Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told
A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
Man to be sentenced for murdering woman who died 20 years after he torched her
A man will be sentenced for murdering his partner – who died 21 years after he doused her with petrol and set her on fire.Steven Craig, 58, inflicted horrendous injuries on Jacqueline Kirk in a car park in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, in April 1998.He was convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the attack on Ms Kirk, a mother-of-two, and handed a discretionary life sentence with a minimum term of nine years for that and two other offences.Craig served over 15 years in prison but was arrested and charged with murder in June 2021 after Ms Kirk’s death...
Woman with mobility issues dragged into man’s home rescued after calling through front door
A man has been jailed for repeatedly raping and beating a vulnerable woman.Pascal Jombla has been convicted over the harrowing attack in east London.A court heard the 45-year-old dragged the woman, who has mobility issues, into his home in Hackney.The victim was told she would be killed if she did not keep quiet. Jombla repeatedly raped and assaulted the woman in a sustained attack, the court heard. The 45-year-old eventually fell asleep and the woman was able to shout for help from the front door.A passerby came to help and called 999.Officers found the woman‘s face was injured and she...
TMZ.com
Two of the 4 Slain Idaho Students Made Frantic Calls to Friend Before Murders
Two of the slain University of Idaho students made a series of frantic phone calls to their friend just before all 4 victims were massacred, this according to one of their relatives. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found butchered with Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle,...
Dad Rapes And Impregnates 9-YEAR-Old Daughter And Then Blames It On Mythological Beings
A Zimbabwean father has been arrested for sexually abusing and impregnating his 9-year-old daughter and then blaming it on mythological beings. Image for representation onlyDe Insider/Olivia Acland.
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
A young British army veteran who was traumatised after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq was found dead at his home in Lancashire. The body of Ben Riches, 30, was found at his home in Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on April 11 2019, after he had been out with friends, an inquest heard at Preston Coroner's Court yesterday.
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
TMZ.com
Blueface Arrested in Vegas for Attempted Murder
6:18 PM PT -- TMZ just obtained video of the moment cops swooped in on Blueface and made the arrest. In the footage, you see Blueface and his GF sitting on a bench looking at their phones when all of a sudden a swarm of undercover officers run over and grab him and throw him against a wall.
Man sentenced to 15 years for murdering primary school teacher wife
A man has been jailed for murdering his primary school teacher wife just six months after she gave birth to their daughter.Abi Fisher, 29, was found dead in undergrowth by a road near a South Yorkshire village earlier this year.Matthew Fisher, who on Thursday was jailed for 15 years, lied to police and said he had woken up to find his wife missing. He claimed she had been upset the night before because she was due to return to work after maternity leave.Officers found the 30-year-old’s vehicle had been driven away from their home when he claimed to be asleep,...
PICTURED: Teenager, 17, shot by San Antonio cop in McDonald's parking lot is awake and smiling in his hospital bed - after six weeks of being heavily sedated and having a tracheotomy
The Texas teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a McDonald's parking lot is awake and smiling after six weeks of sedation, an emergency tracheotomy, and other surgeries. Erik Cantu, 17, who was shot at more than 10 times by rookie officer James Brennand, 25, can...
Son detained for brutal killing of parents
A mentally ill man who was accused of harassing supermodel Kate Moss has been detained indefinitely for killing his divorced parents after absconding from a psychiatric unit.William Warrington, 42, stabbed his father Clive, 67, and his mother Valerie, 73, hours apart at their homes on March 2 this year.Warrington was made the subject of a hospital order without limit of time under Sections 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act, after admitting the manslaughter of his parents by reason of diminished responsibility.Passing sentence, Mrs Justice Eady said: “Your plea relates to the killing on March 2 of your mother,...
Police officer charged with attempted murder of woman
A 27-year-old serving police officer has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman. James Riley from Lancashire Police is due to appear in court on Monday. Officers were called because of concerns about a woman’s wellbeing at a hotel in Manchester earlier this week. They were called at around 11.30pm on Thursday and went to the scene on Brook Street in the city.Emergency services also attended and took the woman to hospital, where she remained on Sunday.She was in a stable condition, Greater Manchester Police said. Riley has been charged with attempted murder, the force said on Sunday.He...
Man jailed for murder of ex-girlfriend
A man who claimed he had accidentally killed his ex-girlfriend when throwing an axe has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years for her murder.Andrew Burfield, 51, killed and buried 33-year-old Katie Kenyon in the Forest of Bowland, Lancashire, on April 22.Her body was found a week later when he revealed its location to police.Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, initially denied murder and told officers he had accidentally killed Miss Kenyon, from Padiham, when he threw an axe after she bet him he could not hit a can of Coke with it.A post-mortem examination revealed the...
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Jones targeted specific victims and shot one in his sleep, prosecutors say
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr specifically targeted football players on a bus at the University of Virginia, a prosecutor revealed at his arraignment for a mass shooting that left three dead and two more injured. The 22-year-old student accused of shooting dead UVA football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr was denied bond on Wednesday as he appeared in court for the first time since the deadly massacre late Sunday night on and near a charter bus following a field trip to see a play in Washington DC.Jones, who appeared via video conference at the Albemarle General...
Man beat girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV
A man who beat his girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV has been found guilty of manslaughter. Yahya Aboukar, 27, was in a relationship with 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley when he “violently” assaulted her on Christmas Day 2021 as they watched TV in bed. Just before midnight on Boxing Day, police were then called to the address in Earlham Grove, Newham.Inside the property, officers found signs of struggle in Aboukar’s bedroom, including a barbell weight, a claw hammer and clothing all stained with blood.Aboukar had fled officers by jumping out of a bedroom window. He was...
New Audio Fuels Outrage Over Vicious Beating of Black Man in Jail
New video released by civil-rights attorneys on Wednesday offers a first listen into some of what was said during and after the brutal beating of Jarrett Hobbs, a 41-year-old Black man, in a jail run by the Camden County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office earlier this year.“I’ll break your fucking thumb if you don’t let go!” a voice—the attorneys say it is that of a sheriff’s deputy—is heard yelling.“Why are you doing this?” another voice seems to utter as detainees peek around the corner.Though who said what is difficult to discern in the clip, what is clear is that a man in...
Man jailed for trying to sell someone else’s house
A tenant who tried to sell his landlord’s £400,000 house without his knowledge has been jailed for two and a half years. Andrew Smith, 41, came close to swindling a potential buyer of the three-bedroom house – even renting show-home furniture for viewings. He had applied to...
BBC
Bristol: 'Predatory' rapist attacked woman after night out
A "predatory" rapist has been given a hospital order after he attacked a woman in Bristol. Gabriel Nomafo, 28, followed the 21-year-old after she was separated from friends following a night out in the city centre in March 2019. Nomafo, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court...
Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest
A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, long-awaited testimony that will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers seen on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase. Prosecutors planned to present a wide range of felony counts related to the troopers' use of force and their decision to leave the heavyset Greene handcuffed and prone for several minutes before rendering aid. The panel is expected to hear from several witnesses before deciding on indictments in the coming...
