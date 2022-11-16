Read full article on original website
Binance Will Submit a Revised Offer for Voyager
Following FTX’s insolvency, Binance revived its offer for Voyager after an unsuccessful attempt. With its bankruptcy, FTX withdrew from the acquisition of Voyager, giving Binance the upper hand in the resale of the cryptocurrency lending and trading system. Binance placed an offer of $50 million, which was somewhat greater...
Ripple Requests License from Regulators in Ireland
As per CNBC, the cryptocurrency payments company Ripple is applying for a digital asset service provider licensing from the regulator in Ireland as it extends its operations in Europe. Ripple will be permitted to use the European license across the other 27 EU member states once new crypto regulatory rules...
Genesis Sought $1B Loan From Investors Before Halting Withdrawals
According to some reports, the cryptocurrency lender Genesis attempted to get a $1 billion loan from investors in order to avoid a “liquidity crisis” brought on by the effects of the bankruptcy of the FTX crypto exchange. The company claimed to get the money by Monday 10 am,...
A $95M Investment in FTX Will be Written Off by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan
Among the most significant pension funds, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP), will write off all of its $95 million FTX and FTX US investment. A Series B investment was made in October 2021 and a Series C investment was made in January of the following year by the OTPP. More than CAD 221 billion, equivalent to $165 billion is managed by the OTPP.
El Salvador’s President To Buy One BTC Everyday Starting Tomorrow
Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador who owns Bitcoin, and Justin Sun, the creator of the Tron cryptocurrency network and the ambassador of Grenada, have chosen to purchase one Bitcoin every day starting from tomorrow. Dollar-cost averaging (DCA) is a method of buying Bitcoin on a regular timetable as...
Bahamas Regulators Confirm that They Ordered SBF to Transfer FTX Funds
Bahamas regulators apparently ordered Sam Bankman-Fried, SBF, to transfer FTX funds to a digital wallet owned by the regulators. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) ordered SBF on November 12 to move all assets of FTX Digital Markets so that they safely keep all assets. SCB confirmed that with...
Ethereum Receives Backlash due to Changes in Staking Withdrawal Schedule
Ethereum apparently changed its ETH staking withdrawal schedule, and many people reacted furiously to the change. Recently, ETH community notice that Ethereum changed its ETH staking’s withdrawal timeframe, leaving many unhappy. Ethereum shifted from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) in September of this year. This led people to believe that the ETH staking withdrawals were not going to be delayed due to the merge.
Tether Not Exposed to Genesis Global Given the Market Turmoil
Tether (USDT), the biggest stablecoin in the crypto market, recently announced that it has zero exposure to Genesis Global or Gemini Earn, amidst recent market turmoil. In a recent statement, Tether publicly confirmed that it is not exposed to Gemini Earn or Genesis Global. Genesis Global and Gemini Exchange recently...
