Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Reasonable Doubt’ on Hulu?

By Nicole Gallucci
 3 days ago
Warning: Major spoilers for Reasonable Doubt‘s Season 1 finale ahead.

Hulu‘s Reasonable Doubt aired its Season 1 finale on November 15, and to say it was intense would be a serious understatement.

The sexy legal drama, starring powerhouse performer Emayatzy Corinealdi as Los Angeles attorney Jax Stewart, was created by Scandal writer and Little Fires Everywhere producer Rammala Mohamed, and has Kerry Washington onboard as EP and director. The series — which follows Stewart as she balances a demanding career with motherhood, multiple love interests, and a high-profile murder trial — also stars McKinley Freeman, Michael Ealy, and Sean Patrick Thomas.

If you breezed through the first nine episodes of Reasonable Doubt and find yourself wanting more after that mindblowing finale, “Already Home,” you’re not alone. Wondering if there will be a Season 2 of Reasonable Doubt on Hulu? And what a second season of Reasonable Doubt might look like? We’ve got you covered.

Photo: HULU

Will There Be a Season 2 of Reasonable Doubt on Hulu?

Hulu has yet to officially renew Reasonable Doubt for Season 2, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. It’s not uncommon for streaming services to wait a bit after a season finale before announcing more episodes of a show, and if Reasonable Doubt‘s successful creator and producers are any indication, the series has some serious staying power. (Scandal ran for seven seasons, we’re just saying.)

Though Reasonable Doubt isn’t fully based on a true story, per press materials, the series was “loosely based on celebrity attorney Shawn Holley, who has advised an impressive roster of clients including the Kardashian and Jenner families, Lindsay Lohan, Justin Bieber, Tupac Shakur and Katt Williams.” The fact that Jax is an attorney offers ample potential for new storylines. And the final scene in the finale nicely tees up a new case. (But more on that in a second.) It’s also worth noting that Reasonable Doubt is the first series from Disney’s Onyx Collective, a content brand for creators of color and underrepresented voices. So here’s hoping fans get to see what the future holds for Jax, her family, and her career.

Decider reached out to Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt representatives to inquire about a second season and will update this article if we hear back.

What Could Happen In Reasonable Doubt Season 2?

Reasonable Doubt‘s penultimate Season 1 episode ended with Jax saying she knew who killed Kaleesha Moore. In the finale, she realized Brayden was guilty all along and he forged Kaleesha’s signature on the NDA. However, Jax still had to represent him in court, and much to her dismay, the jury found him not guilty. UGH! In response, she gathered financial fraud evidence on Brayden’s company and sent it to Kaleesha’s cousin, who got authorities involved. Before the episode ended, Brayden was informed he’s under investigation for fraud, wire-fraud, and money laundering. Oh yeah, and his wife told him she was divorcing him. Season 2 could explore another Brayden trial, but it’s safe to say Jax definitely won’t be defending him this time.

One of the most harrowing twists in the finale involved Jax and Damon. After Jax ended things with him and he got into a fight with his brother, Damon felt he had nothing to live for, so he kidnapped Jax, held her at gunpoint, then shot himself in front of her. (Those were the mysterious scenes the series opened with, BTW.) Lewis tracked Jax down, and the two agreed to give their marriage another shot. She told him all about Paul, they agreed to go to couples’ counseling, and she even started to make amends with her mother. A second season would further explore Jax and Lewis’ marriage, and show Jax healing from Damon’s death, Paul’s death, and Brayden’s trial.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Finally, the last scene in Reasonable Doubt Season 1 showed Jax answering a call from her friend Shanelle, who had bruises on her face and her husband, Jamarion, bleeding out on the floor behind her. After hearing Shanelle on the other end of the line, Jax says, “Oh fuck.” So if Reasonable Doubt returns for Season 2, Jax’s main job will likely be defending her friend for murder.

Reasonable Doubt Season 1 is now available on Hulu.

Decider.com

Decider.com

