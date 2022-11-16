According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly cashed out over $300 million for himself out of $420 million in FTX’s funding round in 2021. In late 2021, FTX raised over $420 million from well-known investors, which, according to Sam Bankman-Fried that money was being used to help expand the company, improve user experience, and allow it to engage more with regulators.

