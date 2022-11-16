ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Jackson residents can now report rundown properties online

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is cracking down on blighted and rundown properties. Residents can now report building code violations on the city’s website, jacksonms.gov. “We’re trying to make code enforcement in the city of Jackson more transparent,” said Robert Brunson, Community Improvement Supervisor. The option will allow those in Jackson to […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Officials say downtown Jackson holding facility could open soon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The downtown misdemeanor holding facility has been a project that’s been in the works for several months now without a specific opening date. After two years without having one in Jackson, Hinds County Board of Supervisors President, Credell Calhoun, said the facility is almost complete.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

West Jackson family dealing with sewage overflow in backyard

JACKSON, Miss. — A west Jackson family is dealing with a smelly case of raw sewage in their backyard. A sign that says, "Caution: sewage overflow; avoid bodily contact with water," was placed by the city a few feet away from Chessica Winford's backyard in the Queens neighborhood. She said city workers placed the warning there because of the chronic sewage issue.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi governor addresses 2024 executive budget proposal

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves addressed the 2024 executive budget recommendation Thursday. Reeves said he wants to continue the Capitol police's intensity and presence in the complex improvement district downtown. "Here's the basic deal. If you commit a crime in the capitol city, you're going to get caught,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MDHS provides assistance to households affected by water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In September 2022, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) issued $2,037,000 in supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to more than 1,600 households in Hinds County. These households previously received LIHEAP benefits from January 1 through August 30, 2022. MDHS officials said supplemental payments were intended to benefit […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Convicted Yazoo County drug dealer denied appeal

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a Yazoo County drug dealer convicted in 2021 lost his recent appeal in the Mississippi Supreme Court. The Yazoo Herald reported that Robert Fisher was convicted and sentenced for several drug possession and trafficking charges in April 2021. Investigators said 31 kilograms of marijuana were found inside a […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Fire breaks out at abandoned Jackson motel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned motel on Friday, November 18. The fire happened at Hotel O on Highway 80 near Ellis Avenue. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department said there weren’t any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Grants Ferry Parkway officially opens in Brandon

MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Parents miss work for kids, home prices could drop, EV least reliable vehicles. More parents have been missing work for sick kids, home prices could drop, and electric vehicles are the least reliable. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 16. Fire at Mountain Brook Village. Updated:...
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Baptist invests $35 million for new Madison location

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Baptist Memorial Health Care broke ground on a new medical office building in Madison on Tuesday, November 15. According to officials, the 100,000-square-foot medical office building will provide general and specialty medical care to neighbors in Madison County. The $35 million project is expected to be completed in December 2023. “We’re […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi trucking company bought by one of country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation

A Mississippi-based trucking company has announced that it has been purchased by one of the country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation and logistics. Clay’s — a Brookhaven-based interstate trucking and brokerage company specializing in flatbed shipping in the Southeastern U.S. — has been purchased by P&S Transportation LLC.,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Capitol police find two shot, killed on Mill Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were shot and killed on Mill Street in Jackson on Thursday, November 17. Reports of a shooting were made just before 9:00 p.m. Capitol police arrived at the scene to find two people dead from gunshot wounds. Authorities with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the incident wasn’t […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson VA to giveaway 400 turkeys Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and the Humana Mississippi MarketPoint office are hosting a veteran drive-thru food pantry event Saturday. Volunteers are expected to giveaway 400 turkeys during the event. “We have hosted our drive-thru food pantry events every third Saturday for the...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Two men fatally shot in Jackson Thursday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were fatally shot on Mill Street Thursday night. Capitol Police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m., where they found one shooting victim in front of a residence and one inside the home, according to Bailey Martin, spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MS
