Among the most significant pension funds, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP), will write off all of its $95 million FTX and FTX US investment. A Series B investment was made in October 2021 and a Series C investment was made in January of the following year by the OTPP. More than CAD 221 billion, equivalent to $165 billion is managed by the OTPP.

1 DAY AGO