Shooting on I-10 Service Road
New Orleans Police say bullets were flying Friday Night in New Orleans East. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road,” Officer Reese Harper said in a news release.
fox8live.com
Suspect shot by employee during attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An armed robbery suspect attempting to hold up a New Orleans East business Friday night (Nov. 18) instead wound up hospitalized after being shot by an employee, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, three male suspects entered through the back door of a business...
Pair of New Orleans East shootings
A pair of shootings took place over night in New Orleans East the first came in around 9:30 on the I-10 Service Road near Bullard. EMS transported a man to the hospital with bullet wounds.
WWL-TV
One shot after apparent armed robbery attempt in N.O. East
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East just before 10 p.m. in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road. NOPD officials have confirmed to Eyewitness News that three males entered through the backdoor of a New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Company restaurant on the block.
WDSU
New Orleans woman shares terrifying experience on Interstate 10
NEW ORLEANS — A woman's drive on Interstate 10 in New Orleans turned into calls for help. The woman, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, said another driver tried to force her off the road and pointed a gun at her. Now, officials say cases like...
WDSU
Shooting near West Lake Forest injures 1 person Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday. According to police, a man was shot on the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard around 11:13 a.m. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
an17.com
Covington driver arrested in fatal St. Tammany Parish crash Friday
MADISONVILLE---Last night, shortly before 6:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 22 near Helen Drive in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Petrina Lae of Covington. The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as a...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies teen boy found shot dead on Gentilly train tracks
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified a 14-year-old boy as the victim found shot dead on train tracks in Gentilly at around midnight Wednesday. Authorities found Dominic Tomlin unresponsive on the tracks at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 6300 block of Peoples Avenue. Third District police officers initially thought he had been hit by a train, they said, but further investigation revealed multiple gunshot wounds, and the death was ruled a homicide. Tomlin was pronounced dead on the scene.
Victim found shot and hit by a train was a 14-year-old says coroner
NEW ORLEANS — The victim who was initially believed to have died after being struck by a train but was later found to have been shot was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office as 14-year-old Dominic Tomlin. On Wednesday, NOPD officers responded to the 6300 block of...
WWL-TV
Man shot by police outside Superdome murdered his family in 1990
NEW ORLEANS — The man who caused a disturbance outside the Superdome on Tuesday morning after wielding a knife and subsequently being shot in the arm by an NOPD officer has a crime history that includes murdering his family more than three decades ago. Our partners at NOLA.com are...
NOLA.com
Man with rifle chased woman driving on St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans police say
A woman was driving on St. Claude Avenue when she says another driver with a rifle tried to run her off the road and then chased her, New Orleans police said. The interaction happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday on St. Claude Avenue near Poland Avenue, according to preliminary information from police.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates woman stabbed to death in Harvey
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly stabbing in Harvey Thursday night. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the incident happened in Harvey and Avondale. JPSO says around 9:30 a.m. deputies responded to a stabbing in the 3800 block of Alex Korman Boulevard in Harvey.
JPSO: Suspect in morning homicide under arrest
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a homicide that occurred today on the Westbank. Portions of the incident occurred in Harvey and Avondale.
WDSU
Bywater residents see change on their street after WDSU Road Patrol report
NEW ORLEANS — Residents in the Bywater are breathing a sigh of relief after work picked back up on their street following a WDSU Road Patrol report. A half-paved street was plaguing residents on Clouet and North Rampart streets. There is now a noticeable difference with the street being fully paved.
St. Charles Parish deputies investigate string of overnight car burglaries
The SCPSO says deputies are investigating the series of burglaries, all of which took place Monday (Nov. 14) night going into Tuesday morning in the Lakewood area of Luling. We're told that each vehicle broken into was left unlocked.
LA22 crash claims life of Covington woman
Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday night, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L arrived on scene of a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 22 near Helen Drive in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Petrina Lae of Covington.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner ID's two killed recent shootings
Two men killed in recent shootings were identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as Dennis Ducre, 62, and Joseph Norah, 41. Ducre was sitting in a vehicle in the 9700 Chef Menteur Highway on Friday when two men opened the passenger door and demanded money. Ducre was shot during a struggle with the men, police said. He died Sunday.
Update: Suspect identified following morning homicide, evening arrest
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a homicide that occurred today on the Westbank. Portions of the incident occurred in Harvey and Avondale.
fox8live.com
Suspected drunk driver arrested after crash kills Covington woman, state police say
MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A suspected drunk driver was arrested Friday (Nov. 18) after authorities said he caused a head-on highway crash that killed a Covington woman. The Louisiana State Police said 35-year-old Roy Keys III of Covington was booked with vehicular homicide, DWI second offense, operating a vehicle with a suspended license and driving left of center in connection with the fatal crash just before 6:30 p.m. on Highway 22 near Helen Drive in St. Tammany Parish.
NOPD arrests suspect in June homicide
New Orleans Police today announced the arrest of a man in a fatal beating that happened early in the summer. Officers booked 32-year-old Kerry M. Reine Jr. for second degree murder.
WWL
