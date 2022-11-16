Read full article on original website
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'We're just stopping ourselves': Richardson, Napier attribute loss to Florida flaws
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A pair of pass-catchers in Justin Shorter and Keon Zipperer were just making their return to the rotation Saturday. Ja’Quavion Fraziars didn’t travel with the team. And starters Ricky Pearsall and Marcus Burke exited the game early, while Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman was observed sporting a sling on his right arm after the contest.
Penalties prove costly in Florida shocking defeat at Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ventrell Miller took a seat on Florida’s bench and buried his face in his hands as he was clearly overcome with emotion. Miller, who has been described as the heart and soul of Florida’s team as a sixth-year senior, had been ejected from the Gators’ road game at Vanderbilt due to a questionable targeting call in the fourth quarter.
247Sports
Quotes: Everything Billy Napier said after Florida's shocking loss to Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's upset 31-24 loss at Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon. The contest marked the first time since 1988 that the Gators lost to the Commodores in Nashville. Opening statement. “No question a ton of missed opportunities...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier calls Florida's loss to Vanderbilt a 'setback,' 'reality check'
Billy Napier reacted to the current low point of his first season as Florida’s head coach by pointing to numerous self-inflicted wounds. The Gators fell 31-24 at Vanderbilt on Saturday. UF outgained VU 445-283 in total yards, but the Dores took advantage of multiple turnovers and penalties to take control of the game in the second half.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alex Fudge's incredible dunk highlights Florida's second-half comeback to take down FSU
Alex Fudge made up for his first-half technical foul in a big way Friday night. The transfer from LSU provided one of Florida’s highlights of the season during an epic second-half comeback to beat rival Florida State in Tallahassee. On a UF possession mid-way through the second half, Fudge...
Florida visit confirmed QB Jaden Rashada's decision to change course
After making one of the most shocking flips of the 2023 recruiting cycle last week, Pittsburg (CA) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada took in his first ever game inside The Swamp. He's now Florida's prized commitment in their 2023 class at a premier position. It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Rashada. He won a playoff game on Friday night, and then hopped on a red eye flight to spend his Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville. He was joined by his father, Harlan Rashada, on the visit, who spoke with Swamp247 about their weekend trip to his sons future home.
247Sports
Vanderbilt tops Florida for second straight SEC win, sets up showdown against Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The horn at FirstBank Stadium sounded on fourth-and-3 with five minutes remaining as black-clad fans on Vanderbilt's sideline rose to their feet with Florida on the ropes. Anthony Richardson's pass fell incomplete well past his target, and the Commodores exorcised years of demons as coach Clark Lea's program forges toward a turnaround.
247Sports
FSU moves to 0-4 for first time since 1959-60 as Florida doubles them up in the second half
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State was giving in-state rival Florida all they could handle for a half at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Friday evening, but then the tables turned on the Seminoles during the second half. A 43-26 first-half lead for the Seminoles evaporated in the opening minutes of the second half and Florida ran away with a 76-67 victory, outscoring FSU 50-24 over the final 20 minutes. The Gators pushed their lead to as many as 11 points.
Florida Football: Jaden Rashada flip proves money isn’t everything
When Jaden Rashada committed to the University of Miami over the Florida Gators, it was a major blow to Florida football at the time. Billy Napier and crew hadn’t picked steam on the recruiting trail, and it looked like the Gators weren’t going to provide enough NIL money to play ball with top recruits.
Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea points to 'new era' for Commodores after win over Florida
Another week, another SEC upset win for Vanderbilt. All of a sudden, the upstart Commodores are on the verge of securing bowl eligibility with a record of 5-6 heading into next week's showdown against in-state rival Tennessee after defeating Florida 31-24 on Saturday. Coach Clark Lea appears to be making significant progress in his rebuild, as the 'Dores have more than doubled their win total from his first season.
Florida Gators RB Target Mark Fletcher Decommits from Ohio State
Just four days removed from his unofficial visit to Gainesville, Gators running back target Mark Fletcher decommits from Ohio State.
Season Recap: Middleburg Broncos rushing attack propelled team to playoffs
With the Middleburg Broncos losing the Regional Quarterfinal on November 11 to the Escambia Gators 42-18, Middleburg ended the season with a 5-6 record. Despite not finishing the season with a winning record, Middleburg was the only high school in Clay County to make it into the 2022 playoffs. The Broncos were able to secure a spot in the playoff because of a weak district. The Broncos finished second out of four teams in 3S District 3. The two teams behind them in the district, Orange Park and Ridgeview, had a combined three wins.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Seven area football teams ranked in top 20
There were a few surprises in the opening round of the high school playoffs last week. Only four ranked teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll lost their playoff openers. And while there is some movement in the back of the rankings, the top 10 mostly remained the same as three of the top four had byes last week.
WCJB
Marihelen Wheeler faces another lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler won re-election on November 8th but faces a new legal challenge. Eugene Garvin, who is a democratic party voter, filed suit against Wheeler after she won the august primary, claiming she does not live in the second district. Judge Monica Brasington...
Starke, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Starke, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Eastside High School football team will have a game with Bradford High School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00.
WCJB
Texas burger chain, Hopdoddy, opens first Florida location
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Texas burger restaurant chain, Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened its first Florida location Tuesday. It’s located in the space that formerly housed Grub Burger Bar in the Clark Butler Plaza off of Archer Road. Hopdoddy merged with Grub and they decided that Hopdoddy would be a better...
WCJB
Alachua County motions to support single family zoning in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An appeal to the state to stop Gainesville’s ban on single family zoning has a new ally, Alachua County. County attorneys on Wednesday filed a motion to support the plaintiffs, two residents of the city. Alachua County commissioners had asked city leaders to not go...
WCJB
Gainesville commissioners expand uses of $5,000 discretionary fund
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Travel and training will not be the only thing that Gainesville city commissioners will be able to use their multi-thousand dollar discretionary fund on. The Gainesville city commission voted unanimously, with Commissioner David Arreola not in attendance, to approve the expansion of uses for commissioners’ $5,000 travel...
WCJB
Residents in Newberry will gather to try and bring home the body of young woman
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry community is making an effort to bring the body of a young woman home on Thursday. At 5 p.m. residents are being asked to gather at the Blend. The family of Maryah is trying to bring home her body after she died while out...
WCJB
Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Interlachen
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle near Hawthorne. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that a 82-year-old driver from Hawthorne was traveling east on State Road 20 in the outside lane. At that time the pedestrian stepped out in front of their...
247Sports
