Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
LCA Knights went back to the drawing board and focused on fundamentals, it worked
The No. 6-seeded Lafayette Christian Knights weren’t exactly in a good mood during their bye week in the opening round of the Select Division II playoffs. Coming off a disappointing Week 10 loss to St. Thomas More, coach Trev Faulk and his staff went back to the fundamentals during the time off and it paid off big in a convincing 47-8 win over No. 11 McDonogh 35 on Friday at Knight Field.
theadvocate.com
A Lutcher sophomore lead the way for the Bulldogs for another playoff win
Lutcher received a jolt of offense from an unexpected source Friday night in its 49-33 home playoff win over St. Martinville. Sophomore running back Trenton Chaney amassed nearly 300 all-purpose yards to lead his Bulldogs through the second round of the LHSAA Division II nonselect playoffs. The performance was crucial...
theadvocate.com
Zachary is turning into a second-half team with their playoff win in the second round
Zachary High continued to work its late-game magic against West Monroe in Friday night’s nonselect Division I playoff game. The fifth-seeded Broncos trailed by 10 points entering the fourth quarter, then rallied with three touchdowns to defeat the visiting Rebels 20-10. The win marked the fourth time in six...
theadvocate.com
Teurlings Catholic rushes its way to victory and a playoff advance
The Teurlings Catholic Rebels are in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2020. Running back Tanner Brinkman rushed for nearly 200 yards and scored multiple touchdowns, while quarterback Preston Welch passed for a couple of scores to help lead the Rebels to a 51-27 win over George Washington Carver in the second round of the select Division II playoffs on Friday.
theadvocate.com
Two upsets in the playoffs set the stage for major local quarterfinal round games
On paper, it would not qualify as a huge upset. But of course, high school football playoff games are about human emotion and unexpected twists of fate. Denham Springs proved those points with its 29-28 come-from-behind road victory over No. 8 Benton in Division I nonselect action Friday. With the win, the ninth-seeded Yellow Jackets (10-2) advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in 37 years.
theadvocate.com
No one knew who would win the Madison Prep- St. Louis Catholic game until overtime
Tony Lewis scored on a 3-yard run in overtime to provide the game’s only points and give the Madison Prep Chargers a 6-0 win over the St. Louis Catholic Saints in a Division II select regional-round playoff game Friday night at Glen Oaks. Next up for Madison Prep (8-3)...
theadvocate.com
Bowl projections: LSU expected to make short trip to big bowl for postseason destination
LSU’s bowl projections are looking sweeter all the time. With just over two weeks until the College Football Playoff and bowl parings are released, the vast majority of picks have the Tigers in the Sugar Bowl. Eleven of 15 bowl projections have LSU playing in the venerable New Orleans...
theadvocate.com
Southern is back in control of the SWAC West, thanks to Alabama A&M and Mississippi Valley
Southern now has a second chance to take first place. Losses by Prairie View and Texas Southern on Saturday have reopened the door for the Jaguars to capture the Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division with a victory in the 49th Bayou Classic next Saturday. To regain a shot at the...
theadvocate.com
Cinderella Breaux Bridge downs Iota to cruise into quarterfinals
Kelby Hypolite was a one-man gang in Breaux Bridge's Division II non-select home playoff game against 12th-seeded Iota on Friday. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound junior quarterback rushed for four touchdowns and threw another as the No. 28-seeded Tigers advanced with a 33-18 win. "I don't know how he does it," Tigers...
theadvocate.com
Southside continues historic roll with blowout regional victory
The historic 2022 high school football season for the Southside Sharks continues to add more footnotes. Earlier in this season, Southside defeated district foes Carencro and Acadiana for the first time in the four-year history of the football program, before capturing their first district title, while setting a new school record for consecutive wins.
theadvocate.com
Stars of the Night for Week 12 in Acadiana area high school football
The Tigers’ quarterback put his team on his shoulders with 186 yards and four touchdowns rushing, in addition to passing for 67 yards and one touchdown in leading No. 28 Breaux Bridge to the quarterfinals. Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion Catholic. The sophomore sensation was at it again in No. 1...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: New LSU football chaplain helps team 'grow spiritually'
Leading prayer huddles — not blocking, tackling or coaching — is one way in which Floyd Prescott III makes an impact on the LSU football team. “I help the guys grow spiritually,” said Prescott, 43, who had been leading various LSU players, coaches and support staff in prayer and Bible study for years before assuming the role of chaplain this year with the backing of coach Brian Kelly.
theadvocate.com
Carencro comeback nets win against Acadiana, quarterfinal berth
The tide of Carencro’s 27-17 win over Acadiana in a Division I select regional-round playoff game on Friday turned at the end of the first half. The Wreckin’ Rams dominated the first half and looked destined to take a 10-0 lead into halftime. As time expired in the...
theadvocate.com
Carencro comes back and wrecked the Rams to reach the quarterfinals
CARENCRO – The tide of Carencro’s 27-17 win over Acadiana Friday turned at the end of the first half. The Wreckin’ Rams dominated the first half and looked destined to take a 10-0 lead into halftime. As time expired in the half, however, Carencro quarterback Chantz Ceaser...
theadvocate.com
LCA Knights is coming off a bye and have goals for a deep playoff run
Lafayette Christian coach Trev Faulk and his staff aren't accustomed to entering the high school football playoffs with the bitter taste of defeat in their mouths. In fact, since Faulk's arrival in 2016 it has only happened once. In Week 9 of that season, the Knights had a chance to...
theadvocate.com
If you're going to UAB-LSU Saturday night, be prepared for the cold and the rain
A week after dealing with chilly conditions at Arkansas, the LSU football team may need to break out the hot chocolate and broth again Saturday night for its home game against UAB. Fans who plan to attend the 8 p.m. game will likely want to wear their winter weather gear,...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 2 of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are in Week 2 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas Catholic striving to knock off No. 2 Central Catholic
The No. 15-seeded Opelousas Catholic Vikings will look to continue their playoff run on Friday, but it'll require a big road upset of No. 2 seed Central Catholic of Morgan City to do so. In the mind of coach Thomas David, a complete performance in all three phases will be...
theadvocate.com
Teurlings, St. Thomas More, Southside all heavy regional-round favorites
Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier is wary of Carver's speed as the second-seeded Rebels get ready to host the No. 15 Rams in a Division II select regional playoff game Friday. Charpentier said Rams quarterback Jaden Verrett specializes in throwing short to intermediate passes to a deep receiving corps. Eric...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana football player injured in UVA shooting is off ventilator, recovering, family says
A Louisiana athlete seriously wounded in last weekend’s deadly shooting that authorities say targeted football players on the University of Virginia campus is in stable condition and recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries, his family says. UVA running back and Baton Rouge native Michael Hollins, 21, was removed from a...
Comments / 0