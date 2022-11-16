Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jackson residents can now report rundown properties online
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is cracking down on blighted and rundown properties. Residents can now report building code violations on the city’s website, jacksonms.gov. “We’re trying to make code enforcement in the city of Jackson more transparent,” said Robert Brunson, Community Improvement Supervisor. The option will allow those in Jackson to […]
WAPT
Several northeast Jackson streets dealing with flooding from broken water mains
JACKSON, Miss. — Several streets in Northeast Jackson are flooded from water main breaks. Two of the worst damaged areas are on Brecon Drive and on Friar Circle. Trent Winters, one of the residents in the area, said he reported the problem on Thursday. Winters showed photos from inside...
WDAM-TV
Gov. Reeves wants to allocate funds to train ‘guardians’ in case of school shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi and Jackson Association of Educators are speaking out about one of the items on Governor Reeves’ legislative wish list. The governor wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money in arming “guardians” to “be trained to provide armed intervention in the event of an active shooter threat.”
WLBT
Officials say downtown Jackson holding facility could open soon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The downtown misdemeanor holding facility has been a project that’s been in the works for several months now without a specific opening date. After two years without having one in Jackson, Hinds County Board of Supervisors President, Credell Calhoun, said the facility is almost complete.
WLBT
EXCLUSIVE: JMAA commissioner resigns after 3 On Your Side investigation revealed he didn’t live in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three weeks after a 3 On Your Side investigation revealed a Jackson airport commissioner didn’t actually live in the capital city, despite a requirement to do so, that public official is stepping down. A spokesperson for the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority board confirmed the resignation...
Tennessee Tribune
White Mississippians Still Think They are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
WLBT
Temporary water operators to earn $160 an hour in compensation, travel expenses, benefits city officials say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temporary water operators brought on to help beef up staffing at Jackson’s water treatment plants will be compensated at a rate of $160 an hour, according to city council documents. Last week, the council approved a contract with WaterTalent LLC to provide temporary staffing for...
WAPT
West Jackson family dealing with sewage overflow in backyard
JACKSON, Miss. — A west Jackson family is dealing with a smelly case of raw sewage in their backyard. A sign that says, "Caution: sewage overflow; avoid bodily contact with water," was placed by the city a few feet away from Chessica Winford's backyard in the Queens neighborhood. She said city workers placed the warning there because of the chronic sewage issue.
WAPT
Mississippi governor addresses 2024 executive budget proposal
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves addressed the 2024 executive budget recommendation Thursday. Reeves said he wants to continue the Capitol police's intensity and presence in the complex improvement district downtown. "Here's the basic deal. If you commit a crime in the capitol city, you're going to get caught,...
MDHS provides assistance to households affected by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In September 2022, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) issued $2,037,000 in supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to more than 1,600 households in Hinds County. These households previously received LIHEAP benefits from January 1 through August 30, 2022. MDHS officials said supplemental payments were intended to benefit […]
Convicted Yazoo County drug dealer denied appeal
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a Yazoo County drug dealer convicted in 2021 lost his recent appeal in the Mississippi Supreme Court. The Yazoo Herald reported that Robert Fisher was convicted and sentenced for several drug possession and trafficking charges in April 2021. Investigators said 31 kilograms of marijuana were found inside a […]
Fire breaks out at abandoned Jackson motel
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned motel on Friday, November 18. The fire happened at Hotel O on Highway 80 near Ellis Avenue. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department said there weren’t any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WLBT
Grants Ferry Parkway officially opens in Brandon
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Parents miss work for kids, home prices could drop, EV least reliable vehicles. More parents have been missing work for sick kids, home prices could drop, and electric vehicles are the least reliable. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 16. Fire at Mountain Brook Village. Updated:...
Carjacked grandparent’s vehicle found in Lauderdale County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at school in Jackson was located on Lauderdale County. The suspect ran out from a wooded area east of Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect didn’t display a weapon, but he threatened to use […]
Baptist invests $35 million for new Madison location
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Baptist Memorial Health Care broke ground on a new medical office building in Madison on Tuesday, November 15. According to officials, the 100,000-square-foot medical office building will provide general and specialty medical care to neighbors in Madison County. The $35 million project is expected to be completed in December 2023. “We’re […]
Mississippi trucking company bought by one of country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation
A Mississippi-based trucking company has announced that it has been purchased by one of the country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation and logistics. Clay’s — a Brookhaven-based interstate trucking and brokerage company specializing in flatbed shipping in the Southeastern U.S. — has been purchased by P&S Transportation LLC.,...
Capitol police find two shot, killed on Mill Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were shot and killed on Mill Street in Jackson on Thursday, November 17. Reports of a shooting were made just before 9:00 p.m. Capitol police arrived at the scene to find two people dead from gunshot wounds. Authorities with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the incident wasn’t […]
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
WLBT
Jackson VA to giveaway 400 turkeys Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and the Humana Mississippi MarketPoint office are hosting a veteran drive-thru food pantry event Saturday. Volunteers are expected to giveaway 400 turkeys during the event. “We have hosted our drive-thru food pantry events every third Saturday for the...
WLBT
Two men fatally shot in Jackson Thursday night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were fatally shot on Mill Street Thursday night. Capitol Police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m., where they found one shooting victim in front of a residence and one inside the home, according to Bailey Martin, spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
