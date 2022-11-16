The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified a 14-year-old boy as the victim found shot dead on train tracks in Gentilly at around midnight Wednesday. Authorities found Dominic Tomlin unresponsive on the tracks at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 6300 block of Peoples Avenue. Third District police officers initially thought he had been hit by a train, they said, but further investigation revealed multiple gunshot wounds, and the death was ruled a homicide. Tomlin was pronounced dead on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO