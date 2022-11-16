Zinfandel Experience 2023 Hosted by Zinfandel Advocates & Producers (ZAP) Returns to San Francisco, January 26 – 28, 2023

Along with Its First Wine to Market 2021 Sauvignon Blanc. CALISTOGA, CA (November 16,2022) – Keith and Claudia Ross are pleased to announce the launch of ROSS RANCH & VINEYARDS, a modern wine brand located in historic Knights Valley, Sonoma County. The twenty-acre property in Calistoga’s famed Knights Valley, was purchased in 2018. The land offers some of the best soil compositions for growing world class Cabernet Sauvignon. The couple planted ten acres of Cabernet Sauvignon as well as a limited production of head pruned Zinfandel along Redwood Creek. With over 20 years of experience in winemaking under the Double R label, the pair now dedicate their brand to showcasing varietals farmed only in Knights Valley.

