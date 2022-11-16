With the midterm election mostly past, it’s promising to see that many candidates with progressive, pro-safety views on crime won office; notably, John Fetterman (D-Pa.) — who was attacked for his stance on clemency, safe injection sites, and reducing prison populations — soundly defeated his lock-’em-up opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz. But the good news for public safety did not stop there.

