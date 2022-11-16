ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mariners eyeing multi-time Gold Glove winner

The Seattle Mariners’ deal this week for All-Star slugger Teoscar Hernandez may have been just an appetizer and not necessarily the main course. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Thursday that Seattle has inquired with the Milwaukee Brewers on the trade availability of infielder Kolten Wong. A two-time Gold...
SEATTLE, WA
NJ.com

Mets meet with 1 of the top free-agent pitchers

Billy Eppler is taking a look at his rotation. The New York Mets will look to add some starting pitching this offseason, and they have continued that process by meeting with Kodai Senga. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Will Sammon reports that the Mets recently...
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Pirates sign 3B Miguel Andújar to 1-year deal for $1,525,000

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Recently acquired third baseman Miguel Andújar and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a $1,525,000, one-year contract on Friday. Andújar, claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sept. 25, hit .250 with nine RBIs in nine games with the Pirates. His salary was $1.3 million this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason

Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

AL Notes: Yankees Re-Sign Rizzo, Judge In Limbo, Mariners Add Offensive Help

American League clubs that have tried unseating the Houston Astros as World Champions are getting off to an early start. While re-signing likely AL MVP Aaron Judge was undoubtedly at the top of their priority list, the New York Yankees took care of some other business by locking up veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo on a multi-year extension.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Diamondbacks land slugger Kyle Lewis in deal with Mariners

The Diamondbacks acquired outfielder Kyle Lewis from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, a move that amounts to a gamble that the oft-injured slugger can regain the form he showed early in his career. Lewis, 27, whom was acquired in exchange for catcher/outfielder Cooper Hummel, would, if healthy, give the Diamondbacks a power threat from the right side, someone who could provide balance to a lineup heavy on left-handed hitters. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Brewers acquire Guerra from Rays as part of bullpen makeover

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-hander Javy Guerra from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday as part of a series of moves that reshape their bullpen. In other transactions announced Friday night, the Brewers non-tendered right-handers Trevor Gott, Jandel Gustave and Luis Perdomo. Earlier in the day, the Colorado Rockies claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners Trade for Teoscar Hernandez – Add more Power and more Ks

The Seattle Mariners traded for two-time Silver Slugger Award winner Toescar Hernandez this week. Welcome to the Seattle Mariners Teoscar (pronounced Tay-Oscar) Hernandez. Earlier this week, the M’s acquired Hernandez in exchange for reliever Erik Swanson and minor league pitcher Adam Macko. It wasn’t an expensive pickup. Swanson is...
SEATTLE, WA
750thegame.com

OSN: Path Back To The Postseason For The Seattle Mariners Is Clear, If They Are Willing To Spend

The World Series is over, free agency is open, and the hot stove is bubbling. After opening day, it may be the best time to be a baseball fan. Every team is undefeated, and everyone can dream of how their team can improve. Despite making the playoffs for the first time in two decades, make no mistake-there is plenty of room for improvement for the Seattle Mariners this offseason.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy