Stranger Things season 4 saw the birth of a new fan-favourite character – Eddie Munson – and now you can’t move without bumping into someone in a Hellfire Club T-shirt. Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie, also now has legions of adoring fans, so everyone has been keen to see what his next career move is going to be. Well, it looks as though he’s made his choice, and will be co-starring in the spin-off of A Quiet Place, alongside Lupita Nyong’o.

2 DAYS AGO