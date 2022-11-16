A man has been jailed for murdering his primary school teacher wife just six months after she gave birth to their daughter.Abi Fisher, 29, was found dead in undergrowth by a road near a South Yorkshire village earlier this year.Matthew Fisher, who on Thursday was jailed for 15 years, lied to police and said he had woken up to find his wife missing. He claimed she had been upset the night before because she was due to return to work after maternity leave.Officers found the 30-year-old’s vehicle had been driven away from their home when he claimed to be asleep,...

9 DAYS AGO