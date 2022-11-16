Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Related
Fort Worth police release footage from office-involved shooting at gas station
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have revealed new details about and video from the officer-involved shooting at a gas station on Wednesday that left one man dead.Police said on Friday that at about 12:39 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, several people called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking around inside of the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. According to newly released 911 audio, the man, who has since been identifed as Joel Williams, 31, entered the store with his gun and asked an employee to call police. The employee, who called 911,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Arrested in Double Shooting That Killed Arlington Man at Kennedale Car Wash
Two men are under arrest and facing multiple charges, including capital murder, in a double shooting that killed an Arlington man last month and injured a juvenile. Kennedale Police issued a statement Friday afternoon announcing the arrests of 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala. Both men, police said, are...
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth police
Arlington police officers responded to the 6000 block of Summerfield Drive to investigate a reported kidnapping. A statewide Texas Clear Alert was activated at 1:25 p.m., which is similar to an Amber Alert but for adult victims, Arlington police said. A Fort Worth police officer spotted the car and asked patrol officers to assist in stopping it.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How License Plate Cameras Helped Track Down Paper-Tagged ‘Ghost Car' in Fatal Grand Prairie Police Chase
In the hours following Monday night’s high-speed chase and crash that later claimed the life of Grand Prairie Police Officer Brandon Tsai, and with only a photograph of a Chevy Malibu with a fake paper tag to go on, Police Chief Daniel Scesney knew finding their suspect would be difficult.
Dallas man charged in armed robbery case, also suspect in several other crimes
A man is now jailed on aggravated robbery charges in Dallas where a gas station was held up Tuesday. Police got a look at a surveillance video from the store on Ferguson near White Rock Hills Park.
Dallas police officer arrested, charged with aggravated assault, department says
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, the department said Friday. The DPD said officer Anthony Heims was arrested on Friday and has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation. Officer Heims has been with...
Man charged with evading arrest in connection to officer's deadly crash
A 22-year-old man faces a charge of evading arrest in connection to the death of Grand Prairie police Ofc. Brandon Tsai, police say. Colbie Hoffman also faces charges of tampering with physical evidence.
Survivor in Kennedale police chase crash now jailed on weapons charges
Police have jailed the only survivor in a deadly rollover crash in Kennedale. Tuesday, an off-duty Fort Worth officer saw someone fire a pistol at another car on I-20 in southeast Fort Worth.
fox4news.com
3-year-old boy, mother injured in Fort Worth house fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 3-year-old boy and his mother are being treated for burns after their Fort Worth home caught fire Friday afternoon. Fort Worth fire officials said the fire started just after 2:15 p.m., in the back of the single-story home. The boy has serious but non-life threatening...
WFAA
Fort Worth police shoot and kill suspect at QuikTrip: Latest updates
Police said a man opened fire on officers. Police then returned fire and killed him.
Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
Dallas police arrest the accused killer in a Pleasant Grove murder
allas police are holding the man they accuse of killing a man in Pleasant Grove this week. Tuesday morning, a man was found shot in the front yard of a home on Summit Lane near North Masters and Bruton.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Teens Killed in Rollover Crash After Road Rage Shooting, Police Chase
One person is facing charges after a deadly pursuit Monday began as a road rage shooting in Fort Worth and ended with the deaths of two teenagers in Kennedale. Police said an off-duty officer driving on Interstate 20 in South Fort Worth saw someone in a car fire at another vehicle.
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police arrest men on weapons charges, and one for his role in a series of robberies in Northeast Dallas.
On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:20 pm, Dallas Police were called to a gas station in the 8000 block of Ferguson for a robbery in progress. The preliminary investigation determined officers arrived and gathered information and video surveillance at the business. Further investigation identified the suspect involved in the...
Fatal wreck, vehicle fire closes part of I-30 in Garland
Garland Police are working a fatality accident westbound I-30 between Rosehill Road and Broadway Blvd. The highway is closed and all traffic is being directed to exit Broadway Blvd.
Driver hit and killed pedestrian in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A 45-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Arlington on Wednesday evening, the Arlington Police Department said in a news release. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Pioneer Parkway near Park Springs Road. Police learned that...
Two arrested for October drive-by shooting in Lake Worth
Two men have been captured more than two weeks after a drive-by shooting in Lake Worth. The night of October 30th, a car drove down the block on Caddo Trail
2 people suspected in shooting at another vehicle die in rollover crash in Kennedale
KENNEDALE, Texas — Two people in a vehicle suspected of shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 20 Monday died after a rollover crash, Fort Worth police said. Police said an off-duty officer was traveling eastbound on I-20 just after 2:30 p.m. when they saw a person in a vehicle fire a gun toward another vehicle.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find hit-and-run driver who fatally struck 70-year-old woman in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - There have been 23 hit-and-run deaths in the city of Fort Worth so far this year, including a 70-year-old woman who was hit by an SUV while she waited at a bus stop. Detectives don't have much to go on right now, only one fleeting image...
Texas police officer killed in chase, now $10,000 reward for info
A 32-year-old police officer with the Grand Prairie Police Department in Texas was killed Monday evening while pursuing a vehicle.
Comments / 0