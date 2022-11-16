Read full article on original website
Related
crypto-academy.org
Sam Bankman-Fried Took $300M Out Of $420M in FTX’s 2021 Funding Round
According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly cashed out over $300 million for himself out of $420 million in FTX’s funding round in 2021. In late 2021, FTX raised over $420 million from well-known investors, which, according to Sam Bankman-Fried that money was being used to help expand the company, improve user experience, and allow it to engage more with regulators.
crypto-academy.org
Sam Bankman-Fried Told His Side Of The Story
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, is tweeting about the cryptocurrency catastrophe he helped start. He continued a thread on Twitter earlier in the week on Wednesday with an additional 18 tweets. The tweets, which were released at irregular intervals, included both apologies for his mistakes and his analysis of what went wrong at the business he created and oversaw.
crypto-academy.org
Coachella NFTs Sold For $1.5M – Stuck on FTX
Following the collapse of FTX last week, users from all over the world had assets locked on the exchange, reportedly totaling billions of dollars. Besides that, some individuals also have NFTs locked in FTX and are unable to withdraw. Users unable to withdraw their Solana-based assets from the FTX account...
crypto-academy.org
Tether Not Exposed to Genesis Global Given the Market Turmoil
Tether (USDT), the biggest stablecoin in the crypto market, recently announced that it has zero exposure to Genesis Global or Gemini Earn, amidst recent market turmoil. In a recent statement, Tether publicly confirmed that it is not exposed to Gemini Earn or Genesis Global. Genesis Global and Gemini Exchange recently...
Comments / 0