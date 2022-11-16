ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury

People across Chester County give thanks, celebrate family

From boroughs to townships and villages to cities, Americans are uniting with cherished family and true friends on Thursday to give thanks. “We have so much to be thankful for — not just on Thanksgiving, but every single day,” said Brett Hulbert, executive chef of Portabellos of Kennett Square. He owns the business at 108 State St. along with his wife, Sandra Morris.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Amid spending costs, Gale objects to COVID-19 contract renewal

NORRISTOWN — A nearly $40,000 contract renewal for COVID-19 education and outreach services brought about some discussion during last week’s Montgomery County Commissioners meeting. The package of contract items arranged through the county Office of Health and Human Services passed in a 2-1 roll call vote, with Commissioner...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Local DAR organization to take part in Wreaths Across America

WAYNE — On Dec. 17, National Wreaths Across America Day, is being set aside to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of Freedom. The organization’s mission is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, and more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea, and abroad.
WAYNE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy