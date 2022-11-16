ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theithacan.org

Football defeats UMass Dartmouth in first round of NCAA Championship

The No. 9/10 Ithaca College football team defeated the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth 63–20 in the first round of the NCAA Championship Nov. 19 at Butterfield Stadium. The victory advances the Bombers to the second round of the postseason and improves their overall record to 11–0. The Bombers’...
DARTMOUTH, MA
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to watch SU games Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip off is at 5 p.m. against the Northeastern Howlin’ Huskies out of Boston. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. The SU Football team heads south to take on the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons in […]
SYRACUSE, NY
theithacan.org

Cortaca tradition stretches yards beyond winning title

Every other year, Ithaca College hosts the Cortaca Jug game against SUNY Cortland, but the last time the game was played at Butterfield Stadium was 2017. In 2019, the college hosted the rivalry at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and this year, the game took place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The 2019 and 2022 games now hold the first– and second-place attendance records for a Division III football game, respectively.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Section IV football game time changes in states

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Area football teams still battling in states will see some time changes. Due to impending weather, Waverly and Corning’s New York State Tournament games have been changed for their respective start times at Cicero-North Syracuse. The host school made the official announcement on Thursday afternoon. Check out the changes below. New […]
WAVERLY, NY
cnycentral.com

WATCH: Friday Night Lights, November 18th

On this edition of Friday Night Lights, we attend a Class A Regional Showdown between West Genesee and Union Endicott. In the end, the Tigers came out on top 42-7. Congratulations to Union Endicott on advancing, and to the Wildcats on a great season.
theithacan.org

College Briefs Oct. 27

Director of Facilities Services at Ithaca College left Oct. 17. Eric Nichols, director of Facilities Services, left the college Oct. 17. He accepted a position at Cornell University, as the director of Facilities for the College of Human Ecology and Brooks School of Public Policy. Nichols has worked at the college since November 2015. During the search process to replace Nichols, Ernie McClatchie, executive director of Facilities Grounds and Transportation, and Hana Holman, administrative and work control assistant in the Office of Facilities, will be taking on the responsibilities of Nichols position.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

New temporary parking lot coming to Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex

The Cortlandville town board unanimously voted to purchase about $12,000 worth of gravel from Route 13 Rocks, DBA Cortlandville Sand and Gravel for a new parking lot at Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex. The new parking lot will have anywhere between 120-to-130 spaces and is meant to have access to the...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
theithacan.org

Days of Learning should occur on regular basis

Ithaca College has now hosted two Days of Learning during 2022 in response to swastikas found on campus. These events are important ways for members of the campus community to connect with and learn more about antisemitism — something they may not necessarily be completely familiar with. As this...
ITHACA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News

The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

New York State Winter Fair returning to the Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Fair fans and anyone looking for indoor activities this winter have something to get excited for. The Syracuse Winter Fair is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. The fourth annual Winter Fair will feature food, music and entertainment, and plenty of rides...
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out

In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
SYRACUSE, NY

