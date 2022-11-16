Houston Happens – Make a new Thanksgiving tradition with The Greasy Spoon

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Whether your traveling for the holidays, shopping, or trying to find the best places to eat around town, we have all the information for you!

Starting with some new food to present on the Thanksgiving table. Why continue with the traditional spread? The Greasy Spoon Soulfood Bistro is giving you plenty to drool over on the show.

Plus, hectic holidays made easier for parents with Elizabeth Werner. She joins the show again with all the latest toys your children will be asking for.

As for the adults, Mario Armstrong shows us some tech gadgets you might want on your Christmas list.

Finally, it’s important to also be aware of our health during this season. Mia Syn gives you some healthy swaps you can make in some of your favorite recipes.

