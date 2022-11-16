WALLA WALLA, WA. (November 17, 2022) Walla Walla Valley wineries are hitting the road in February and March 2023, with stops in Seattle, Portland and Boise. During Walla Walla Wine On Tour, Walla Walla Valley Wine will bring over 35 area wineries to each city to share wine crafted from the unique growing sites of the Walla Walla Valley AVA and surrounding areas.

