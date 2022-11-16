Read full article on original website
People across Chester County give thanks, celebrate family
From boroughs to townships and villages to cities, Americans are uniting with cherished family and true friends on Thursday to give thanks. “We have so much to be thankful for — not just on Thanksgiving, but every single day,” said Brett Hulbert, executive chef of Portabellos of Kennett Square. He owns the business at 108 State St. along with his wife, Sandra Morris.
Amid spending costs, Gale objects to COVID-19 contract renewal
NORRISTOWN — A nearly $40,000 contract renewal for COVID-19 education and outreach services brought about some discussion during last week’s Montgomery County Commissioners meeting. The package of contract items arranged through the county Office of Health and Human Services passed in a 2-1 roll call vote, with Commissioner...
Kutztown High School graduate among 5 killed in Colorado nightclub shooting
One of five people killed over the weekend in a mass shooting at a Colorado nightclub was a Berks County native. Derrick Rump is one of two victims of the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday night to have been identified. He is a 2002 graduate of Kutztown High School.
Local DAR organization to take part in Wreaths Across America
WAYNE — On Dec. 17, National Wreaths Across America Day, is being set aside to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of Freedom. The organization’s mission is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, and more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea, and abroad.
