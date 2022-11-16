Read full article on original website
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
Chelsea Clinton and Husband Marc Mezvinsky’s Combined Net Worth Is Massive! Inside Their Fortune
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, are the definition of a power couple! The only child of Hillary and Bill Clinton has built an incredible career for herself as an activist and author. She and her investor spouse have amassed an impressive, combined net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money they make together.
Jennifer Aniston Mourns the Death of Her Father, Soap Star John Aniston: ‘I’ll Love You Till the End of Time’
Jennifer Aniston remembered her father, actor John Aniston, “as one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew,” after he died last week. The elder Aniston — best known for his decades-long work on the soap opera Days of Our Lives — died last Friday, Nov. 11, at the age of 89. A cause of death wasn’t given.
‘RHONJ’: Bethenny Frankel Says Teresa Giudice Is ‘Mount Rushmore’ Face of ‘Housewives’ Franchise
Bethenny Frankel from 'RHONY' explains why Teresa Giudice from 'RHONJ' is her 'Mount Rushmore' face of the 'Housewives' franchise.
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Yolanda Hadid Explained Why She Told Daughter Gigi Hadid To Eat Two Almonds On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Almost 10 years later, Almondgate rages on. Yolanda Hadid was considered controversial on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her stoic persona and quest to improve her health after a Lyme Disease diagnosis divided both cast members and fans. But nothing follows Yolanda around like a comment she made to her now-supermodel daughter, Gigi Hadid. In […] The post Yolanda Hadid Explained Why She Told Daughter Gigi Hadid To Eat Two Almonds On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
How Days Of Our Lives Plans To Honor The Late John Aniston On-Air
Actor John Aniston had quite a career in television spanning all the way back to the '60s with appearances in such shows as "Combat!," "Accidental Family," and "Mission: Impossible." Soap stardom came for Aniston when he brought the treacherous Victor Kiriakis to life on "Days of Our Lives," in 1985, with the actor going on to become the ultimate villain that fans loved to hate. The character softened in his later years, but would still stop at nothing to protect his loved ones, per Fame 10.
EW.com
The Real Housewives of New York City loses new cast member due to alleged 'anti-Semitic attacks'
Bravo has already lost one of its new cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City. Lizzy Savetsky, a digital influencer who hosts an Instagram show that helps Jewish singles find love, announced that she will not be continuing on the show with Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.
AOL Corp
Ashton Kutcher, Chelsea Clinton and More Celebs Run the NYC Marathon
Raising awareness and heart rates! Celebs hit the streets Sunday morning in the Big Apple as part of the annual New York City Marathon!. Among the thousands of participants, a number of famous faces and public figures ran the 26.2-mile marathon in an effort to challenge themselves, as well as raise awareness for the causes closest to them.
bravotv.com
Lisa Barlow’s RHOSLC Performance Is Now Real Housewives Canon
Where does Lisa Barlow’s choir audition song rank? Take a look back at these other Bravo performances to find out. We love that. Let’s face it, Lisa Barlow’s rendition of “Away in a Manger,” featured on the November 9 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, was elegant, iconic, and instantly classic. (She also just redefined the term hot mic, if you ask us.)
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘Real Housewives of New York’ star quits midseason after receiving antisemitic vitriol
The Real Housewives of New York has not finished shooting and drama has already unfolded. Lizzy Savetsky left the series before the show went to air due to constant online harassment and antisemitism on social media. Her Instagram bio said that “Proud Jew & Zionist,” which could have attracted haters...
ETOnline.com
'Real Housewives of New York City's Lizzy Savetsky Exits Reboot Over Anti-Semitism
The Real Housewives of New York City's Lizzy Savetsky is exiting the series following anti-Semitic attacks she says she's received online. Savetsky, who was revealed as one of the brand-new cast members of RHONY's reboot at last month's BravoCon, took to Instagram Wednesday to make the announcement. "I will not...
Bethenny Frankel Claps Back at Luann De Lesseps, Carole Radziwill Over Podcast Slight
While appearing on the "Everything Iconic" podcast with Danny Pellegrino, Luann de Lesseps commented on the news that her former "Real Housewives of New York" cast mate, Bethenny Frankel was starting a new podcast.
bravotv.com
Tamra Judge Teases She “Made New Friends” on RHOC Season 17
Tamra teased that RHOC Season 17 is the “best season ever” and shared who surprised her “in a good way.”. Jill Zarin may have spoiled the news that Tamra Judge is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 17, but the West Coast ’Wife is now the one who is spilling the tea about the upcoming season.
Andy Cohen Addresses 'Alarming' Antisemitism in U.S. amid Lizzy Savetsky's Sudden Exit from RHONY Reboot
Savetsky announced her departure from the upcoming Bravo series after being "on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks" Andy Cohen is opening up about antisemitism in America amid Bravo newcomer Lizzy Savetsky's recent experience. Following Savetsky's Real Housewives of New York City reboot departure announcement, Cohen addressed the matter, as well as the larger problem occurring in the U.S. "I can confirm that she is leaving, unfortunately," Cohen, 54, exclusively tells PEOPLE while promoting the launch of Fresca Mixed, the beverage brand's new alcoholic seltzer line. He...
Prepping For Her Comeback? Vicki Gunvalson Seen Filming 'RHOC' In Mexico As Rumors Swirl About Possible Return
Is the "OG of the OC" heading back to her old stomping grounds? Over Halloween weekend, Vicki Gunvalson was photographed filming The Real Housewives of Orange County in Mexico alongside bestie Tamra Judge ahead of the show's 17th season. The Coto insurance agent was seen rocking a white strapless and sleeveless dress with a felt hat and oversized sunglasses. The returning cast member, who originally starred on the show from season 3 through season 14, stunned in a black short-sleeved dress with a side cutout and a straw hat as the duo walked the streets of the Tulum resort. TAMRA...
Bethenny Frankel Launching 'The Real Housewives' Rewatch Podcast, Ex-Costar Luann De Lesseps Calls The Venture 'Sad'
In a "shocking" turn of events, Bethenny Frankel will be opening up in a new podcast — about The Real Housewives! The former Bravo star has announced the launch of her show, "ReWives," where Frankel and a bevy of celebrity guests will be rewatching some of the most iconic episodes of the reality television franchise that made her a household name."I wanted to do a rewatch podcast, but I didn't want to do something derivative. I didn't just want to rewatch a show, scene by scene. So I thought 'How could I do this in an interesting way?' — not...
Andy Cohen Reveals It’s ‘Unlikely’ We’ll See Bethenny Frankel On ‘RHONY’ Legacy (Exclusive)
Bethenny Frankel fans shouldn’t expect the Real Housewives of New York City legend to appear on the highly anticipated RHONY Legacy show that’s in the works. “I think you’re pretty unlikely [to see her],” Andy Cohen, 54, told HollywoodLife‘s Ali Stagnitta EXCLUSIVELY while promoting his FRESCA™ Mixed partnership, which is FRESCA’s new line of premium, pre-mixed cocktails. Bethenny, 52, starred on the show during its premiere season in 2008 and became a fan-favorite during her three-season run. She then left for her very own spinoff, Bethenny Ever After, which aired between 2010 and 2012. She rejoined RHONY for Season 7 and left the hit Bravo series once again after Season 11 in 2019.
