SB Nation

Marc Cucurella passed over for last-minute call-up to Spain at the World Cup — report

Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella had been watching his phone like a hawk, hoping that it would ring with the Spain national football team head coach on the other of the line. According to reports, he was one of the three candidates in line to replace the veteran Valencia left back, José Gayà in the squad, who had suffered an ankle sprain in training earlier this week.
BBC

Arsenal aiming to extend record winning run - but how do you beat them?

Venue: Emirates Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen on 5 Sports Extra and follow live text on BBC Sport website and app. Arsenal are already on a record-breaking run in the Women's Super League, and they head into Saturday's match at Emirates Stadium looking to extend that winning streak to 15 matches.
BBC

Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Mount, Pochettino, Cedric, Palhinha, Suarez

A January deal could be on the cards for Liverpool to sign 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring the ongoing contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and Chelsea. (Guardian) Chelsea view Mount as a future club captain but his...
BBC

SPFL: 18 goals on thrilling day in Scottish Championship

That's all from us on another goal-laden day in the Scottish lower leagues. Here's a reminder of the results in the Championship as the title race became closer once more. Join us next Saturday as attention turns to the Scottish Cup, with the second-tier clubs joining at the third-round stage.
SB Nation

Everton vs Celtic: The Opposition View | Blues battle the Bhoys in Sydney

While Everton did not finish the first part of this disjointed season very well - with three consecutive losses to the likes of Leicester City and Bournemouth to close out November - they do now have time to further develop their talents and chemistry, while resting up some injuries too. Frank and company are heading down to Sydney, Australia, to take part in the Sydney Super Cup clash against reigning Scottish champions Celtic.
BBC

Max Verstappen says reaction to team orders controversy 'unacceptable' and 'disgusting'

Max Verstappen says some of the reaction to his role in the Red Bull team orders controversy in Brazil has been "unacceptable" and "disgusting". The world champion refused Red Bull's order to let his team-mate Sergio Perez through on the final lap of last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix to gain points in his fight for second in the championship.
BBC

Coventry City: SISU agrees deal to sell Sky Blues to local businessman Doug King

Coventry City owner SISU have agreed to sell a majority 85% stake in the Championship club to local Stratford-based businessman Doug King. The club say that the deal, subject to English Football League approval, will clear all the Sky Blues' debts. Coventry say the club have also made a late...
BBC

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones signs new long-term contract

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has signed a new long-term deal with the club until 2027. The 21-year-old made his debut in January 2019 and has made 81 appearances, scoring eight goals. He missed the start of this season through injury and returned to action as a substitute in a 1-0...
The Guardian

Australia name unchanged squad for Rugby League World Cup final against Samoa

Mal Meninga has not thrown any curveballs at Samoa after naming an unchanged 19-man squad he believes can secure Australia a third-straight World Cup title. Meninga will persist with the halves combination of Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster for Saturday’s (Sunday AEDT) final at Old Trafford after they steered Australia to an 18-16 win over New Zealand.
The Associated Press

Samoa doesn’t see itself as underdog to Australia in final

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Samoa’s squad is acutely aware of the huge interest it has attracted from reaching its first Rugby League World Cup final. Fans of Toa Samoa have been blasting car horns and waving every Samoan flag they can find since the team’s shocking 27-26 semifinal win over tournament host England last weekend in London.
BBC

Northern Powerhouse Rail plans like playing hokey cokey - MP

Ministers have been urged to stop "playing hokey cokey" with a high-speed rail line between Hull and Liverpool. During a debate on a motion criticising government policy on industry, Labour's Emma Hardy said she was frustrated with progress for Northern Powerhouse Rail. Business Secretary Grant Shapps has hinted the project...

