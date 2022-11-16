The Pittsburgh Steelers have played nine games during the 2022 NFL season. They are currently 3-6 but are an impressive 3-1 when the team scores 20 points. The defense recently got T.J. Watt back and they are getting healthier for the second half of the season, so the 20-point threshold for the offense will be an important multiplier for the final eight weeks of the season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO