed the centerline of Louisiana 22 on Friday at about 6:30 p.m. The Jeep collided with an eastbound 2018 International tow truck near Helen Drive, killing Lee although she was properly restrained in the Jeep.
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Gramercy man gets 30 years in 2019 manslaughter

A 30-year-old Gramercy man who fatally shot another man and then stood over him and shouted at him has been given a 30-year prison sentence, St. James Parish prosecutors said Thursday. Quannae Clark, 30, admitted to shooting Destin Smith, 22, also of Gramercy, multiple times while in the parking lot...
GRAMERCY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy