From boroughs to townships and villages to cities, Americans are uniting with cherished family and true friends on Thursday to give thanks. “We have so much to be thankful for — not just on Thanksgiving, but every single day,” said Brett Hulbert, executive chef of Portabellos of Kennett Square. He owns the business at 108 State St. along with his wife, Sandra Morris.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO