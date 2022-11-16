Read full article on original website
Phillips bids to repay faith shown in him after England call for Qatar
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips’ injury-restricted season cast doubts on his availability for the World Cup but Gareth Southgate underlined his faith in him
Ben White: ‘After training, the last thing I want to do is watch football’
Ben White did not watch much football during his childhood in Dorset. It was never on in the house, his parents were just not interested. Does he have any World Cup memories? “Not that stick out,” the Arsenal and England defender says. And you will not find him flicking on a match in the evenings nowadays, either.
SB Nation
Marc Cucurella passed over for last-minute call-up to Spain at the World Cup — report
Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella had been watching his phone like a hawk, hoping that it would ring with the Spain national football team head coach on the other of the line. According to reports, he was one of the three candidates in line to replace the veteran Valencia left back, José Gayà in the squad, who had suffered an ankle sprain in training earlier this week.
Australia retain Women’s Rugby League World Cup after thrashing New Zealand
The Jillaroos demolished the Kiwi Ferns, winning 54-4 with Jessica Sergis, Isabelle Kelly and Kennedy Cherrington each scoring two tries
BBC
UK Snooker Championship 2022: Injured Shaun Murphy beats Judd Trump to reach quarter-finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Shaun Murphy came back from the brink of defeat to knock Judd Trump out of the UK Championships despite playing "in complete agony". Murphy, 40, was...
BBC
World Cup wish: Maddison to actually play? January transfer plans sorted?
It's finally here - the planes have landed, the players are acclimatising and the sweepstakes are being compiled. But what's your club's biggest wish for the World Cup in Qatar?. Arsenal. Charlene Smith, AFTV. Bukayo Saka plays a vital role for England and I'm confident he will make some...
BBC
Arsenal aiming to extend record winning run - but how do you beat them?
Venue: Emirates Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen on 5 Sports Extra and follow live text on BBC Sport website and app. Arsenal are already on a record-breaking run in the Women's Super League, and they head into Saturday's match at Emirates Stadium looking to extend that winning streak to 15 matches.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Mount, Pochettino, Cedric, Palhinha, Suarez
A January deal could be on the cards for Liverpool to sign 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring the ongoing contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and Chelsea. (Guardian) Chelsea view Mount as a future club captain but his...
BBC
SPFL: 18 goals on thrilling day in Scottish Championship
That's all from us on another goal-laden day in the Scottish lower leagues. Here's a reminder of the results in the Championship as the title race became closer once more. Join us next Saturday as attention turns to the Scottish Cup, with the second-tier clubs joining at the third-round stage.
SB Nation
Everton vs Celtic: The Opposition View | Blues battle the Bhoys in Sydney
While Everton did not finish the first part of this disjointed season very well - with three consecutive losses to the likes of Leicester City and Bournemouth to close out November - they do now have time to further develop their talents and chemistry, while resting up some injuries too. Frank and company are heading down to Sydney, Australia, to take part in the Sydney Super Cup clash against reigning Scottish champions Celtic.
BBC
Max Verstappen says reaction to team orders controversy 'unacceptable' and 'disgusting'
Max Verstappen says some of the reaction to his role in the Red Bull team orders controversy in Brazil has been "unacceptable" and "disgusting". The world champion refused Red Bull's order to let his team-mate Sergio Perez through on the final lap of last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix to gain points in his fight for second in the championship.
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final: Tom Halliwell late try secures trophy for England
Tries: Halliwell 2, Brown 2, KingGoals: Hawkins, Collins 3. Tries: Abassi, Alazard, G ClausellsGoals: Alazard, N Clausells 4. England captain Tom Halliwell scored a late try to lead his side to a famous Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final victory over France. The 23-year-old Leeds Rhinos player, voted player of...
BBC
Coventry City: SISU agrees deal to sell Sky Blues to local businessman Doug King
Coventry City owner SISU have agreed to sell a majority 85% stake in the Championship club to local Stratford-based businessman Doug King. The club say that the deal, subject to English Football League approval, will clear all the Sky Blues' debts. Coventry say the club have also made a late...
BBC
Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones signs new long-term contract
Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has signed a new long-term deal with the club until 2027. The 21-year-old made his debut in January 2019 and has made 81 appearances, scoring eight goals. He missed the start of this season through injury and returned to action as a substitute in a 1-0...
James Maddison savours ‘pinch-me moments’ after getting England call | David Hytner
Leicester midfielder was ‘preparing for the worst’ when Gareth Southgate rang and told him he was in his World Cup squad
Australia beat England by six wickets: first one-day international – as it happened
Steve Smith finishes the game with a six after Australia’s top three ease them to victory, despite a Dawid Malan century.
Australia name unchanged squad for Rugby League World Cup final against Samoa
Mal Meninga has not thrown any curveballs at Samoa after naming an unchanged 19-man squad he believes can secure Australia a third-straight World Cup title. Meninga will persist with the halves combination of Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster for Saturday’s (Sunday AEDT) final at Old Trafford after they steered Australia to an 18-16 win over New Zealand.
Samoa doesn’t see itself as underdog to Australia in final
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Samoa’s squad is acutely aware of the huge interest it has attracted from reaching its first Rugby League World Cup final. Fans of Toa Samoa have been blasting car horns and waving every Samoan flag they can find since the team’s shocking 27-26 semifinal win over tournament host England last weekend in London.
BBC
Northern Powerhouse Rail plans like playing hokey cokey - MP
Ministers have been urged to stop "playing hokey cokey" with a high-speed rail line between Hull and Liverpool. During a debate on a motion criticising government policy on industry, Labour's Emma Hardy said she was frustrated with progress for Northern Powerhouse Rail. Business Secretary Grant Shapps has hinted the project...
Soccer-Australia's Rowles ready to take on Mbappe and Benzema
DOHA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Socceroos centre half Kye Rowles has declared himself fit to take on French strike duo Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema in Australia's World Cup opener on Tuesday despite his recent foot injury.
