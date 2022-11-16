Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced for firearm and drug trafficking crimes
OMAHA, Neb. - A 27-year-old Omaha man was sentenced on Friday for marijuana and gun related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Arius West was sentenced Friday in federal court in Omaha for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possessing a firearm in furtherance of that crime.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman gets more than five years for selling meth
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was sentenced in federal court on Friday for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Ashley Nicole Lapointe, 36, was sentenced to just more than five years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture. After serving...
1011now.com
Convicted murderer dies in Lincoln prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln inmate serving life in prison for murder has died. Corrections officials say 48-year-old Antoine Young died Friday at the Reception & Treatment Center. He’s been in prison since 2009, serving a life sentence for first degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony out of Douglas County. Officials don’t know his exact cause of death yet, but they say he had a medical condition he was being treated for.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha woman sentenced over 14 years for drug conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha woman was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday for drug conspiracy. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 25-year-old Haley Rose Marie Coffman of Omaha, was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for her participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy.
WOWT
48-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for murder dies in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 48-year-old Antoine Young died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Young started his sentence on Feb. 3, 2009, and was serving life for first-degree murder and use...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Mother and son arrested for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area said they have arrested a mother-son duo for drug-related crimes. The Lincoln Police Department said that on Thursday around 2:30 p.m., members of the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and LPD Swat Team served a search warrant at a residence near 30th and U St. as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
kfornow.com
Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia and Money Recovered In Thursday Drug Bust
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 18)–Two people are in jail, after the Narcotics Task Force and Lincoln Police SWAT team served a search warrant Thursday afternoon near 30th and “U”, as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian on Friday said officers ultimately located nearly...
1011now.com
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate declared dead at Lincoln center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) was declared dead on Friday. Officials said 48-year-old Antoine Young died. The cause of his death hasn't been determined at the moment but Young was reportedly in treatment for a medical condition at that time. According to authorities,...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man receives around 6 years in prison for drug and gun charges.
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to a little over six years in prison for charges relating to drugs and guns. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 25-year-old Jacobe Hollingsworth, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possessing a firearm in furtherance of that crime. Hollingsworth received 74 months in prison and will have a five-year term of supervised release after his prison time. There is no parole in the federal system.
Glenwood man arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 39-year-old Kyle Zeigler, of Glenwood, on Thursday for Domestic Abuse Assault. No bond was set until Ziegler is seen by a Magistrate Judge.
kfornow.com
Drugs and Weapons Warrant Served Wednesday Leads to Two Arrests
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 17)–Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Wednesday night made two arrests, as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says task force members contacted 37-year-old Victor Gonzales and 43-year-old Robert Walkingbull in a vehicle parked in front of a home near 13th and Washington, where offices were serving a warrant as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
klin.com
Two Men Arrested After LPD Finds 1.5 Pounds Meth, Guns
Two Lincoln men are facing drug and weapons charges after they were arrested Wednesday night during an ongoing narcotics investigation. Around 8:30 p.m. officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force made contact 37-year-old Victor Gonzales and 43-year-old Robert Walkingbull in a vehicle in front of a home near 13th & Washington.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police arrest two with drugs, guns, bulletproof vest in ongoing investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officers found two men with drugs, guns and ammo on Wednesday evening, Lincoln Police say. Officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force were serving a search warrant as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. The officers found 37-year-old Victor Gonzales and 43-year-old Robert...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday. At about 1:05 pm in Caldwell County, 52-year-old Daniel A Weese of Maryville was arrested for alleged DWI – Prior Offender. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
News Channel Nebraska
Investigators: Johnson County judge's signature was forged
PLATTSMOUTH – A former alternative public defender in Cass County has been charged with identity theft, forgery and theft in 2020. Court records say the Nebraska State Patrol conducted an investigation after a court official in Johnson County noticed irregularities in filings and investigators say a Johnson County judge’s signature in a child support case has been forged.
News Channel Nebraska
Woman suffers gunshot wound, Beatrice Police arrest suspect
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police have arrested a 35-year-old man after a woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. Authorities arrested Mitchell Brooks on suspicion of second-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, discharge of a firearm at a person and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
iheart.com
Inmate missing from Omaha Community Correction Center
(Omaha, NE) -- An inmate is missing from a community corrections facility. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says on Thursday, inmate Robert Moss left the Community Corrections Center – Omaha without authorization. Prison leaders say the electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed and located by staff members near a shopping center about a mile from CCC-O. Authorities say when they spotted Moss nearby, he ran off. Omaha police have been notified of Moss' last known location.
North Platte Telegraph
28 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder northwest of Lincoln, sheriff says
Two months after a reported dog bite first led Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies to an unlicensed breeding operation northwest of Lincoln, authorities on Tuesday arrested a 70-year-old woman who had harbored the dogs and allegedly threatened police. Authorities and staff from the Capital Humane Society rescued 28 dogs of various...
WOWT
Chase into Pottawattamie County helps authorities nab burglary suspect
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Another stolen gun taken off Omaha-metro area streets by Iowa deputies helped law enforcement solve a few other crimes as well. Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s deputies found the stolen weapon after chasing two people on the run from Mills County Sheriff’s deputies. It all...
Comments / 3