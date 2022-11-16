Tracking win probability in Bowling Green football's dramatic win over Toledo

The 2022 edition of the Battle of I-75 was peak MACtion — a four-act play with heroes, villains, goats, and wild momentum swings en route to an unbelievable Bowling Green win.

Appropriately enough, the Falcons’ 42-35 victory over Toledo made for a wild ride on ESPN’s vaunted win probability chart. Both teams topped 90 percent in the final minute. In the end, however, it was Bowling Green that pulled out the win .

Here’s a look back at seven noteworthy inflection points in a game for the ages.

12:00 remaining in the second quarter

As redshirt freshman Rockets punter Jonathon Batzke went to punt the football, junior Falcons running back PaSean Wimberly swatted the ball away and junior safety Patrick Day fell on it in the end zone. The special teams touchdown and extra point gave Bowling Green a 21-0 lead.

■ Win probability: Bowling Green 84.5 percent.

1:01 remaining in the second quarter

On second-and-10, sophomore Falcons running back Jaison Patterson was tackled for a loss by junior Toledo safety Nate Bauer deep in Bowling Green territory. The play, which was followed by a Rockets timeout, forced the Falcons into a third-and-14 -— on which Patterson gained just two yards, and Bowling Green punted up 21-14.

■ Win probability: Toledo 60.3 percent.

9:20 remaining in the fourth quarter

Senior Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald found senior wide receiver Odieu Hiliare for a short pass, and Hiliare turned on the jets for a 59-yard touchdown. Bowling Green’s first touchdown of the second half gave the Falcons a 34-21 lead after coach Scot Loeffler elected to kick the extra point.

■ Win probability: Bowling Green 93.4 percent.

0:51 remaining in the fourth quarter

After finding sophomore wide receiver Jerjuan Newton for a 29-yard gain that moved Toledo inside the Falcons’ 5-yard line, redshirt freshman Rockets quarterback Tucker Gleason jogged into the end zone untouched from a yard out to give Toledo a 35-34 lead.

■ Win probability: Toledo 82.9 percent.

0:47 remaining

McDonald looked for junior wide receiver Tyrone Broden over the middle, but Broden fell down, giving Bowling Green third-and-15 at its own 23. The immediate aftermath of this play was the closest the Rockets came to victory before they gave up a 35-yard completion from McDonald to senior tight end Christian Sims on their next play.

■ Win probability: Toledo 99.1 percent.

0:28 remaining

The Falcons faced third-and-10 on the Toledo 42-yard line after senior Rockets outside linebacker Jamal Hines broke up a pass intended for Hiliare.

■ Win probability: Toledo 76.4 percent.

0:09 remaining

On third-and-long, McDonald found sophomore running back Ta’Ron Keith over the middle, and Keith wove into the end zone to give Bowling Green a 40-35 lead. A two-point conversion, also from McDonald to Keith, created the final margin of 42-35.

■ Win probability: Bowling Green 99.7 percent.