Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Related
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in trade for New York Yankees’ All-Star slugger
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue
Report: Mariners eyeing multi-time Gold Glove winner
The Seattle Mariners’ deal this week for All-Star slugger Teoscar Hernandez may have been just an appetizer and not necessarily the main course. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Thursday that Seattle has inquired with the Milwaukee Brewers on the trade availability of infielder Kolten Wong. A two-time Gold...
Mets meet with 1 of the top free-agent pitchers
Billy Eppler is taking a look at his rotation. The New York Mets will look to add some starting pitching this offseason, and they have continued that process by meeting with Kodai Senga. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Will Sammon reports that the Mets recently...
FOX Sports
Pirates sign 3B Miguel Andújar to 1-year deal for $1,525,000
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Recently acquired third baseman Miguel Andújar and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a $1,525,000, one-year contract on Friday. Andújar, claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sept. 25, hit .250 with nine RBIs in nine games with the Pirates. His salary was $1.3 million this season.
Yardbarker
Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason
Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
Yardbarker
AL Notes: Yankees Re-Sign Rizzo, Judge In Limbo, Mariners Add Offensive Help
American League clubs that have tried unseating the Houston Astros as World Champions are getting off to an early start. While re-signing likely AL MVP Aaron Judge was undoubtedly at the top of their priority list, the New York Yankees took care of some other business by locking up veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo on a multi-year extension.
Diamondbacks land slugger Kyle Lewis in deal with Mariners
The Diamondbacks acquired outfielder Kyle Lewis from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, a move that amounts to a gamble that the oft-injured slugger can regain the form he showed early in his career. Lewis, 27, whom was acquired in exchange for catcher/outfielder Cooper Hummel, would, if healthy, give the Diamondbacks a power threat from the right side, someone who could provide balance to a lineup heavy on left-handed hitters. ...
Chris Antonetti Identifies Catcher And Pitcher As Positions Guardians Will Look To Improve At
Chris Antonetti says Cleveland will explore the catcher and pitcher markets this offseason.
FOX Sports
Brewers acquire Guerra from Rays as part of bullpen makeover
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-hander Javy Guerra from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday as part of a series of moves that reshape their bullpen. In other transactions announced Friday night, the Brewers non-tendered right-handers Trevor Gott, Jandel Gustave and Luis Perdomo. Earlier in the day, the Colorado Rockies claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from Milwaukee.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners Trade for Teoscar Hernandez – Add more Power and more Ks
The Seattle Mariners traded for two-time Silver Slugger Award winner Toescar Hernandez this week. Welcome to the Seattle Mariners Teoscar (pronounced Tay-Oscar) Hernandez. Earlier this week, the M’s acquired Hernandez in exchange for reliever Erik Swanson and minor league pitcher Adam Macko. It wasn’t an expensive pickup. Swanson is...
750thegame.com
OSN: Path Back To The Postseason For The Seattle Mariners Is Clear, If They Are Willing To Spend
The World Series is over, free agency is open, and the hot stove is bubbling. After opening day, it may be the best time to be a baseball fan. Every team is undefeated, and everyone can dream of how their team can improve. Despite making the playoffs for the first time in two decades, make no mistake-there is plenty of room for improvement for the Seattle Mariners this offseason.
Comments / 0