Houston, TX

Houston Happens – Make a new Thanksgiving tradition with The Greasy Spoon

By Hannah Trippett
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Whether your traveling for the holidays, shopping, or trying to find the best places to eat around town, we have all the information for you!

Starting with some new food to present on the Thanksgiving table. Why continue with the traditional spread? The Greasy Spoon Soulfood Bistro is giving you plenty to drool over on the show.

Plus, hectic holidays made easier for parents with Elizabeth Werner. She joins the show again with all the latest toys your children will be asking for.

As for the adults, Mario Armstrong shows us some tech gadgets you might want on your Christmas list.

Finally, it’s important to also be aware of our health during this season. Mia Syn gives you some healthy swaps you can make in some of your favorite recipes.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

houstononthecheap.com

Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in Houston – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the Houston area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

'Bluey' is leaving the TV screen to come to Houston

HOUSTON — Everyone's favorite Blue Heeler family is going on tour!. The Australian animated children's TV series "Bluey" is coming to the United States with a stop right here in Houston. "Bluey's Big Play" is a theatrical adaption of the award-winning show that revolves around Bluey and Bingo as...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Wander among millions of colorful lights at Magical Winter Lights

Take in a twinkling spectacle, carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, January 7, 2023. One of the Houston area’s most popular holiday attractions returns with Magical Winter Lights, which brings seven dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights to Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. This year, roaming visitors will get the chance to explore new lantern attractions and themes like world landmarks, an interactive Alice in Wonderland display, and more alongside favorite returning scenes.
BAYTOWN, TX
cw39.com

How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

If having cornbread stuffing on your Thanksgiving table is a must, try this recipe for a fun twist

If having cornbread stuffing on your Thanksgiving table is a must, try this recipe for a fun twist! Mixed with poblanos and dried currants, it’s delectably spicy and sweet. Get the recipe free by following this link>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/thanksgiving-2022/if-having-cornbread-stuffing-on-your-thanksgiving-table-is-a-must-try-this-recipe-for-a-fun-twist.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Heart-Stopping Video, an Impassioned Mattress Mack and an Astros Hall of Famer Bring Houston’s Crime Issues Into Focus On a Record $1.35 Million Night

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, MLB Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, Sheridan Williams, Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale, Rania Mankarious at the Crime Stoppers' Leading the Way to a Safer Future dinner. (Photo by CatchlightGroup.com) With a heart-stopping video of an actual police shoot-out with criminals, poignant testimonials from family members of...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Houston for 2022

It’s the season of thankfulness, and we at Houston Food Finder are thankful for the opportunity to ditch dry homemade turkeys, deep fryer mishaps and Grandma’s tuna aspic. We give thanks for a city abounding with dine-in options, from the untraditional to the ultra-luxe. If you find yourself in Houston and in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24, look no further than any of the choices below for a meal worthy of praise and thanks.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Sneak peek at Zoo Lights

Stroll through the Houston Zoo to see their lovely holiday lights from Nov. 18 to Jan. 8. It's the perfect setting to enjoy the sights and sounds of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
