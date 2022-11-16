Read full article on original website
Related
Alliance Mission Store announce local grants
The Alliance Mission Store has announced its 2022 Grant Recipients for its 15th Annual Grant Year. Receiving Grants this year are the following: United Way of Western Nebraska; Alliance Public Schools Foundation; Hemingford Public Library; Hemingford Track and Field; Hemingford High School-World Strides; Box Butte County Fair; Box Butte County Large Animal 4-H Committee; Alliance Old Timers Association; Alliance Spartans Baseball; KAB(Keep Alliance Beautiful); Miss Alliance program; Santa’s Helpers; Panhandle Blocks-Quilts of Valor; Alliance FFA; East Point Horspice; Leonard L. Mart VFW Post 1517; Carnegie Arts Center; St. John’s Lutheran Church Backpack program; Alliance Afterprom program; Dobbys Frontier Towners; AHS FCCLA; Alliance Motocross Assn; Alliance Aftershock Softball program; DOVES; Alliance Recreation center (ARC); Church of God-Rev. Mink; Alliance Ministerial Association; and Alliance Invisible Crisis.
United Way accepting applications for holiday food baskets
Alliance- United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte County is now accepting applications for Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets on their website at uwwn.org/food2021. The food baskets are intended for individuals and families in our community that need additional food resources. The food is generously provided in partnership with...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Local business donates clothes to the community
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -A local business located at 1515 Broadway in Scottsbluff is giving away free clothes to those in need. The local business is also seeking donations to give more back to the community. If you wish to donate you can do so by visiting their store location and...
Chadron police gearing up for annual 'Shop with a Cop'
The 2022 Holiday season is upon us, which means the Chadron Police Department is gearing up for the annual “Shop with a Cop” program. All donations raised are used to purchase food, clothing, and gifts, for less fortunate children within our community. Officers take Chadron School children shopping...
Alliance FFA team places at national convention in Indianapolis
Alliance FFA’s Farm and Agribusiness Management team won the state competition in Lincoln last spring allowing them to represent Nebraska in the National Farm & Agribusiness Management event at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. Team members Cord McBride, Wade Sanders, Logan Thompson and Wyatt walker earned a Silver...
2023 Miss and Outstanding Teens crowned in Alliance
ALLIANCE- 13 young ladies from across the state gathered on Saturday night to compete in the Best of the West Competition in Alliance. Walking away with the title of Miss Alliance 2023 was Desteny Miller, daughter of Brandon and Cherry Wulf of Arapahoe, Nebraska. Miller was also voted Miss Congeniality and named the Miss audience choice winner.
CSC offers students an online job-seeking platform
CHADRON – Chadron State College is offering students access to Handshake, a free online job-seeking platform. Students can use Handshake to share their resumes with potential employers, secure job interviews, and read articles with helpful hints. According to Deena Kennell, Director of Internships and Career Services, students are invited...
Chadron graduate recognized for teaching excellence
CHADRON – Selection as the 2022 Outstanding Teacher for the Third District by the Nebraska State Council for the Social Studies is the latest recognition Chadron State College graduate Michael Sandstrom has received in his career as a secondary school educator. A history teacher at Chadron High School, Sandstrom...
Grant Co. woman to lead Nebraska Department of Agriculture
LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be appointing family livestock producer, Sherry Vinton, as the next Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. "Sherry will be a key partner in helping implement my vision of growing Nebraska agriculture," said Governor-elect Pillen. "As a lifelong Nebraskan...
CSC Student Senate Pres. enrolls in institute advocating for education access
CHADRON – Participation in the Momentum Institute of the Student Basic Needs Coalition (SBNC), has been an opportunity to advocate for students who face barriers in their educational careers, according to Olivia Bryant from Anselmo, Nebraska, a Chadron State College senior who is preparing for a career in higher education.
CSC enters agreement with Rocky Vista University for Osteopathic Medicine
CHADRON – Chadron State College students interested in an advanced degree in osteopathic medicine will have the option of Rocky Vista University-Colleges of Medicine (RVU-COM) following the completion of an agreement between the two institutions in Oct. 2022. Dr. Tami Selby, Vice President of Enrollment Management, said CSC’s goal...
Scottsbluff police to start 'Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time' enforcement
The Scottsbluff Police Department has been awarded a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office to participate in the “Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time” national traffic enforcement mobilization. Scottsbluff Police Officers will work up to 108 hours of overtime from November 23 to 27.
Panhandle police activity, Nov. 10 - Nov. 16
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202201019 01:23 FI : FIELD INTERVIEW Officers made contact with a male who was walking in the middle of the street near 4th Street and Missouri Avenue. The male was throwing his hands in the air. Officers conducted a pat down for weapons and located a knife longer than 3.5 inches and drug paraphernalia. The male who is a felon was taken into custody. Closed - Charges Recommended.
Scottsbluff man killed in accident at Gering sugar factory
GERING, Neb.-Authorities said a Scottsbluff man has died after an accident at a Gering sugar factory. The accident happened last Tuesday at Western Sugar, 2205 10th St. Authorities said Dylon Charvat, 30, was pinned between a semi and a loading dock as the semi backed up to the dock. Authorities...
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0