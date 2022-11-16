Read full article on original website
WSET
500K+ funding for Rustburg's Harvest Outreach Center will help youth mental health efforts
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $507,900 in federal funding for Harvest Outreach Center in Rustburg to help young Virginians access mental health services. Following an increased demand for mental health services during the pandemic, the senators said the funding...
WDBJ7.com
Carilion Clinic launches new research-based training for medical students
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is offering a new curriculum to train medical students on how to deliver difficult news. Traditionally, medical students learn how to handle serious diagnoses through experience and practice. Carilion’s new training allows students to learn in a safe and controlled environment with actors as patients.
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Earns Integrated Network Cancer Program Accreditation
SALEM, VA (VR) — The American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer (CoC), has granted three-year accreditation to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Medical Center and LewisGale Hospital Pulaski. To earn CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. LewisGale Hospital Pulaski has held ASC CoC accreditation since 2004 and LewisGale Medical Center since 1974. As a part of Sarah Cannon, LewisGale’s integrated cancer network takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases...
chathamstartribune.com
Two churches to leave United Methodists
Swansonville United Methodist Church voted Nov. 13 to join a new denomination of the Wesleyan tradition — the Global Methodist Church. This follows a similar vote by its fellow church, Harmony United Methodist. The two small, rural Pittsylvania County churches are led by Pastor John Bright. By joining the...
WSET
Memorial service plans announced, UVA invites review of interaction with the suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The University of Virginia community is continuing to grieve following the deadly on-campus shooting that took place on Sunday evening. The shooting claimed the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry, as well as injuring two others, Michael Hollins Jr. and Marlee Morgan.
wfirnews.com
New client-choice food pantry opens in NW Roanoke
A local non-profit aimed at addressing food insecurity has cut the ribbon on its newest hunger-busting strategy. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
WSET
City council members volunteer at Lynchburg Daily Bread
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Several state and local officials volunteered at Lynchburg Daily Bread Friday morning. The Daily Bread serves 500-600 hot meals every day and is raising awareness for the food insecurity needs in our community,. Among those serving on Friday were Delegate Wendell Walker, City Council Member...
WSET
Why Virginia law makes it hard for adoptees to get information about their birth parents
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — From his ordinary house in Madison Heights, Jim Peters has embarked on a not-so-ordinary journey. "I’ve had it in the back of my mind for probably 40 or 50 years," Peters said. What Jim Peters has thought about all those years is that...
WSET
Roanoke shelters partner for adoption event, waive adoption fees
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center For Animal Care and Protection are partnering on Saturday for an Adoption Event. The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. and will feature waived adoption fees, and applications will be available on-site. Both organizations have so many...
WSET
New technology coming to Danville's public transportation services
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A wave of technology is coming to a public transportation service on the Southside. Danville Transit is getting a new sign to put up at each bus stop. The sign will allow riders to access instant information. "It's going to allow passengers to text and...
WDBJ7.com
Be a Santa to a Senior this holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, you have the opportunity to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.
WSLS
Two Amherst County schools closed Friday due to ‘water issues’
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Two schools in Amherst County will be closed Friday, Nov. 17, due to “water issues,” according to school officials. Timothy Hoden, Chief Operations Officer for Amherst County Public Schools told 10 News Central Elementary and Amherst Middle will both be closed on Friday due to water issues.
WSET
Pittsylvania County approved for SRO grant, concerned about long haul funding
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County got approved for $475, 170 from a state grant to help them hire ten new school resource officers. The county has to match 25% for the last three of those years. The grant will cover the salaries of the new SROs but...
WHSV
Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
WSET
Amherst Middle and Central Elementary closed Friday for water issues
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Both Amherst Middle School and Central Elementary School with be closed Friday, November 18 for repairs. According to Chief Operations Officer Tim Hoden, the schools will be closed due to water issues.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Active shooter report investigated at city elementary school
A call to the Charlottesville PD reporting a possible active shooter on the Walker Upper Elementary School campus has been confirmed as a hoax. Yes, the community is on edge. The school was placed on lockdown after the 10:46 a.m. call. According to the PD, officers conducted a search and identified no unusual activity or threat.
WSET
Bedford Co. School Board speaks out after Satanic Temple announces family movie night
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools is speaking out following the announcement that The Satanic Temple will be hosting a family movie night at Jefferson Forest High School in February 2023. The school board said they understand the concerns in the community surrounding the organization's leasing...
WSET
Firefighters in Botetourt Co. emphasize best practices when driving near traffic incidents
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS is emphasizing the best practices when driving by a traffic incident. Firefighters are advising parents to teach their children about the "Slow Down and Move Over" practice when they drive near a traffic incident, firefighters said.
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power urges understanding your energy usage
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson, joined us on Here @ Home to talk to us about its public education campaign to help customers understand their energy usage and what they can do to reduce cost. Appalachian Power just launched an Energy Calculator that allows customers to...
WSLS
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers ahead of Thanksgiving Giveback event
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is looking to give back this holiday season with its first-ever, Give Thanks Thanksgiving Giveback event. They’re helping 300 families with packaged Thanksgiving meals, including all the fixings like stuffing, mashed potatoes, veggies, and a frozen turkey. Organizers said...
