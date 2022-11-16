Read full article on original website
Coldest 'GameDay' ever: ESPN producers explain why show came to Montana for first time
BOZEMAN — On Sept. 10, ESPN’s “College GameDay” traveled to Austin, Texas, for the Texas Longhorns’ home football game against Alabama. Austin’s temperature got as high as 93 degrees that day, and it didn’t dip below 70. Just over two months later, GameDay...
Shooting incident reported at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center campus
The following is a statement from Sen. Jon Tester, courtesy of his office:. “The news out of Fort Harrison today is deeply saddening, and I’m in touch with local VA officials and authorities on the ground. Mental health is one of the biggest challenges facing Montanans, and it’s clear that we need to make sure everyone—including frontline workers and veterans—are connected with the life-saving mental health care they need and deserve.”
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats host No. 13 Montana Grizzlies in 121st Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (9-1, 7-0) host the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) in the 121st Brawl of the Wild, which kicks off at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Pregame. Montana starting quarterback Lucas Johnson, who exited last week's 63-7 home win over Eastern...
Big Sky football predictions: Missoulian sports staffers picking Griz to upset the Cats
The last time the Montana football team played in Bozeman in 2019, it was a disaster for the Grizzlies. Same goes for Montana State last year when the Cats played in Missoula. One common denominator is the team that scored first kept the lead for the duration. You might say it was like golf — chili dip a chip on the first hole and it ruins your whole round.
ESPN College GameDay bus arrives in Bozeman ahead of Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay bus is officially in Bozeman ahead of the Brawl of the Wild this weekend. This marks the first time ESPN College GameDay has visited a Big Sky campus. “College football fans all over America are about to learn what everyone in Big Sky...
Montana State wins 121st Brawl of the Wild, defeats Montana 55-21
The No. 3 Montana State Bobcats defeated the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies 55-21 in the Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium. A powerful Cats rushing attack and numerous Griz miscues allowed MSU defeat its rival from Missoula for the fifth time in the last six matchups. The Bobcat offense...
Mellott Cat-Griz opening TD
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats host No. 13 Montana Grizzlies in 121st Brawl of the Wild. The 121st Brawl of the Wild kicks off at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.
College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action
BOZEMAN — ESPN College GameDay legend Lee Corso made a surprise return to the show on Saturday. Dealing with an illness that forced him to miss the past few shows, the popular 87-year-old television personality made his return in minus-3 weather at 7 a.m. in Bozeman. Nothing was going...
