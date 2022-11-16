Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Mobile tattoo parlor in Springfield causing controversy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A mobile tattoo parlor is roaming around Springfield. The business is Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium. Some aldermen were not in support of a mobile tattoo parlor driving and parking around Springfield. The topic was brought up by Ward 6 Alderwoman Kristin DiCenso at Tuesday night’s...
Rescue center director ‘optimistic’ for Springfield mountain lion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The director of the wild cat sanctuary supervising a cougar spotted in Springfield last month said he’s optimistic for the cat’s future. “He’s doing much better than I thought he would so I’m optimistic,” Joe Kent said, founder and director of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center. A cougar detected in the […]
WAND TV
Americans back on the highway for Thanksgiving
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two years after the pandemic Americans are traveling in large numbers once again for the Thanksgiving holiday. “There are going to be 2.8 million people in Illinois traveling this weekend,” Molly Hart of AAA told WAND News. “Of that 2.4 million are going to be traveling by car.”
foxillinois.com
Luminary Lights tours back at Dana Thomas House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Dana Thomas House will have its Luminary Lights on full display. Visitors can expect more than 60 interior holiday designs and six trees in the mansion. Luminary light tours will start at 5 p.m. on Lawarance avenue on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The tours are...
foxillinois.com
Mobile tattoo parlor owner speaks out after aldermen expressed concerns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — New details about the mobile tattoo parlor roaming around Springfield. The business is Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium, and its owner is speaking out after some aldermen expressed concerns. Anthony Killion, the owner of Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium said his business is no different than a...
25newsnow.com
1 dead in I-74 crash southeast of Twin Cities
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - State Police said one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Interstate 74 between Champaign and Bloomington during a peak travel time on Friday. The crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 in LeRoy, which is...
newschannel20.com
City council raises more safety concerns about MacArthur Boulevard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield’s City Council discussed dangerous areas on MacArthur Boulevard at Tuesday night’s meeting. This comes after a pedestrian was hit crossing MacArthur Boulevard near Washington Park. Macarthur Boulevard has been a hotspot for collisions and accidents. The city has made some changes to...
foxillinois.com
Thanksgiving dinner for those in need
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Local businesses will be feeding people in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Sunday. Lincoln Land ABATE will serve as many needy individuals as they can between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Cathedral. The table will be set for anyone in need...
25newsnow.com
New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit
BEASON, Ill (WAND TV) - The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across...
foxillinois.com
New wind farm approved for Logan County
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new wind farm may be coming to Logan County, but not without controversy. A recent proposal would build 50 to 60 wind turbines in Logan County, but some said it could impact weather radar data. The proposal was passed 5 to 4 Tuesday night...
foxillinois.com
Old Capitol Holiday Walks start next week
SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Springfield. Downtown Springfield, Inc. is holding its holiday walk starting November 26. The event highlights local businesses and activities downtown. Upcoming activities include:. Midwest sleigh rides on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Lighted Bus on Washington street.
foxillinois.com
After over 110 years of service AB Lauer Jewelers is going out of business
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — After more than 110 years of service, AB Lauer Jewelers is going out of business later this year. The owner Brian Lauer has decided to retire and close up shop. Lauer ran the company from 2009 from his predecessors the stouts who originally opened the...
foxillinois.com
SFD now accepting applications for entry level firefighters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department is accepting applications from those interested in becoming a firefighter. The deadline to apply is 11 a.m. on January 1. Applicants can apply through the city's website here. There will be a round of testing that will begin with the written...
foxillinois.com
Two weeks left to order wreaths for veterans' graves
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — You're running out of time to order wreaths for this year's Wreaths Across America placement at Camp Butler National Cemetery. The deadline to support Wreaths Across America at Camp Butler National Cemetery ends Thanksgiving weekend. At 11 a.m. on December 17 the sponsored wreaths will...
wmay.com
Springfield City Council Approves Craft Grow Cannabis Operation
Cannabis continues to be a growth industry in Springfield. Aldermen this week approved zoning variances to allow a craft-grow operation on Lumber Lane, at the far eastern edge of Springfield. When it opens in the summer of 2023, it will grow marijuana in a secure indoor setting, and will process it on-site and then transport it for sale.
foxillinois.com
Holiday events at the Lincoln Home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site will host three-holiday programs throughout December. The three programs are "What's on the Lincolns' Christmas List? A Walking Tour of the Old State Capitol Plaza”, “Snug Stoneys, Cozy Cards: Games in Wintertime Springfield” and “Deriving Good: A Christmas Carol and its Influence on Holiday Tradition."
newschannel20.com
Man in his 60s battered at Springfield Circle K
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an aggravated battery that occurred at Circle K located at 2461 W Monroe St. in Springfield, IL. We're told the victim was over 60 years old and walked with a cane because of an injury, was...
WAND TV
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
foxillinois.com
Benedictine University campus purchase finalized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Benedictine University officially has a new owner. Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday it finalized the purchase of the Springfield campus. The non-profit, run by Tony and Ann Libri, bought the property last year. Their goal is to completely redevelop the campus into a new business...
wlds.com
City Expands Municipal Building Footprint with Purchase of Former Neff-Colvin Building
The Jacksonville City Council approved a resolution last night to purchase the property adjacent to the municipal building located at 321 North Sandy Street. Once the home of a plumbing business, the building has most recently been used as a private office and storage space. Mayor Andy Ezard says the building, which is bordered by city-owned property, just made sense to acquire when it became available.
