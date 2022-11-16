Zinfandel Experience 2023 Hosted by Zinfandel Advocates & Producers (ZAP) Returns to San Francisco, January 26 – 28, 2023

Read full article on original website
Davis Estates Dedicates 2020 Chardonnay to Local Firefighters and First Responders
Luxury Calistoga winery donates 50% of Chardonnay proceeds to Napa Valley firehouses in commemoration of Glass Fire anniversary. — Davis Estates has dedicated their 2020 First Responders Chardonnay to the brave firefighters who fought to save their winery and so many others two years ago during the 2020 Glass Fire in Napa Valley. Appropriately dubbed the Thank You First Responders Chardonnay, this wine will benefit local heroes, with 50% of the proceeds going directly to Napa Valley firehouses.
JaM Cellars Celebrates the Holidays with Renewed Non-Profit Partnership and Wine and Groceries for a Year Giveaway
Maker of Butter Chardonnay shines the spotlight on music this season with partners Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and iHeartRadio. Napa, CA (November 16, 2022) – — JaM Cellars, the maker of best-selling wines including Butter Chardonnay, announces two holiday activations designed to celebrate the season and the brand’s deep ties to music. A renewed partnership with music-based philanthropic organization Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and a new-for-this-year wine and grocery giveaway with iHeartRadio give consumers a variety of ways to jam out and enjoy the holidays with their favorite wines.
Ross Ranch Announces Winery Launch & Website
Along with Its First Wine to Market 2021 Sauvignon Blanc. CALISTOGA, CA (November 16,2022) – Keith and Claudia Ross are pleased to announce the launch of ROSS RANCH & VINEYARDS, a modern wine brand located in historic Knights Valley, Sonoma County. The twenty-acre property in Calistoga’s famed Knights Valley, was purchased in 2018. The land offers some of the best soil compositions for growing world class Cabernet Sauvignon. The couple planted ten acres of Cabernet Sauvignon as well as a limited production of head pruned Zinfandel along Redwood Creek. With over 20 years of experience in winemaking under the Double R label, the pair now dedicate their brand to showcasing varietals farmed only in Knights Valley.
Napa Valley Vintners Continues Community Investment with $4.6 Million in Giving This November
11/17/2022 – Saint Helena, CA – Today the Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) announces its latest in community support with $4.6 million in giving. For more than 40 years, the NVV has invested more than $225 million in the health and wellbeing of its community. “We’re grateful to be...
VinesOS Takes Modern DTC for Wineries to the Next Level
Personalization, allocations, loyalty programs, and frictionless checkout are no longer options for wineries. They’re essential. Learn how at WIN Expo in Sonoma on December 1, 2022. – VinesOS has taken its eCommerce and POS solutions to the next level, enabling small to midsize wineries to fulfill today’s consumer expectations....
