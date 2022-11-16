ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers OC addresses report about lack of trust in Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers are understandably trying to take things slow with Kenny Pickett in his rookie season, but the reigns may not be quite as tight as one recent report claimed. Longtime Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was asked in his weekly Q&A this week how often...
Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Continues To Ride A Roller Coaster Of Fan Support In 2022 With Ever Changing Expectations

The Pittsburgh Steelers have played nine games during the 2022 NFL season. They are currently 3-6 but are an impressive 3-1 when the team scores 20 points. The defense recently got T.J. Watt back and they are getting healthier for the second half of the season, so the 20-point threshold for the offense will be an important multiplier for the final eight weeks of the season.
