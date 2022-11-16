Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
theithacan.org
Football defeats UMass Dartmouth in first round of NCAA Championship
The No. 9/10 Ithaca College football team defeated the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth 63–20 in the first round of the NCAA Championship Nov. 19 at Butterfield Stadium. The victory advances the Bombers to the second round of the postseason and improves their overall record to 11–0. The Bombers’...
Where to watch SU games Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip off is at 5 p.m. against the Northeastern Howlin’ Huskies out of Boston. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. The SU Football team heads south to take on the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons in […]
theithacan.org
Cortaca tradition stretches yards beyond winning title
Every other year, Ithaca College hosts the Cortaca Jug game against SUNY Cortland, but the last time the game was played at Butterfield Stadium was 2017. In 2019, the college hosted the rivalry at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and this year, the game took place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The 2019 and 2022 games now hold the first– and second-place attendance records for a Division III football game, respectively.
Section IV football game time changes in states
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Area football teams still battling in states will see some time changes. Due to impending weather, Waverly and Corning’s New York State Tournament games have been changed for their respective start times at Cicero-North Syracuse. The host school made the official announcement on Thursday afternoon. Check out the changes below. New […]
cnycentral.com
WATCH: Friday Night Lights, November 18th
On this edition of Friday Night Lights, we attend a Class A Regional Showdown between West Genesee and Union Endicott. In the end, the Tigers came out on top 42-7. Congratulations to Union Endicott on advancing, and to the Wildcats on a great season.
Radium Girls at Binghamton HS
Binghamton High School's Serling Players are presenting their fall play this weekend.
Lake effect snow, high winds shift to Central NY this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A shift in the winds over the weekend will bring lake effect snow into Central New York, although it won’t be anywhere near the pounding that that Buffalo and Watertown are getting. Central New York, especially Oswego County, could see several inches of snow on Sunday,...
theithacan.org
College Briefs Oct. 27
Director of Facilities Services at Ithaca College left Oct. 17. Eric Nichols, director of Facilities Services, left the college Oct. 17. He accepted a position at Cornell University, as the director of Facilities for the College of Human Ecology and Brooks School of Public Policy. Nichols has worked at the college since November 2015. During the search process to replace Nichols, Ernie McClatchie, executive director of Facilities Grounds and Transportation, and Hana Holman, administrative and work control assistant in the Office of Facilities, will be taking on the responsibilities of Nichols position.
cortlandvoice.com
New temporary parking lot coming to Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex
The Cortlandville town board unanimously voted to purchase about $12,000 worth of gravel from Route 13 Rocks, DBA Cortlandville Sand and Gravel for a new parking lot at Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex. The new parking lot will have anywhere between 120-to-130 spaces and is meant to have access to the...
theithacan.org
Days of Learning should occur on regular basis
Ithaca College has now hosted two Days of Learning during 2022 in response to swastikas found on campus. These events are important ways for members of the campus community to connect with and learn more about antisemitism — something they may not necessarily be completely familiar with. As this...
How did Central New York family do on ‘Family Feud?’ Survey says...
UPDATE: The O’Gorman family will appear on “Family Feud” again tonight, Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. on WTVH (CBS 5) in the Syracuse area. A Central New York family just won $20,000 on an iconic game show. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared on “Family Feud”...
Syracuse judge rips ‘extremely prejudicial’ revelation before trial in I-81 overpass murder
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse man charged with murder nearly two years ago said for the first time this week that he had an alibi at the time of the December 2020 slaying. The revelation came only 12 days before Hosea Hanslip is due to stand trial in the Dec. 31, 2020 murder of Joel Saldana on the Bear Road overpass across Interstate 81.
localsyr.com
Nine local schools could violate state directive banning use of Native American-inspired names or mascots
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least nine school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year. Thursday, the State Education Department sent...
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
cnycentral.com
New York State Winter Fair returning to the Fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Fair fans and anyone looking for indoor activities this winter have something to get excited for. The Syracuse Winter Fair is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. The fourth annual Winter Fair will feature food, music and entertainment, and plenty of rides...
VOTE: Best wings in Broome County
Last week, we put out a list of best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp. Many believe that Yelp isn't a great indication of what our area has to offer, so we wanted to give our local readers the chance to give their input.
American Pickers Ride Into The Southern Tier Of New York
I have to admit that I've never watched the History Channel's "American Pickers" and that surprises me because I love antique-type stuff. I think the reason that I haven't watched is because I knew if I saw it once, I would binge-watch it. American Pickers love to travel all over...
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
16-year-old shot in leg on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday evening on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police said. Police were called to the 200 block of Sabine Street around 7:33 p.m. after the city’s ShotSpotter system recorded three rounds, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Police found the...
Comments / 0