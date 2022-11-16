The World Series is over, free agency is open, and the hot stove is bubbling. After opening day, it may be the best time to be a baseball fan. Every team is undefeated, and everyone can dream of how their team can improve. Despite making the playoffs for the first time in two decades, make no mistake-there is plenty of room for improvement for the Seattle Mariners this offseason.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO