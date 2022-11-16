Read full article on original website
beavercountyradio.com
Dr. Saad Javed Joins Jim Roddey To Discuss Gastroenterology On This Week’s “Heroes”
Allegheny Health Network’s Dr. Saad Javed joins host Jim Roddey on this week’s episode of “Heroes” to talk about the different elements to gastroenterology, including the dangers of acid reflux disease. Also, Eric Zahren (president) of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission joins Jim to continue their 10-part series on winners of the Carnegie Medal.
beavercountyradio.com
Man’s Love Vs. God’s Love Is Discussed On This Week’s “Wake Up Beaver Valley”
The battle of man’s love and desires against God’s love and desires, as well as the idea of being in this world as opposed to of this world…Pastor Dave Grove examines those tussles in this week’s edition of “Wake Up Beaver Valley”. “Wake Up...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Community Light Up Night; December 1, 2022 at 6PM
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa City officials and the Aliquippa Downtown Development Corporation are inviting everyone to join them for the Community’s Light Up Night. The event is Thursday, December 1, 2022 beginning at 6 p.m. in front of the police station.
beavercountyradio.com
Hopewell Township’s Holiday Trail: December 3, 2022
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Hopewell Township officials have announced that the annual Holiday Trail is on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Residents can pick up their brochures at the township building during regular business hours and visit the businesses listed, get a sticker at each one, name the elf, and turn in the brochures to receive a small . Christmas tree from the township.
beavercountyradio.com
Two New Teachers Hired by Central Valley School Board
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Central Valley School Board met on Thursday night, November, 17, 2022 and approved the hiring of Melissa Law and Sydney Smith as special education teachers for the district. Both teachers were present at the meeting and were welcomed by Superintendent Nick Perry and board members.
beavercountyradio.com
VIDEO: From Home Rule To The Holidays, A Discussion With Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “I got to tell you…this is the best time of the year for Aliquippa, man, and I just love this time of year.”. Those words from Aliquippa mayor Dwan B. Walker relayed the current whirlwind of positive change surrounding the city, all while the tradition of Quips football staying in the picture during November returns to reality once again. The mayor made a quick visit to the Beaver County Radio studios on the November 18 edition of A.M. Beaver County to talk with Matt Drzik about the latest updates about the city.
beavercountyradio.com
District Attorney David J. Lozier Issues Statement Regarding Death of an Industry Man
(File Photo of Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier) (Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier released a statement about the death of 46-year-old Kenneth Vinyard of Industry. Vinyard died Sunday, November 6, 2022 as he was rendering aid along with an off duty police officer to a shooting victim who was injured outside of Center Township Walmart. The circumstances surrounding Vinyard’s death have been questioned and the district attorney said that his office along with PA State Police are all working to ensure that the investigation is objective and lawful in every way. State Police took over the investigation immediately since a police officer was involved. Speculation of what happened to Mr. Vinyard has been rampant. despite releases from the DA’s office, state and Center Township Police.
beavercountyradio.com
Ambridge School Board Approves Retirement of Teacher and Resignations
(Ambridge, Pa.) The Ambridge School Board approved the retirement of the high school biology teacher Karen DeMarco at Wednesday night’s meeting. The board also approved the resignation of Highland Elementary School Principal Tom McKelvey, and high school Spanish teacher Gloria Correa. Approval was given to purchase McGraw Hill’s 2020...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa School Board Hires Four New Teachers, Accepts Two Resignations
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met this week and hired Damon Sims, Jr. as a high school business teacher effective November 2, 2022 Kaden Vandervert was hired as a high school math teacher effective November 16, 2022. The board also approved the hiring of Amanda Beatty who will teach special education, Elena Antonucci as the elementary technology teacher effective on November 24, 2022. Danny Bible was also hired as the high school baseball coach.
beavercountyradio.com
Former Pittsburgh-based Health Services Executive Pleads Guilty in Tax Fraud Scheme
PITTSBURGH, PA – A former Pennsylvania Health Services executive has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Joseph W. Nocito, 80, of Sewickley, Pa. 15143, pleaded guilty to one count before Senior United...
beavercountyradio.com
Link For Union @ Rochester 11/18/22 at 6:30 PM on WBVP/99.3 FM/Beavercountyradio.com
(File Photo taken by Beaver County radio Staff taken on Oct. 7, 2022. Union beat the Rams 6-0) 1230 WBVP, 99.3 FM, and beavercountyradio.com’s Bruce Frey and Eddy Crow have the call from Freedom High School of this 2022 WPIAL Class A Semifinals high school football playoff game as the Rams battle the Scotties.
beavercountyradio.com
Five Local Teams Looking To Punch Their Tickets To WPIAL Championship
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Before it “all comes down to this”, five Beaver County teams will have make one final push in order to battle for WPIAL gold next week at Acrisure Stadium. Rochester, South Side Beaver, Beaver Falls, Aliquippa, and Central Valley are all just 48 minutes away from a trip to Pittsburgh, a date with destiny–and for a couple teams, a rematch to the stars.
beavercountyradio.com
Rochester falls to Union in Barn Burner 18-16
Rochester met Union at Freedom Bulldog Stadium for a Single A WPIAL Semifinal matchup. The rams got on the board first with a 6 point lead in the first. Union responded with a touchdown and two point conversion. After back and forth action between the teams in the second half, Union led late in the 4th 18-16. The Rams were stopped on their final drive with an interception that gave Union the win. Union will move on to Acrisure Stadium with a final score Union 18 Rochester 16.
beavercountyradio.com
Police Changes Focal Point Of New Brighton Borough Meeting
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Though it was one of the quickest meetings for the New Brighton Borough Council in recent memory–clocking in at just under 10 minutes–significant resolutions were approved on Thursday night. Most notably, the council unanimously approved the hiring of a full-time police officer, Kylie Hermick,...
beavercountyradio.com
Commissioners Hear About Proposed Budget, Police Memorial Expansion, And More
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) The Beaver County Commissioners heard it all at Wednesday’s work session, regarding budgets, walkways, memorials, taxes, the election–all within the span of just over 30 minutes. Walkways were the first item brought to attention as Public Works director Dan Colville spoke about a new...
beavercountyradio.com
Clinton Woman Injured in One Vehicle Accident in Independence Twp. Charged with DUI
(Independence Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reported on Thursday, November 17, 2022 that they were dispatched to the scene of a one vehicle accident on Route 151, Gringo Road, in Independence Twp., Beaver County at 8:35 AM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Troopers say that...
