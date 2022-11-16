Read full article on original website
Matt Hancock could be stopped from standing as Tory MP in next election
West Suffolk MP had whip removed for I’m A Celebrity … appearance and may not have it restored before 5 December deadline
Zara Aleena murder: Jordan McSweeney admits kicking law graduate to death
A sexual predator described as a "danger to any woman" has pleaded guilty to the murder of Zara Aleena. Jordan McSweeney, 29, also admitted sexually assaulting the law graduate as she walked home from a night out in east London last summer. Ms Aleena, 35, died from multiple injuries after...
Autumn Statement: Who do spending cuts hit the most?
The government is expected to announce plans to raise £20bn in tax alongside extensive spending cuts, as part of its Autumn Statement on Thursday. It's a bid to plug an estimated £55bn black hole in the nation's finances, and it echoes the original austerity plans unveiled back in 2010.
Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement promises ‘big bang’ deregulation
Chancellor hopes to emulate Thatcher’s chancellor Nigel Lawson with bonfire of red tape, but move had its critics
Hunt denies planning to lift fuel duty; pound higher despite grim outlook – as it happened
The government has made “no decision” on whether to increase the rate of fuel duty on petrol, Jeremy Hunt insists as he defends autumn statement
December Royal Mail strike action to include Christmas Eve
Royal Mail workers will stage six more days of strike action in December, including on Christmas Eve, as part of the latest walkouts to affect the postal service. Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) at the service will go on strike on 9, 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24 December.
No-jokes Jeremy Hunt can’t bridge gap between Tory fantasy and reality
Confused? You soon will be … At a rough count we were on to our fifth budget statement of the year when Jeremy Hunt rose to speak from the dispatch box. All of them described as essential – gamechanging, even – at the time. All of them trying to undo the damage of the previous one. And all of them laying claim to be the real Conservative deal.
Stormont: Civil servants 'may have to stop some services'
Senior civil servants in Northern Ireland will be put in a "near impossible position" if the secretary of state asks them to manage the current budget overspend. That is what a former head of the civil service has told the BBC's Red Lines podcast. Sir David Sterling ran the civil...
Tory MP Esther McVey says she won't back tax rises unless HS2 is axed
Former cabinet minister Esther McVey has fired a warning shot at the government over plans to increase taxes in Thursday's Autumn Statement. The Tory MP told Deputy PM Dominic Raab putting taxes up was the "last thing" a Tory government should be doing. And she said she would not support...
‘Foulest medicine’: Tory press lashes out at Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement
Headlines in traditionally friendly Daily Mail, Sun and Telegraph make for tough reading for chancellor
Hillsborough victims 'still being treated like public property'
A woman whose father died in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster has criticised the Home Office for still treating the victims like "public property". Charlotte Hennessy, whose father James was among the 97 killed in the tragedy, said the decision to review pathology failings without seeking permission from the families was "disrespectful".
Twitter: 140 Irish redundancies confirmed
Twitter has confirmed 140 redundancies at their European headquarters in Dublin. Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) Leo Varadkar said those affected would "receive a lot of government help". Speaking at Fine Gael's ard fheis (annual conference) in Athlone, County Westmeath he added: "My thoughts are with the staff who are...
Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales react coolly to Hunt’s autumn statement
The Scottish National party has accused the chancellor of reintroducing austerity after he announced that Scotland would get a £1.5bn uplift in funding over the next two years in the autumn statement. Jeremy Hunt told parliament that the NHS and schools in Scotland facing “equivalent pressures” to those in...
Autumn Statement 2022: Cornwall Council leader welcomes mayor announcement
The Cornwall Council leader has written an open letter to residents welcoming the government's announcement of a deal creating a mayor for the county. In his Autumn Statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced devolution deals that would bring mayors to Cornwall, Suffolk and Norfolk. Council leader, Linda Taylor, said once a...
RAF Red Arrows: Two sacked after unacceptable behaviour at squadron
Two members of the RAF Red Arrows aerobatics team have been dismissed following reports of "unacceptable behaviour", the BBC understands. The RAF said it had launched an inquiry following the allegations and had investigated "several RAF personnel", resulting in two sackings. One former member had claimed women were treated as...
Northern Ireland nightlife: Campaigners call for later public transport
Later public transport and staggered closing times for pubs and nightclubs are among measures that would transform nightlife in Northern Ireland. That is according to a new report from the Free the Night organisation, which campaigns to improve nightlife. It also said that major towns and cities in Northern Ireland...
Wandsworth: E-bikes to be seized without action by operator Lime
A south London council will seize e-bikes by the end of the week unless urgent action is taken by the operator. Wandsworth town centre was "impassable" last weekend, the council leader said, due to Lime bikes obstructing streets. Simon Hogg demanded the operator improved efforts to remove them after pedestrians...
