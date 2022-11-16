Read full article on original website
FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Kentucky closing soon
KENTUCKY — FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers that opened in the affected areas will close next Tuesday, November 22. Those affected by the flooding can still get updates on their claim status and the appeal process. FEMA has a hotline number set-up for any questions and concerns. The FEMA hotline...
New Tennessee tags honoring those killed in the line of duty
With 55 chapters nationwide, concerns of police survivors or C.O.P.S., has served the mission of rebuilding the shattered lives of family members and co-workers impacted by line of duty deaths. After working with the state of Tennessee, C.O.P.S. has been able to get approval for a new specialty tag honoring...
William King Museum of Art receives Spirit of Virginia Award
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin made another stop in Southwest Virginia on Thursday. They visited William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, to present this year's sixth and final, Spirit of Virginia Award. The award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across...
TN AG files petition to withdraw the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Tennessee Attorney General, Jonathan Skrmetti, joined 21 other states in filing a petition to withdraw the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The Attorney General’s office made the announcement Thursday that the petition was filed for a Rulemaking request that the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, repeal the unlawful federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers and withdraw related guidance.
3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Oregon, authorities say
Beaverton, Ore. (KATU) — Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Oregon, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday night. Police said deputies responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at a home on Wednesday shortly after 8 p.m. Deputies arrived...
Philly DA Larry Krasner impeached, opening door to possible removal from office
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner could face removal from office after he was impeached by a Republican-led Pennsylvania House of Representatives this week. The effort to impeach Krasner began back in July when House Speaker Bryan Cutler appointed five state legislators to investigate Krasner’s office for...
