Kansas interchange project gains new meaning after tragic death of 3 children
AUBURN (KSNT) – Local leaders are exploring a project on the Kansas Turnpike that could save lives. This comes after a deadly crash killed three young Topeka girls last month. Shawnee County Commissioners want to add an interchange to the Kansas Turnpike in the Auburn area. They say this is the result of a conversation […]
Emporia gazette.com
County Commission approves purchase of distributor truck
The Chase County Commission approved the purchase of a newer distributor truck at its meeting Monday. Road and Bridge supervisor Thom Kirk told commissioners the department would need to be looking for a new distributor truck if the county wants to continue the chip seal program.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia native writes memoir about home, family challenges
Janet Butcher Shaw calls herself a “Jersey girl” these days. But she’s an author who considers herself an Emporia native. “I was there from 1960 – from first grade – until 1976, when I completed a Master’s in English at Emporia State University,” Shaw said this week. “My memories of Emporia are good.”
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County Old School plans full day of events for County Christmas
The Chase County Old School is gearing up for Country Christmas in Chase County with a full schedule of new events. “For the past couple of years, we had just the Tables and Trees event, where community members decorated and people paid to come see the decorations and we have expanded a whole bunch this year and made it free,” Lee Anne Coester, Chase County Old School Development District board chairman, said.
How a Kansas ghost town got its name
Tucked away in Butler County, not far from a bend in the Little Walnut River, lies the ghost town of Boder.
Emporia gazette.com
COVID case count declining in Lyon County
Lyon County no longer is at the top level of risk for spreading the coronavirus. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports the county had 32 new cases in the week ending Friday, Nov. 11. That was down from 39 in the prior week.
KVOE
With plans moving forward for a hotel-convention center in northwest Emporia, downtown may see hotel-only concept
Can Emporia have two convention centers in town? According to Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods, the answer is yes — if they are placed in the right areas. Next question: will Emporia have two convention centers? That answer hinges on a potential hotel-convention center in northwest Emporia and longstanding plans for the so-called Breckenridge Hotel and Convention Center downtown, which may well be halted if the property sells and new ownership moves in a different direction. Woods tells KVOE News Emporia will draw conventions to town based on assets, and a lot of those tourist attractions or “anchors” are downtown.
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County Commission approves new dump truck, LCECC training programs
The Lyon County Commission approved the purchase of a new dump truck for Road and Bridge, after a previously ordered truck from March could not be delivered. Chip Woods and Josh Stevenson with Road and Bridge presented the commissioners with a new quote from Emporia Kenworth, Inc. to purchase a 2024 Kenworth T880S chassis with a 16’ dump bed, snowplow, and salt spreader for an estimated $264,837.
KVOE
EMPORIA HOUSE FIRE: Investigation may not wrap up until Saturday at earliest
An investigation continues into Thursday’s damaging house fire at 410 Rural in Emporia — and the investigation won’t be done until the weekend at the earliest. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says crews from Emporia and Americus noticed moderate smoke and flames when they arrived shortly before 4:30 pm, referencing KVOE video posted online.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Humans safe, dog dies in central Emporia fire
The cause of a Thursday afternoon fire in central Emporia remained under investigation Friday morning. A statement from the Emporia Fire Department said a dog was killed in the fire at 410 Rural Street, It broke out around 4:10 p.m. “The fire originated in a back bedroom and caused extensive...
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County certifies election results, sees high voter turnout
The Chase County Board of Canvassers certified the results of the 2022 gubernatorial general election Wednesday morning at the Chase County Courthouse. Chase County had a high voter turnout, with 63.45% of the 1,877 register voters in the county casting a ballot.
Emporia gazette.com
Big crowd wanted: Strong City holding free Thanksgiving meal
If you can’t afford a Thanksgiving dinner, a place in Strong City will provide one for free. “I am expecting a big crowd and I hope we have a big crowd,” Vicki Adcock said Thursday.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia’s Elizabeth Willhite signs to run cross country at Emporia State
Emporia High School’s Elizabeth Willhite will be running cross country and indoor and outdoor track in college, and she isn’t going very far. Willhite signed a National Letter of Intent to run at Emporia State on Wednesday afternoon.
Kansas cities dealing with higher water and sewer plant costs
The price you pay for water and sewer could be going up as many cities across Kansas say it is getting more expensive for them to operate the plants.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State football to play in LIVE UNITED Bowl for second straight year
Emporia State football will continue its season when it takes on Southeastern Oklahoma in the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl for the second straight year. “This group of young men deserve to play in a postseason game,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “We came really close to getting into the playoffs and just didn’t get it done. But I know these guys are looking forward to going down there together to Texarkana and finishing this thing off the right way.”
Emporia gazette.com
Man charged with firing shots, threatening woman
A man faces four counts in Lyon County, three of them felonies, on charges of threatening a woman and shooting at a car several times. Gabriel Salas, 33, was arrested Monday night. A prosecution complaint says he told a woman, “Shut up or I will shoot you.” Then he allegedly fired several shots, apparently at the woman's car.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Spanish Speakers luncheon tackles community inclusion, cohesion
Can a city truly be bilingual? That was the question Emporia Spanish Speakers attempted to answer at its luncheon event with the Kansas Leadership Center Wednesday afternoon. ESS members, community leaders and Emporia residents gathered in The Next Level bar above Casa Ramos Wednesday for a luncheon discussion about the future of a bilingual Emporia. The conversation was sparked by Emporia Spanish Speakers’ recent feature in a state publication.
Emporia gazette.com
EMS Robotics Team hosts tournament
The Emporia Middle School Robotics Team hosted a robotics tournament at the Anderson Building Wednesday. More than 130 students on 27 teams participated in the event. The competition had teams maneuver their robots through a variety of courses and layouts.
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office asks travelers to buckle up
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking travelers to buckle up for Thanksgiving trips. Beginning today, Nov. 19 - Monday, Nov. 27, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will join the Kansas Highway Patrol and many other law enforcement agencies across the state, in the Kansas “THANKGIVING SAFE ARRIVAL” traffic enforcement campaign.
Emporia gazette.com
Alone for Thanksgiving? Here are your meal options in the Emporia area.
If there’s one thing many can agree on, it’s that no one should be alone on a holiday. That’s why several Emporia area churches and organizations are offering free Thanksgiving meals this week, filling a need for food and fellowship. The Olpe United Methodist Church will serve...
