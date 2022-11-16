ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

westbendnews.net

Christmas at the Old Fort

Welcome the holidays with fun and festivities at the Old Fort! Enjoy learning how Christmas was celebrated during the 1700s and 1800s. Visit with the artisans and see their hand-crafted items. Pick up a sweet treat from the bake sale and check out the Old Fort merchandise. Warm up by the fire as we deck the halls. History and the holidays come to life at the Old Fort!
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

How to prepare your home and pets for the cold weather

The Fort Wayne Fire Department and Dekalb Humane Society explain how to keep your home and furry friends safe during the cold weather. How to prepare your home and pets for the cold weather. The Fort Wayne Fire Department and Dekalb Humane Society explain how to keep your home and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fantasy of Lights returns to Franke Park this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s almost that time again to flip the switch at Franke Park. Blue Jacket Incorporated is back this weekend with its annual Fantasy of Lights event. You get to experience more than 140 vibrant light displays throughout the park. And if you attend...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Here’s where you can get a free Thanksgiving turkey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving turkey, you have the chance to get one for free Saturday morning. The Impact Center is giving away about 580 turkeys, thanks to collections from volunteers and donors spreading holiday cheer. Just drive your car up to the building and a volunteer will hand you a frozen turkey so you can be prepared ahead of Thursday’s holiday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Driver T-bones grain trailer in Huntington County; 2 dead

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people died in a T-bone crash Saturday morning between a vehicle and a semi, according to a release from the Huntington County Coroner. Police began investigating around 8 a.m. and determined a vehicle, with four people inside, was headed northbound on CR 300 West in Jefferson Township and did not stop at the stop sign. Instead the vehicle continued through the road’s intersection with SR 124 and hit a commercial grain trailer that was headed eastbound.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Country Heritage Winery location in downtown Fort Wayne officially opens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Country Heritage Winery location in downtown Fort Wayne that was announced in October has officially opened, according to the winery’s Facebook page. Although Country Heritage Winery has other locations, including one in LaOtto, Indiana, this location provides a unique feature as it...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

18th Annual ‘Christmas on Broadway’ planned for Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One of Humane Fort Wayne’s adoptable pets is set to illuminate 40,000 lights on a 35-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce, ushering in the holiday season at the 18th Annual “Christmas on Broadway” celebration. The event will take place on Friday,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Salvation Army taking care of those in need for the winter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- With snow falling and temperatures dropping, the Salvation Army is helping people stay warm this winter. Staff provides bus passes to those in need of transportation, so they don't have to walk in the cold. For those who do walk, Corps Officer Kenyon Sivels said seven days a week, people can stop in to warm up.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Rescue Mission Preparing 5,000 Free Meals This Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Rescue Mission will serve its largest holiday meal next Wednesday. On November 23rd between 3 P.M. and 7 P.M., the meal takes place at the E. Washington Blvd. location. The meal is free and open to all members of the community. Last Thanksgiving, more than 4,500 meals were served to individuals and families facing food insecurity and homelessness. That number is expected to increase to nearly 5,000 this Thanksgiving season. The Rescue Mission is serving nearly three times the usual number of people and anticipates that number will continue to increase as the cold weather becomes more prevalent. This year’s Thanksgiving meal will be served as a carry-out-only meal with a limit of four meals per individual. The Rescue Mission’s Holiday meals are made possible by generous donations of food items, cash gifts, and the assistance of over 85 volunteers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Turkey Rally 2022 provides Thanksgiving meals for 700+ families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne community generously donated to Turkey Rally 2022, providing Thanksgiving meals for local families. Community Harvest Food Bank officials report the donations will provide 771 families with Thanksgiving dinners. In total, 668 turkeys, 40 hams, 63 pork loins, and 5,480 pounds of holiday fixings were contributed to the cause.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Covington Road start Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Covington Road starting Monday. The restrictions will affect the section of road between Candlewick Drive and Copper Hill Run. AEP will be working on power lines. Weather permitting, crews should have the work done Friday, December 30.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Popeyes planned for southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you love that chicken from Popeyes, there’ll soon be a new location in Fort Wayne to get it. A Popeyes is planned for a lot at 4416 Illinois Road, next to ALDI near Lowe’s, across from Jefferson Pointe shopping center. A...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Carroll Middle School celebrates student-led food drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Thousands of canned goods and non-perishables are on their way to families in need, thanks to the work of some Carroll Middle School students. Sixth, seventh and eighth graders loaded up the boxes full of food and packed them onto trucks set for Life House Church and Pathway Community Church.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Be Our Guest – Charlie’s Place

This week’s 50 percent off Be Our Guest deal features Charlie’s Place located in Fort Wayne just west of the Glenbrook Square Mall. Check out the video to get a feel for what Charlie’s Place is all about and then click here to purchase the gift certificate.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Police enter apartment, take barricaded man to hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police entered an apartment and evacuated several other units Thursday evening after a man barricaded himself inside. They say a man on the 3400 block of E. State Blvd refused to leave his home, and officers believed he had a knife, so they called the Crisis Response Team and Emergency Services Team.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Morning crash knocks crossing guard out of chair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Third St. and Sherman Blvd. on Friday, Nov. 18, around 8:30 a.m. An SUV struck a crossing guard, knocking her out of her chair. Officials say no serious injuries were...
FORT WAYNE, IN

