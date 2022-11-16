ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Carilion Clinic launches new research-based training for medical students

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is offering a new curriculum to train medical students on how to deliver difficult news. Traditionally, medical students learn how to handle serious diagnoses through experience and practice. Carilion’s new training allows students to learn in a safe and controlled environment with actors as patients.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Earns Integrated Network Cancer Program Accreditation

SALEM, VA (VR) — The American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer (CoC), has granted three-year accreditation to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Medical Center and LewisGale Hospital Pulaski. To earn CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. LewisGale Hospital Pulaski has held ASC CoC accreditation since 2004 and LewisGale Medical Center since 1974. As a part of Sarah Cannon, LewisGale’s integrated cancer network takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases...
SALEM, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Two churches to leave United Methodists

Swansonville United Methodist Church voted Nov. 13 to join a new denomination of the Wesleyan tradition — the Global Methodist Church. This follows a similar vote by its fellow church, Harmony United Methodist. The two small, rural Pittsylvania County churches are led by Pastor John Bright. By joining the...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

City council members volunteer at Lynchburg Daily Bread

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Several state and local officials volunteered at Lynchburg Daily Bread Friday morning. The Daily Bread serves 500-600 hot meals every day and is raising awareness for the food insecurity needs in our community,. Among those serving on Friday were Delegate Wendell Walker, City Council Member...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Roanoke shelters partner for adoption event, waive adoption fees

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center For Animal Care and Protection are partnering on Saturday for an Adoption Event. The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. and will feature waived adoption fees, and applications will be available on-site. Both organizations have so many...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Be a Santa to a Senior this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, you have the opportunity to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Two Amherst County schools closed Friday due to ‘water issues’

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Two schools in Amherst County will be closed Friday, Nov. 17, due to “water issues,” according to school officials. Timothy Hoden, Chief Operations Officer for Amherst County Public Schools told 10 News Central Elementary and Amherst Middle will both be closed on Friday due to water issues.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Appalachian Power urges understanding your energy usage

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson, joined us on Here @ Home to talk to us about its public education campaign to help customers understand their energy usage and what they can do to reduce cost. Appalachian Power just launched an Energy Calculator that allows customers to...
ROANOKE, VA

