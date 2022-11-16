Read full article on original website
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Amber Riley and Wayne Brady look to make history as first celebs to win both ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and ‘The Masked Singer’
Reality TV history is on the line as two celebrities look to become the first entertainers to win both “Dancing With the Stars” and “The Masked Singer.” It’s certainly a possibility for Wayne Brady, a Season 31 finalist on “DWTS” along with his partner Witney Carson. The “Let’s Make a Deal” host won Season 2 of “The Masked Singer” disguised as Fox in 2019. He will have to defeat Charli D’Amelio, Shangela and Gabby Windey to bookend his Golden Mask with a Mirrorball Trophy. SEE ‘Dancing with the Stars’ slugfest: Why this may be the closest battle for the Mirror Ball...
Freddie Jackson Talks Timeless Hits, His Legendary Career, Thoughts On Today’s R&B & More With Konan [WATCH HERE]
Freddie Jackson dropped by Magic 95.9 to catch up with Konan and unpack his legendary career! He shared his thoughts on some of music’s timeless hits, how he dealt with the pandemic, his opinions on today’s R&B, and more! Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your […]
