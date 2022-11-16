ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Bodycam captures moment Tyson Foods CFO arrested after woman woke up to find him ‘drunk’ and asleep in her bed

Body-camera footage shows the moment the chief financial officer for Tyson Foods, was arrested in Arkansas after he allegedly broke into a home and was found sleeping in a stranger’s bed.John Tyson, who is also a fourth-generation relative of the company’s founder, was arrested on 6 November on charges of public intoxication and trespassing after finding his way into the home of a college-aged woman who didn’t know him, authorities said.On Friday, ABC 40/29 obtained body-camera footage from the Fayetteville Police Department which shows officers dragging a disoriented Mr Tyson from the bed. The 32-year-old, dressed only in his...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Law & Crime

‘This Was an Execution and a Horrific Way to Die’: Colorado Parolee Sentenced for Killing Man While Wearing GPS Ankle Monitor

A 31-year-old convicted felon in Colorado will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the “horrific” execution of a 42-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the head outside of his motel room two years ago. A Weld County jury on Friday convicted Joseph Gonzales of murder in the fatal shooting of Abdul Nigel Jefferies, authorities have announced.
WELD COUNTY, CO

