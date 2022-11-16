Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Will there be a Dead To Me season 4?
Will there be a Dead To Me season 4? Created by Liz Feldman, the dark comedy series Dead To Me follows two women, Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), who begin a strange friendship after meeting at a grief support group. Featuring more twists and turns than a slinky...
thedigitalfix.com
Inside Job season 1, part 2 ending explained
How does Inside Job season 1 part 2 end? After dealing with an immortal Keanu Reeves, falling in love with an Illuminati’ mindwiper’ named Ron, and dealing with her dad trying to rewrite reality, Inside Job season 1 part 2’s final episode begins with Raegan finally taking over Incognito Inc. As long-time fans of the animated series will probably expect, Raegan’s joy doesn’t last long; however, when Ron texts her those four dreaded words, “we need to talk”.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars Andor: Luthen Rael explained
Who is Luthen Rael in Star Wars: Andor? There’s always some huge names joining the Star Wars cast these days, but we were especially stoked to see MCU actor Stellan Skarsgård join the Star Wars series Andor, and his character, Luthen Rael, is a fascinating one indeed. Star...
thedigitalfix.com
Hannibal series creator aware of effect Mads Mikkelsen has on fans
The horror series Hannibal was hugely popular and developed quite the passionate fanbase during its run on television, not least of all because of Mads Mikkelsen. According to the creator of the TV series Bryan Fuller, he was completely aware of the effect the star had on audiences. Turns out,...
thedigitalfix.com
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will involve a big reveal
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to release in just a few short days, and act as the final end point of the MCU’s Phase 4, and, it’s going to include a big reveal. The upcoming TV special, which will drop on streaming service Disney Plus on November 25th, will be a Christmas-themed Guardians of the Galaxy adventure, with all your favourite MCU characters from the science fiction movie series set to make their return.
thedigitalfix.com
Doctor Who: who is the 15th Doctor’s companion?
Who is the 15th Doctor’s companion? After so many months of mystery, we suddenly seem to know quite a lot about the future of Doctor Who. For a start, we know that Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor regenerated into David Tennant as the 14th Doctor, in her final episode The Power of the Doctor.
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power season 2 will continue to increase diversity
One of the leading stars of Rings of Power has said that Rings of Power season 2 will continue efforts to increase racial representation and diversity in Middle-earth. Rings of Power season 1 was the first time that audiences had seen a version of Middle-earth which included racial diversity within the different races of Middle-earth.
thedigitalfix.com
Stranger Things fan-favourite to star in A Quiet Place movie
Stranger Things season 4 saw the birth of a new fan-favourite character – Eddie Munson – and now you can’t move without bumping into someone in a Hellfire Club T-shirt. Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie, also now has legions of adoring fans, so everyone has been keen to see what his next career move is going to be. Well, it looks as though he’s made his choice, and will be co-starring in the spin-off of A Quiet Place, alongside Lupita Nyong’o.
thedigitalfix.com
Bradley Cooper set to play Bullitt in Steven Spielberg’s new version
Steven Spielberg and Bradley Cooper are joining forces to make a new Bullitt movie, based on the character famously played by Steve McQueen in the 1968 cop thriller movie. Deadline‘s sources are adamant this is not a remake of the original film, but a new idea centered on the character.
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Fraser defends the worst part of The Mummy 2
While 1999’s The Mummy is generally considered a beloved classic, there is one aspect of its sequel, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, that sticks out like a sore thumb. And that is the CGI in the final battle between Brendan Fraser’s Rick O’Connell, Arnold Vosloo’s Imhotep, and most notably – Dwayne Johnson‘s Scorpion King.
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch The Menu – can I stream the new Anya Taylor-Joy movie?
How to watch The Menu. The Menu is a new horror comedy movie from director Mark Mylod, who is known for his work on the TV series Shameless, and the acclaimed drama series Succession. The Menu follows a young couple who are invited to an exclusive restaurant alongside some wealthy...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: is Rey a Skywalker?
Is Rey a Skywalker? Rey is the main Star Wars character in the (how shall we put this?) controversial Star Wars sequel trilogy. Those three Star Wars movies introduced Rey as an important character and a potential Jedi in The Force Awakens, and over the course of the three science fiction movies she became stronger as she trained to face off against Kylo Ren and eventually the Sith lord Emperor Palpatine.
thedigitalfix.com
Ironheart actor reveals what she learned from Black Panther cast
As well as serving as a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also had introduce a new superhero, who will soon be getting her own Disney Plus series – Ironheart. Dominique Thorne plays Riri Williams, who is a young, gifted, and Black version of Iron Man.
thedigitalfix.com
Will Ferrell kept the most bizarre memento from his movies
Movie and TV stars who have iconic roles are often keen to ahem – steal – souvenirs as a keepsake from their experience – Mark Hamill kept Luke Skywalker’s boots, Matt Smith kept his sonic screwdriver, Margot Robbie stole Harley Quinn’s baseball bat, Ian McKellen stole the key to Bag End, and Sylvester Stallone even took the (real, alive) turtles from Rocky. Will Ferrell, who is currently promoting Christmas movie Spirited, kept something particularly unique from the set of Step Brothers.
thedigitalfix.com
Daredevil star shares heartwarming Charlie Cox memory
By now we know that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin are getting their own eighteen-episode Disney Plus series. Unfortunately the rest of the characters from the three-season-long Daredevil Netflix series won’t be coming along, including Matt Murdock’s best friends Foggy (Elden Henson) and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll).
thedigitalfix.com
Percy Jackson TV series has cast new Greek Gods
The upcoming Percy Jackson TV series for streaming service Disney Plus has cast two new Greek Gods. After the failure of the Percy Jackson fantasy movies, many fans of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson books believed that the future of the book series as an adaptable property (either for TV or film) was dead.
Claire Foy On Why The Set Of ‘Women Talking’ Was Unlike Anything She’d Experienced Before – Contenders L.A.
Women Talking director Sarah Polley, stars Claire Foy and Ben Whishaw and the film’s two-time Oscar-winning producer Dede Gardner talked Saturday about creating a safe space on the set to explore trauma. The foursome made up a panel for the pic Saturday at Deadline’s The Contenders Film: Los Angeles. The film follows a group of women trapped in a cult-like religious community as they struggle to come together and find a way to survive as they face on going sexual assaults by the men around them. Gardner described how Polley worked to protect the cast and crew while creating an secure arena...
thedigitalfix.com
The best Star Wars scenes of all time
What are the best Star Wars scenes of all time? The science fiction movie franchise began way back in 1977 and there has been so many Star Wars movies, TV series, and animated series since, it can be hard to keep a track of all the best moments from the epic saga.
thedigitalfix.com
Alien movie you forgot about seems to be happening
Horror movie franchises have been picking up steam as of late. In 2022 we got a new Hellraiser movie, a new Predator movie, and Halloween Ends wrapped up David Gordon Green’s take on Carpenter’s iconic slasher. And now, Alien is being added to the list. That is right,...
thedigitalfix.com
Ke Huy Quan’s mum ruined his first audition for Indiana Jones 2
Ke Huy Quan was one of the best-known child stars of the ’80s, having appeared in Steven Spielberg movies such as The Goonies and Indiana Jones 2 – officially titled Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Quan isn’t just a famous child star, though; his latest triumph is the 2022 A24 movie Everywhere, Everything All at Once. However, although his current work continues to shine brightly, that doesn’t mean we can’t all go down memory lane for some hilarious behind-the-scenes Indy stories.
Comments / 0