Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne local raising pet food donations for birthday milestone
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Rachelle Reinking is asking the community to help her raise 30,000 pounds of pet food in 30 days for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. The pet food drive will run from November 26 until December 26th which is Reinking’s 30th...
westbendnews.net
Christmas at the Old Fort
Welcome the holidays with fun and festivities at the Old Fort! Enjoy learning how Christmas was celebrated during the 1700s and 1800s. Visit with the artisans and see their hand-crafted items. Pick up a sweet treat from the bake sale and check out the Old Fort merchandise. Warm up by the fire as we deck the halls. History and the holidays come to life at the Old Fort!
wfft.com
How to prepare your home and pets for the cold weather
The Fort Wayne Fire Department and Dekalb Humane Society explain how to keep your home and furry friends safe during the cold weather. How to prepare your home and pets for the cold weather. The Fort Wayne Fire Department and Dekalb Humane Society explain how to keep your home and...
wfft.com
Fantasy of Lights returns to Franke Park this weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s almost that time again to flip the switch at Franke Park. Blue Jacket Incorporated is back this weekend with its annual Fantasy of Lights event. You get to experience more than 140 vibrant light displays throughout the park. And if you attend...
WANE-TV
Here’s where you can get a free Thanksgiving turkey
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving turkey, you have the chance to get one for free Saturday morning. The Impact Center is giving away about 580 turkeys, thanks to collections from volunteers and donors spreading holiday cheer. Just drive your car up to the building and a volunteer will hand you a frozen turkey so you can be prepared ahead of Thursday’s holiday.
WANE-TV
Rescue Mission to serve as Fort Wayne’s public warming shelter this winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Rescue Mission will open its doors as a warming shelter for anyone in need this winter. The city of Fort Wayne said Friday that the shelter at 404 E. Washington Blvd. will be the primary provider for the winter weather contingency plan. The...
WANE-TV
Driver T-bones grain trailer in Huntington County; 2 dead
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people died in a T-bone crash Saturday morning between a vehicle and a semi, according to a release from the Huntington County Coroner. Police began investigating around 8 a.m. and determined a vehicle, with four people inside, was headed northbound on CR 300 West in Jefferson Township and did not stop at the stop sign. Instead the vehicle continued through the road’s intersection with SR 124 and hit a commercial grain trailer that was headed eastbound.
WANE-TV
Country Heritage Winery location in downtown Fort Wayne officially opens
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Country Heritage Winery location in downtown Fort Wayne that was announced in October has officially opened, according to the winery’s Facebook page. Although Country Heritage Winery has other locations, including one in LaOtto, Indiana, this location provides a unique feature as it...
fortwaynesnbc.com
18th Annual ‘Christmas on Broadway’ planned for Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One of Humane Fort Wayne’s adoptable pets is set to illuminate 40,000 lights on a 35-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce, ushering in the holiday season at the 18th Annual “Christmas on Broadway” celebration. The event will take place on Friday,...
wfft.com
Salvation Army taking care of those in need for the winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- With snow falling and temperatures dropping, the Salvation Army is helping people stay warm this winter. Staff provides bus passes to those in need of transportation, so they don't have to walk in the cold. For those who do walk, Corps Officer Kenyon Sivels said seven days a week, people can stop in to warm up.
WOWO News
Rescue Mission Preparing 5,000 Free Meals This Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Rescue Mission will serve its largest holiday meal next Wednesday. On November 23rd between 3 P.M. and 7 P.M., the meal takes place at the E. Washington Blvd. location. The meal is free and open to all members of the community. Last Thanksgiving, more than 4,500 meals were served to individuals and families facing food insecurity and homelessness. That number is expected to increase to nearly 5,000 this Thanksgiving season. The Rescue Mission is serving nearly three times the usual number of people and anticipates that number will continue to increase as the cold weather becomes more prevalent. This year’s Thanksgiving meal will be served as a carry-out-only meal with a limit of four meals per individual. The Rescue Mission’s Holiday meals are made possible by generous donations of food items, cash gifts, and the assistance of over 85 volunteers.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Turkey Rally 2022 provides Thanksgiving meals for 700+ families
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne community generously donated to Turkey Rally 2022, providing Thanksgiving meals for local families. Community Harvest Food Bank officials report the donations will provide 771 families with Thanksgiving dinners. In total, 668 turkeys, 40 hams, 63 pork loins, and 5,480 pounds of holiday fixings were contributed to the cause.
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Covington Road start Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Covington Road starting Monday. The restrictions will affect the section of road between Candlewick Drive and Copper Hill Run. AEP will be working on power lines. Weather permitting, crews should have the work done Friday, December 30.
WANE-TV
Popeyes planned for southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you love that chicken from Popeyes, there’ll soon be a new location in Fort Wayne to get it. A Popeyes is planned for a lot at 4416 Illinois Road, next to ALDI near Lowe’s, across from Jefferson Pointe shopping center. A...
wfft.com
Carroll Middle School celebrates student-led food drive
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Thousands of canned goods and non-perishables are on their way to families in need, thanks to the work of some Carroll Middle School students. Sixth, seventh and eighth graders loaded up the boxes full of food and packed them onto trucks set for Life House Church and Pathway Community Church.
Man hospitalized for mental health evaluation after barricading in home
The Fort Wayne Police Department, on the order of an Allen County judge, helped transport a man to the hospital for a mental health evaluation following an hours-long standoff.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Local restaurant owner says he had to increase prices due to inflation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Matthew Rogers one of the owners of 800 Degrees Pizza located on Lima Road in Fort Wayne. Like so many restaurant owners, lately, Rogers has been paying more for the restaurant’s goods because of inflation. “One of our biggest commodities is...
WANE-TV
Be Our Guest – Charlie’s Place
This week’s 50 percent off Be Our Guest deal features Charlie’s Place located in Fort Wayne just west of the Glenbrook Square Mall. Check out the video to get a feel for what Charlie’s Place is all about and then click here to purchase the gift certificate.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police enter apartment, take barricaded man to hospital
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police entered an apartment and evacuated several other units Thursday evening after a man barricaded himself inside. They say a man on the 3400 block of E. State Blvd refused to leave his home, and officers believed he had a knife, so they called the Crisis Response Team and Emergency Services Team.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Morning crash knocks crossing guard out of chair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Third St. and Sherman Blvd. on Friday, Nov. 18, around 8:30 a.m. An SUV struck a crossing guard, knocking her out of her chair. Officials say no serious injuries were...
Comments / 0